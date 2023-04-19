Three 9-year-olds and three adults shot and killed at a Christian school in Nashville. Only two weeks later and five were killed at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. What is happening? Why is it happening? Could it happen in Newport? Yes, it could happen in Newport. It is unlikely, but it was unlikely at the Nashville school.

There has been evil in the world ever since Adam and Eve disobeyed God. Through Jeremiah God warned us, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9), and in the Gospel of Mark Jesus teaches us, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.” (Mark 7:21-23)

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.