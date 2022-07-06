February 7, 1812, was the date of the last of the New Madrid earthquakes, which is estimated to have been as great as 8.0. The town of New Madrid, MO was completely destroyed. The upstream waves of the Mississippi River and the changes in landforms led to the creation of Reelfoot Lake. It is fed by the Reelfoot River which is a tributary of the Obion River. Cartographers as early as 1785 noted the presence of the Reelfoot River as a tributary to the Missis- sippi River at that point.
Comprising 15,000 acres, Reelfoot Lake is the only large natural lake in Tennesseee. It has an average depth of 5 1/2 feet and is a natural habitat for bald cypress trees and many species of wildlife. The water levels are regulated by the US Corps of Engineers. The lake has become a popular tourist and recreational site.
Accounts of the New Madrid earthquakes were published in Wilson's Knoxville Gazette in every issue of the paper in February 1812, some being more detailed than others. The following account was in the February 24th issue. The writer, named only "An Old Friend," was writing from Cheek's Cross Roads, and his letter was dated February 7th. Does it not appear that the event he described occurred near his home? (In 1812 Cheek's Cross Roads was in Hawkins County. Today it is in Hamblen County near the community of Russellville on Hwy. 11E.)
Mr. Wilson, This morning about 3 o'clock the shock of an Earth-quake was felt in this neighbor-hood much more severe than either lately preceding ones; on taking a customary walk about daylight observed the banks of the small creek on which I live, appeared to have been over-flowed in the course of the night, the first idea which occurred was that my mill pond had broken loose, but upon examining the fact proved otherwise. I can explain the phenomenon in no other way than supposing a surplus quantity of water was thrown over the breast of the dam by the oscilation of the earth during the shock.
The springs of two my neighbors which have never been known to yield any but the purest streams and whose bottoms have never exhibited any appearance but that of a mirror were an hour ago, and I expect still are (12 o'clock) sending forth water angry looking muddy and totally unfit for the common purposes of life.
Utterly disclaiming being in any manner shackled by the influence of superstition, we cannot help thinking that the machinations and devastations of the sons of lawless power and ambition in the older hemisphere and the calamities produced and still threatened by the common and mysterious power and agents of nature in the new, combine to render the present era gloomy and portentous. And whilst feeling we trust a suitable degree of awe in consequence of what has happened, we cannot help smiling at the whimsical ideas with which the appearance of the comet, the subsequent battle of the Wabash and the now succeeding shocks of earth-quakes have inspired the minds of the mass of our less intelligent, though not upon that account, less respectable brethren.
Evidently, the effects of the February 7th New Madrid earthquake were felt in this area. Russellville is about 25 miles from Newport. The writer of the above letter seemed to have a rather biased opinion of others but himself.
It is unfortunate that no first-hand accounts from Cocke Countians of these early earthquakes have survived, but we will mention some other tremors of which there is record.
Brownlow's Knoxville Whig, September 27, 1865, mentioned an earthquake that had occurred in the vicinity of New Madrid a bit before 9AM on September 17th. Witnesses said that the surface of the Mississippi River rose several feet, the current stopped and the water was forced backward. Nothing was said about it being felt in East Tennessee.
This account appeared in the Chattanooga Daily Times, December20, 1879 under "East Tennessee News:" Newport Reporter: On the evening of the 11th inst. At 6 o'clock a heavy shock from an earthquake was felt by the citizens of Newport, Old Newport and Eastport. The shock was so great as to cause considerable clattering of queensware [crockery] in the stores and the windows clattered frightfully in the houses and many families were frightened.
Another tremor occurred on April 14, 1922, as reported in the Knoxville Sentinel, April 15th: Newport: A rather severe earthquake shock, the tremors lasting half a minute, visited this section Friday evening about 8:45 causing considerable excitement. Farther than shaking up and greatly exciting the people, no property damage has been reported and as there is no seismograph here, the severity of the shock has not been determined.
Earthquake activity centered in Asheville on November 2, 1928, was felt here. The Asheville Citizen Times reported the next day. FURNITURE UPSET. Residents of Newport were roused about 11 o'clock by an earthquake which shook for less than one minute. Windows were shaken by the tremor, furniture upset in many places. No damage of any consequence has been reported.
Now, let's move into more recent incidents of earth tremors of which I have found information. Some readers may recall these or others not mentioned.
July 14, 1969. This one was centered about 2 miles east of Fort Loudon Dam and occurred at 5:52PM. It lasts 10-12 seconds and measured 4.6.
November 19, 1969. The quake was centered about 60 miles west of Roanoke, VA. The tremor measured 4.75 and lasted about 30 seconds. It struck at 8:01PM. [This one I remember. I was in a night class at ETSU. I detected no movement but had a weird feeling and looked at the clock. When I returned to my apartment, I was greeted with news of what happened at the same time I looked at the clock.]
October 30, 1973. This quake was centered in the area of Friendsville (Blount County) and Greenback (Loudon County) about 6PM and lasted 3-4 seconds.
November 30, 1973. This one struck at 2:48AM and measured 4.7. It was centered in the Chilhowie Mountains near Townsend in Blount County. It lasted 5-10 seconds.
August 25, 2005. This quake was centered 2 miles SE of Hot Springs, NC and occurred at 11:09PM. Lasting only seconds, it measured 3.7. [An interesting memory of this event: we had all gone to bed and were awakened by our dog barking, which was unusual. By the time we were awake, we felt the tremor. This was proof that animals have a keener connection with nature.]
August 8, 2020. This was a Sunday morning at 8:07AM. It was centered in Sparta, NC which is not too far NE of Boone. It measured 5.1. (My wife and I were sitting in the same room, four feet apart. She felt the tremor; I didn't.)
July 11, 2021. Centered 6 miles east of Kingston, TN, this quake occurred at 11:36 am and measured 2.2.
With Cocke County's location, there will probably be other tremors but hopefully not an earthquake. However, in 2019 Dean Flener of the Tennessee Emergency Management Authority (TEMA) in Knoxville was quoted as saying, "We expect there to be another catastrophic earthquake [like the New Madrid quake]. If it happened once, it can happen again."
Maybe not a doomsayer, just a realist.
