Three 9-year-olds and three adults shot and killed at a Christian school in Nashville. Only two weeks later and five were killed at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. What is happening? Why is it happening? Could it happen in Newport? Yes, it could happen in Newport. It is unlikely, but it was unlikely at the Nashville school.
There has been evil in the world ever since Adam and Eve disobeyed God. Through Jeremiah God warned us, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jeremiah 17:9), and in the Gospel of Mark Jesus teaches us, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.” (Mark 7:21-23)
The evil in man’s heart, in all of our hearts, has never been fully held back. That is why we have police. That is why there are wars and why we need armed forces. Even so, there is also good in our hearts. There have always been both good and evil events, but today it is different, today it is worse. What has changed?
Twitter, Facebook and other social media are a change. Video games are a change. But are they the dominant reason for what we see today? Social media has made both good and evil easier, but we cannot blame it all on social media.
Guns are readily available. Many want to blame all on the availability of guns, but guns were readily available throughout our nation’s history. Guns can be used for good or evil. They do not explain the change. There must be something beyond social media or guns.
There is. In times past, a far greater percentage of our citizens placed faith in God. In times past, even a larger percentage of citizens accepted the moral limits laid out in God’s word. It is the lack of those limits, the lack of restraint, the lack of widely accepted moral guidelines which has changed. What, then, is the answer?
The answer is to return to the moral precepts, the moral guidelines which once prevailed in our land. We need leaders who will lead us in righteousness. “By justice a king builds up the land, but he who takes bribes tears it down.” (Proverbs 29:4) We also must, one-by-one, personally decide to do what is right. In Psalm 119:11 King David says, “I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.” Proverbs 4:23 echoes David’s words, “Keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the springs of life.”
Far too many people today place themselves first and act without restraint or limits. Turning once more to the wisdom in God’s Word we find, “A fool gives full vent to his spirit, but a wise man quietly holds it back.” (Proverbs 29:11) Renewed faith in Christ and in the God of the Bible, or, at the least, renewed acceptance of Biblical moral restraint is the answer to today’s need and to the need in every day.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
