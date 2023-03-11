Craig Claiborne, a food critic for the New York Times, wrote that Justine’s in Memphis was “conceivably the best restaurant in the South.” During its heyday, it was THE place to dine in Memphis, and for more than 14 years straight, Justine’s received the Distinguished Restaurant Award from Holiday magazine. In 1976 it was named one of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and the restaurant’s mastermind and owner, Justine Smith, was a Cocke County girl.
Justine Holdway was a daughter of George W. and Bessie (White) Holdway and born in the Glendale community just a short distance beyond the Glendale United Methodist Church in northern Cocke County. Her father was a farmer and noted for his watermelons and peaches.
Justine graduated from Cocke County High School in 1931. At that time, it was a state requirement that all females have one credit in home economics, and that she received under the tutelage of Miss Mary Rowe Ruble. Her home economics class at CCHS appears quite different from later pictures of Justine’s circumstances.
Justine’s first marriage was to Dan Scott Taylor in 1936. She moved to Memphis, as that was Mr. Taylor’s hometown. The couple had two children — Justine Scott Taylor and Dan Scott Taylor, Jr.
She admitted she was ambitious and needed money when she was inspired to open a restaurant, even without any experience. She also said she loved food and was “terribly critical” of cooking and always felt she could do better. With this motivation, she rented an old warehouse near Beale Street in 1948 and opened up. Her staff was comprised of herself, two cooks and three waiters. She took her own china, silver and crystal and invited 10 friends that first night. She must have done well, as it became a “hot spot” for dining in Memphis within a few weeks.
A social reporter, Penelope Pepys, wrote this in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, February 13, 1949, “I was dying to “sup” at Justine’s, the new and delightful French eating place. Lots of people had the same idea …” (Pepys goes on to name all who were there that night.)
Although she once told a reporter her mother “was not an especially good cook,” Justine had what it took to learn how to take the raw ingredients and turn them into gastronomical delights. She said, “It gives me great satisfaction to put out a fine dinner.” She hadn’t taken a course in gourmet cuisine, but later in her career, she boasted that “she could teach it.”
Much of her training along that line came from the trips she made to New Orleans, as often as possible, to dine in such noted French restaurants as Antoine’s and Galatoire’s, sometimes eating more than one meal in an evening, just to become acquainted with the cuisine. She even admitted of once “heavily tipping” a waiter to get a copy of a secret recipe.
She and Mr. Taylor divorced in 1953. A Chicagoan named Dayton William Smith had come to Memphis on business and began dining at Justine’s. He not only enjoyed the food, but he took a liking to the proprietress and she to him. They married in New Orleans in 1955. Planning that Justine would move to Chicago, Smith found he liked “her roots” in Memphis and decided to stay there and joined her as a business partner.
Dayton and Justine each had a daughter and a son, and they together had a daughter. Their private home was in White Station at 5280 Rich Road where they owned 10 surrounding acres. One acre was devoted to a vegetable garden for they liked fresh produce at home, too. It was on the place in 1969 that her son Dan built a yellow mini-submarine to take to Scotland in search of Nessie, the Loch Ness monster.
In 1957 they purchased the Anderson-Coward House at 919 Coward Place, did a complete restoration and opened Justine’s there in 1958. The house was built about 1851 by Nathaniel Anderson, a banker, cotton broker and the owner of Memphis’ first hotel. Later, it was owned by a Grosvenor family and after that the Cowards. In 1986, the house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. An article in the Memphis Commercial Appeal, said “It was restored as an old house … Wallpaper on the walls and on the tables crystal, cloth and silver. And throughout the realization that one is a guest and to be taken care of.”
As mentioned earlier, it was Memphis’ finest restaurant, in food, in service, in décor. Justine said, “I’m really a very simple person who likes good things, be it beautiful linens, silver or food.” Male diners were expected to wear coat and tie and women were to likewise be suitably dressed. Diners each night were greeted by Dayton and Justine in formal attire.
Justine’s featured “modified” New Orleans style French cuisine. The menu was in French. That, in fact, is my first recollection of this establishment. She had sent Miss Marjorie McMahan one of the menus, which she had inscribed “I never dreamed my French class would lead to this.” Miss McMahan, her teacher, proudly displayed the menu in her classroom at CCHS.
Some of the restaurant’s more popular dishes were Pompano en Papillote, Cerises Jubilees, Crabmeat Justine, Lotus Ice Cream, Chicken Rochambeau, Oysters en Brochette, Lobster Thermi-dor and Mushrooms on Toast. In 1998 their daughter Janet Stuart Smith published Justine’s: Memories and Recipes.
Justine admitted being a perfectionist and insisted on only the best in meats, produce and other ingredients, and she, no doubt, expected the best from her employees. When someone asked about the head chef, they were told that there was no head chef. In the peak years, there were eight “head cooks,” each with a staff and equal responsibilities. Justine never hired a cook who had any preconceived ideas about cooking. She taught them herself.
Mr. Smith named his wife as “the genius behind the food.” He asserted that they personalized their restaurant with the cuisine, not a chef. “Everything you order here is prepared and cooked after you make your order. Guests wait for good food. It won’t wait for you.”
Of course, dining there wasn’t cheap. Someone wrote that the entrees were reasonable, but with all of the sides being a la carte, the price of a dinner could get expensive. (In 1969, a reporter wrote that his dinner had cost $12. That would be about $84 today!)
Over the 48 years that Justine’s was in business, most of the elite of Memphis, or Tennessee for that matter, dined there. Some of the celebrity visitors to Memphis hosted there were Nelson Rockefeller, Joan Crawford, Yul Brynner, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jim Nabors, Danny Thomas, John Wayne, William Faulkner and Shelby Foote.
The success of Justine’s in Memphis encouraged them to open a second Justine’s in Atlanta. They wanted it in an antebellum house there. They found just the right one, the Pope House in Washington, Georgia, more than 100 miles east of Atlanta. The house was completely dismantled, each piece numbered and hauled by flatbed trailers to be reconstructed in Atlanta. It opened for business in 1966 and was the first restaurant in Georgia to receive the Holiday magazine award. The Smiths sold this restaurant to the owners of Pittypat’s Porch in 1973.
It was not always rosy at Justine’s, as nothing can be perfect all the time. Occasionally, a food critic posing as a diner would publish a less-than-glowing review, and in 1985, Justine’s got quite a bit of publicity when a number of their waiters walked out in protest over wages and working conditions. Until matters were resolved, for a few days they could only serve a minimal number of diners each night, and Justine herself did some of the cooking.
Justine’s closed Jan. 1, 1996, but its place in Memphis history is secure. Even though now the building itself now is in need of repair, those who ate there have not forgotten it.
Justine Smith died in 2004 and is buried in the Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis, her adopted hometown on the banks of the Mississippi River, which carries the waters of its tributaries, one of which is the Nolichucky, on whose waters in Cocke County Justine Holdway grew up.
