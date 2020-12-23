This concludes excerpts from the commencement speech about the five gifts that Indian film actor Shah Rukh Khan received from his poor father and how they helped him become what he is today.
During the Christmas/Hanukkah season, people become obsessed with gifts. However, the most valuable gifts are not always tangible.
(4) SENSE OF HUMOR
My father was a funny guy. With a bit of humor, he could turn any kind of serious situation into a state that seemed less stressful.
Without a sense of humor, the world will always be a dull and dreary place. No darkness or despair should ever be beyond a good and a hearty laugh.
Humor is actually the deftness to see the world, the reality, for the transient farce it really is.
Cultivate it and allow it to lighten every heavy moment. Don’t let it get washed away in the turbulently beautiful seas of life.
It’s your ticket to staying young and childlike forever.
It makes you braver to face the ugliness because it changes your perspective.
Learn to laugh at yourself every chance you get. If you can manage not to take yourself too seriously, no matter how big a shot you become or how lowly trivial you feel, you will instantly disarm life’s power to beat you down.
(5) LIFE
The most beautiful and final gift that my father gave me— and I only then realized it was a gift—was on the day he died when I was 15 years old. A gift your parents have given to you already.
Yes, the singularly most exquisite gift you and I have been given is the gift of life itself.
There is nothing that marks a man or a woman out from the ordinary more perfectly than grace. Grace is the consciousness that life is bigger than we are, and therefore our gratitude for it must match its vastness.
It is understanding that everyone we encounter, whether they are loving towards us or offensively abrasive, is a human—like we are. It is knowing that experiences shape human beings, and no matter how good we are at something or how successful we may become, we are never better than the other person.
Live your life with grace towards those around you, feel the freedom to be yourself, listen to your inner voice, and never let anyone tell you who you are or whom you ought to be.
These are the only years of your life in which you will be allowed to make regret-free mistakes. And as you do so, you will chance upon your dreams and hopefully make a happy life out of their fulfillment.
You will know that the bulk of your regrets are from not having done what you wished to do.
Go forth, be free, have fun, make wrong choices, make mistakes.
You will still succeed because of the gift of education.
And when you succeed, don’t forget to thank your least favorite teacher; because he or she probably cared for you the most, and nurtured you to embark on your own journey through life.
