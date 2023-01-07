Back in “the day” (you know the day I mean – yeah THAT day) when kids my age wanted to make a little spending cash, we migrated towards “the Plant” (you know the plant I mean – yeah “THE PLANT – or what we just called Stokely’s).
Since my big ugly brother, Freddy (“The Big Ugly”) had blazed a trail for me, I had an “in-road” to one of the cushiest jobs of the entire outfit, so I jumped at the chance!
I had already been a lifeguard at City Park Pool and worked at Herb Stokely’s Electrical shop and as a bag boy at The White Store, when it was downtown across from what is now The FiveMinuteVille Headquarters Building (The Newport Plain Talk).
By the way, that was before they had a paved parking lot, and so we couldn’t “carry” people’s groceries out in a shopping cart but we had to hand carry them across the graveled parking lot. But that was when you could buy two big paper bags (that was before plastic bags) for about $5 (or maybe a little more) and most people splurged and did go for the two bag “limit.”
Anyway, I jumped at the opportunity to follow behind “The Big Ugly” on his cushy position at “The Plant.”
Oh, by the way, that cushy joy turned out to be hauling wheelbarrows filled with coal from the big pile outside into the four furnaces that provided most of the steam to cook the beans (or whatever). I say “most” of the power because there were two (or maybe three) smaller furnaces for which we hauled coal as well (but I digress).
Oddly enough, I really enjoyed that, especially when Mack or Buck would “allow” me to fire the furnaces (after I shoveled several wheelbarrows full at the pile, hauled the coal inside and dumped it in front of the furnaces). Then, I occasionally “got” to fire the furnaces – oh, I forgot, shoveled up the clinkers they drug out of the furnaces and hauled them out the other door up onto another pile outside.
My uniform was a pair of boots and a pair of Wrangler jeans and I loved to go outside in the brief times I had to go outside away from the coal or clinker piles and see the girls up there checking the green beans as they scooted by on the way to the cookers. I enjoyed that – especially when I was all sweaty and covered with coal dust and soot and stuff and things!
When I finished one of my six 12-hour shifts, I would go into the showers they had built in the “Power House” and stand my jeans up over in the corner and get presentable. My boss, Mr. Abe Henry wanted me back the next day (or night, since we were “swing shifting”), so I would obediently come in to slip into the standalone jeans and boots over in the corner and start shoveling.
Great job, and I laughed all the way to Huffy Farmer’s payday out the window of his little Plymouth in the “pay shed” and then to the bank with the $1.10 per hour at 6/12’s each week. Oh yes, I would always go see “The Big Ugly” with his white T-shirt, white jeans, and white sneaks up there grading green beans. I loved to go up and shake all over him, and gain sympathy from all the girls over there checking the beans when he started beating on me!
By the way, who knew a kid from West Frogpond would help The Stokely Brothers can the green beans and Ping, Pong, and Pi-Li and then meet The Lord, get called into the ministry and be able to share my experiences with untold numbers of people every week with song and spoken word in print and media all centered around the person Person and the work of The Lord Jesus The Christ!
You know the One I mean – the One Who is coming back to get me someday! How about you? Are you ready to meet Him in the air?
No?
He can get you ready, you know!
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend editions of The Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
