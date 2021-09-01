In any economic history of the United States a significant chapter should deal with the contributions of the Jewish citizens, whose work ethic always has been one of initiative, motivation, persistence and thrift as they fulfilled a need for the betterment of society.
September 7 is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. September 15-16, is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which is the holiest day of the Jewish year. This religion will be the basis for this article.
Jewish immigration to this country began in the middle 1600's. These were mainly Sephardic Jews with Spanish and Middle Eastern roots. They established themselves in many of the main coastal cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Charleston, Savannah and Wilmington. From these points they gradually migrated inland.
The Revolutionary War was an important part of American Jewish history. Not only did they benefit financially but they also joined in the fight for the principles of democracy and freedom, particularly freedom of religion. The war did not end all prejudice and bias, but the Jews could feel more a part of the country and could assert their rights more openly.
Another wave of Jewish immigration began after the Civil War. These were Ashkenazic Jews from the eastern European countries. Settling first in the cities where there were already Jewish communities and maybe a relative who had preceded them, these men and women began looking for opportunities for their futures.
Many began as peddlers, those who went into the isolated rural areas of the country carrying goods to sell, oftentimes walking with packs on their backs. These packs might contain pins and needles, cooking utensils, thread, buttons, spices, tin ware or medicines. It was a time when "running to the store" for an item was not convenient and the peddlers made it easier. These men were savvy traders and they knew the barter system, such as selling a cooking pot for a dozen eggs, which could be converted to cash at the next store he reached.
As the peddler's finances improved, he might add a horse and then a cart which would allow him to carry more merchandise. When he reached a certain financial level, he could locate, stop traveling and establish his own store. One writer opined that often there was a kinsman already living nearby. Someone once asked Mr. Goldstein, a Jewish merchant in Scotland Neck, NC (my mother's hometown) why he settled there. He answered, "My horse died."
In the South, many small towns had Jewish merchants. Selling dry goods, clothing, hardware, furniture, they quickly adapted to the local cultures and were recognized and accepted as good citizens by the Christian population. They also had the reputation of treating all customers equally. Some of the great department stores of the South were begun as small shops by Jewish merchants: Neiman Marcus (Dallas, TX), Rich's (Atlanta, GA), Thalheimer's (Richmond, VA), Garfinckel's (Washington, DC), Hecht's (Baltimore, MD), Stein Mart (Greenville, MS). In a more current time, Home Depot, Zale's and Family Dollar all have Jewish origins.
A recent book, "The Jews of Hamblen County, Tennessee" by Gary D. Gerson, tells of the role that the Jews have played there. Philip Taylor, who had anglicized his Jewish name "Tepper," came to Morristown in 1918 and opened a dry goods store, which later evolved into Taylor Shoes.
The other Jews who came later to Morristown were industrialists rather than merchants. With names of Lasnick, Popkin, Solod, Pais, Gluck, Gerson, Marx, Steinfeld and Robin, they developed such industries in Hamblen County as Modern Chair Company, Minjay Mills, Shelby Williams, Berkline, Forest Products, Tennessee Furniture and Morristown Foam and provided employment for many in the Lakeway region, including Cocke Countians.
Newport, too, has had a Jewish presence. Peddlers have been mentioned, and perhaps they were Jewish, but there is no reference in the local historical writings of any Jews settling here until Eddie and Mary Sklar came here from Nashville in 1932.
Eddie was to be the temporary manager (six months) of Jenkins and Darwin, a chain of small department stores headquartered in Cookeville. The six months stretched into a lifetime. He constructed a building on East Main Street and rented it to the chain. (I recollect the date "1938" on the building.) In the 1950's he purchased the store from the chain. On paper it may have become Sklar's Department Store but locally it was always known as Jenkins and Darwin. It was located on the lot adjacent to the present law office of Brittany W. Vick.
Eddie, properly Edward William Sklar, was born in 1904 in Nashville of religiously mixed parentage - a Jewish father and a Baptist mother. His father, Barnett Benjamin Sklar was born in Russia and immigrated to America in 1882. Eddie was raised Jewish and had his bar mitzvah in 1917 at the Orthodox Synagogue in Nashville. Mrs. Sklar was the former Mary Cooksey; she was not Jewish.
While here, Eddie was an active member in the Newport Kiwanis Club and of the Shriners. Mary was an avid antique collector and quite artistic. Their home was on the Cosby Highway where Cracker Barrel is now. Mary planned elaborate Christmas decorations for their house and yard, and some may still remember making a special trip out to see the scene. It was said, "there wasn't anything Mary couldn't do."
In their younger days, the Sklars both had quite a reputation as drivers of speed boats known as hydroplanes. They participated in and often took prizes in races all over the South. Mrs. Sklar also did exhibitions on waterskies and surfboards.
World War ll and the birth of their daughter Mary Ann drew the focus of the Sklars closer to home. Mary Ann began accordion lessons at age 5 and within a few years was quite an entertainer in the area. As Bert Vincent said, "She was pretty to look at and pretty to listen to."
As Mary Ann grew older, the Sklars began raising thoroughbred horses and ponies. Mary Ann became an accomplished rider and took many prizes in horse shows. They also raised donkeys, goats, dogs and rare fowl. Eddie provided donkeys for the 1970 movie "A Walk in the Spring Rain" which was filmed in Knoxville and Cades Cove, and he was shown in one of the movie scenes.
Mrs. Sklar closed the store when Eddie died in 1977. Their Cosby Highway property was later sold and everything was moved to their farm in Jefferson County, including their house. Mary died in 1985. She and Eddie are buried in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville.
The Siskins were another Jewish family who lived here. Max and Gertrude (Jacobson) Siskin established The Friendly Store here about 1935. It was also a dry goods store and was located on West Main Street when the former Ball video store building is now. Mr. Siskin was a native of Plotzk, Russia and Mrs. Siskin was from Augustov, Poland.
The Siskins had two sons - Milton and Erwin. Both of the sons were graduates of UT. Milton became a noted endodontist and was a professor at the UT College of Dentistry, Memphis. Although Erwin was a mechanical engineer, he managed The Friendly Store until it closed some- about 1961. Erwin married Elsie Tuck and their home was at 407 College Street (later the home of the Darius Millers.) They had two children Reva Ann and David.
Mr. Siskin was a member of the Newport Lions Club and Mrs. Siskin was in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The Siskins attended Temple Beth El in Knoxville. After their son was born in 1958, they held the brit milah ceremony here and a mohel came to perform it. After leaving Newport, the Siskins moved to Bloomington, IN and he was an engineer at the RCA plant. He died in Bloomington in 2002 but is buried in Memphis in the Temple Israel Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Diana Steinfeld-Hicks is now the only Jewish family living in Cocke County. There may be others here with a Jewish heritage not practicing the faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.