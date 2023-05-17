Should we have a wall on our nation’s southern border? Some think we should not. As a result, we have seen millions of people cross the border since 2020. Others see major problems presented by those immense numbers. While I am one of the latter, I want you to think about building walls today that are even more important than walls on the nation’s border.
The most important walls are the walls you build in your own life. I am not talking about walls between you and other people! Those are usually walls that should never be allowed. No, I am talking about walls you can and should build within yourself. Within your mind. Within your heart.
If you evaluate yourself honestly, you will find that you are a mixture of good and evil, righteousness and sinfulness, doing or thinking good things, while also thinking and doing things which are not right.
All who are ready to throw out sin in their lives, all who are ready to emphasize actions and thoughts which are right and true, need to build walls. We need walls in our hearts and minds to protect all that is good and true within and to throw out sinful thoughts and actions. What building blocks can we use for those walls? How can make those walls solid and strong?
The strength of the walls in each heart and mind comes through love of God and neighbor. The building blocks are righteous thoughts and loving, helpful, actions. Here are several steps Christians can take day by day to build protection against Satan’s attacks.
The first step is easy. Talk to God. Pray based on what you read in the Bible. Pray for your needs. Pray for the needs of others. Talk to God about what He would like you to do each day.
Second, set a regular pattern of reading some part of the Bible every day. One possibility is to read the Bible passage your preacher will speak on next Lord’s Day. At Fellowship Presbyterian, we will be looking at Nehemiah 4 and the history of rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls.
Whatever you read, spend time thinking about what you read. What was the author seeking to tell his readers? How might that help in your life? Nehemiah is a clear example. He is relating the history of rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls, and he provides a model of planning, leadership, delegation of tasks, and trust in God. We can use his example in our lives today. As you read scripture seek lessons for life, helpful examples, commands, encouragement, or challenges.
Third, confess your sins. Confess wrong things you have done, and confess things you have not done but should have done. Do you say that you are a “good person” and have nothing to confess. Remember that loving God and neighbor are commands not suggestions.
Recall what John said in 1 John 1: 8-10 “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.”
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past.
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
