Morel mushroom

Morel mushroom.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The early warm weather we’ve had lately may bring out a locally favorite mushroom. The morel (Morchella species) is also called hickory chicken, dry land fish, and sponge mushroom. It normally comes up from April to May, but can show up in March and as late as June depending on weather conditions. Warm, rainy days seem to favor their appearance.

The morel is a good choice for beginning mushroom hunters because it is easy to identify. It is hollow, pale tan to grayish in color, and oval or bluntly cone-shaped. The cap is fused to the stem at the lower end. The cap has deep, irregular pits resembling a sponge. They stand around two to four inches tall, and their color matches the dead leaves on the forest floor so well that they are not easy to spot. Once you find that first one, they become easier to see.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.