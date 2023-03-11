Craig Claiborne, a food critic for the New York Times, wrote that Justine’s in Memphis was “conceivably the best restaurant in the South.” During its heyday, it was THE place to dine in Memphis, and for more than 14 years straight, Justine’s received the Distinguished Restaurant Award from Holiday magazine. In 1976 it was named one of the top 100 restaurants in the United States, and the restaurant’s mastermind and owner, Justine Smith, was a Cocke County girl.

Justine Holdway was a daughter of George W. and Bessie (White) Holdway and born in the Glendale community just a short distance beyond the Glendale United Methodist Church in northern Cocke County. Her father was a farmer and noted for his watermelons and peaches.

