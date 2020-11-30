Last year Newport’s AMVETS Post 75 and the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor (QOV) group held a ceremony to remember the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The AMVETS organization has many ties and has provided support for the Pearl Harbor Memorial, in Hawaii.
The speaker, Willie Green, shared stories about his trip to Hawaii for the dedication of the new memorial wall. The QOV group presented quilts to 10 deserving Veterans and held a drawing for the quilt fundraiser they had held.
Because of the COVID-19 and the ever-increasing numbers of people getting infected there will not be a formal program this year. That is why I hope this column inspires you to remember those who gave their lives and started World War II. In less than two hours the Japanese attack killed 2,403 Americans, wounded more than 1,100, sank four U.S. battleships and destroyed almost 200 airplanes.
Each year there is a program held at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii that marks the resting place of 1,202 sailors and Marines who perished aboard the Arizona. At the memorial that was built in 1962, a remembrance is held by the National Parks Service (NPS). As a special tribute to the ship and her lost crew, the United States flag flies from the flagpole, which is attached to the severed mainmast of the sunken battleship.
Each year there are 1.8 million visitors and because of COVID-19 the Memorial was closed in May. After some modifications, the exhibit reopened in September and this year’s ceremony will be different from past years.
The NPS has issued the following statement about this year’s program, “This year’s Pearl Harbor Day Commemoration’s theme, Above and Beyond the Call, represents a milestone of its own, as the first December 7 commemoration to follow the nationwide commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. This year’s ceremony will focus on Battlefield Oahu. Though the Japanese Empire focused on the destruction of the Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, the attack encompassed the entire island with assaults on Army and Marine aviation bases as well as civilian facilities.
“The experiences of the soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and sailors defending O‘ahu, as well as the civilians caught in the crossfire, would exemplify courage under fire and perseverance. Their spirit at the beginning of the long crucible of war that would frame the template for the securing of victory and peace.
“This year’s event will be held on December 7th at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and will encompass the service and sacrifice traditionally commemorated in multiple ceremonies and sites the week of December 7th. In order to protect our Pearl Harbor Survivors and World War II Veterans in attendance this year’s ceremony will be closed to the public. This event will be live streamed for public viewing via their Facebook page and www.pearlharborevents.com. The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will reopen to the public for visitation on December 7th at 11:30 a.m., with USS Arizona Memorial Programs resuming and running every 30 minutes from 12 noon – 3 p.m.. Advance reservations will be required from December 5th – December 7th.”
Traditionally each year a moment of silence is observed at 7:55 a.m., the time when the Japanese attack on the American naval base began in 1941. Locally the time will be 12:55 p.m. so please take one minute out of your life and join the world in remembering these brave men.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Wreaths Across America has a mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach all children the value of freedom. In the local area two cemeteries, Hamblen Memory Gardens and the East TN State Veteran’s Cemetery, host programs and volunteers place the wreaths on the Veterans graves. Nationally the program starts at 12 p.m. on the third Saturday of December. This year that will be December 19. Below are the plans for each cemetery, many are still looking for donations for the wreaths and volunteers to place them.
Spearheaded by the Morristown Civil Air Patrol and supported by VFW Post 5266 Riders Association they will be coordinating the laying of wreaths. They will be helping Hamblen Memory Gardens to Remember and Honor our veterans by laying Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.
One of the riders and coordinator, Larry Evon, is also a member of Newport’s AMVETS Post 75. Larry said, “The riders association helps with the organization of the event at Hamblen Memory Gardens each year. We need every business and individual to help support this. Please help us honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you.”
There are about 1,500 Veterans resting in Hamblen Memory Gardens and so far, this year they have received sponsors for only 379 wreaths. Wreaths can still be donated before December 9 by calling Larry Evon at 423-587-9673.
Hamblen Memory Gardens is located at 5335 Old Kentucky Road Russellville, TN 37860. You can call (423) 586-5430 for directions or more information.
The event will also be held at the East Tennessee State Cemetery at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. They have 2,681 wreaths sponsored but that is only 53.6% of the amount they need. You can call (865) 577-3228 for more information.
Thank you so much for supporting East TN State Veteran’s Cemetery @ Lyons View and Wreaths Across America!
NEEDING A NEW FURNACE
In my August column “Running Short of Funds” I wrote about how the COVID-19 virus has curtailed the fundraising abilities of our local Veterans organizations. Not only has the loss of donations slowed the ability of these groups to provide financial support to the Veterans it has caused shortfalls in maintaining their facilities.
I received an email this week from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 Commander Larry Hartsell that he shared with the executive board. Larry wrote, “When I went in this morning, I found our heat was not working. We contacted a contractor to come check it. Bad news, the heat exchanger is burned through. The unit is 14 years old and it would not be worth trying to replace the heat exchanger. We had Johnny to price us a new unit. Got a price of over $5,000 for an Amana gas pack. It would have a 10-year unit, 20 year on the exchanger, and 1-year thermostat, warranties. It looks like we need to go ahead with this as we have to have heat pretty soon to avoid freezing our water.”
If you own a heating and air company, or a member of the community, and would like to help you can contact Larry at 423-623-5112. The DAV is a 501C non-profit and donations are tax deductible.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month. The December 3 meeting, tomorrow night, will be at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, beginning at 6 p.m. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins, at (423) 721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 — meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday December 8th, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
