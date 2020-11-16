The early morning hours fill me with a sense of wonder and anticipation, and this beautiful, chilly November day bids me hello as many others have. I’ve long since had my coffee and my quiet time with Jesus. My day is always so much better when I do, so I know today will be peaceful and productive.
The mountains stand majestically in the foreground as I relax in my favorite perch to pen my thoughts. These peaks were only weeks ago hidden from view by the foliage. I hoped my view would be beautiful when fall worked her magic and changed the landscape from lush and green to another shade of lovely. Many of the leaves hang on, but each day gives another glimpse into the wizened old trees and crests beyond. They delight and fill me with a glimpse into the grandeur of the Creator.
When I focus on the right things my world comes into focus. As a child of God, I am given the directive to think on things that are true and lovely and good. That narrows many things that I could focus on, and though it is difficult at times to turn off the noise, I am a much better person when I do.
I jump on and off social media very quickly these days as well as any news channels so I’m not inundated with all the propaganda flying around the airwaves. I guess some of the information is coming in through cables or other means, but you get the gist of it. It is because of this and spending quiet time with God that I can remain at peace even with all of the chaos and fear mongering.
Sadly, even television for pleasure has gotten ridiculous. I have been watching some shows on Netflix and have found several that really looked good. I have begun to watch and really gotten into the plot and characters only to be disappointed. Almost inevitably, the story goes south… way south. Then once again, I’ll try to find something else to watch, and often this scenario plays itself out yet another time. Hollywood is systematically trying to undermine our morals. They try to normalize sin, and make it look mainstream.
I never really thought about it, but why does something going south mean it’s getting worse? Hmmm… southern girl that I am, I may just have to find another way to express this thought. Maybe, going north? No, that wouldn’t be very nice. Well… let’s see. What about not suitable for intelligent humans? Maybe that should be the new rating system for entertainment and news, and sadly much falls into this category.
We have control over the food we eat and the thoughts we think. What we read, listen to, and see is food for our thoughts. Have you ever heard someone say garbage in, garbage out? Just as the leaves fall and we see what’s beyond, eventually, what we put into our minds will be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.