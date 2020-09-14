So, the last time we were “together” I mentioned how the mental and emotional aspects of being healthier are some of the most important pieces of making positive changes in life. The hardest part of becoming a better version of yourself physically is NOT getting your body into shape—it is getting your mind in shape.
How many of us have started making lifestyle changes, probably many more times than we can count on both hands and feet, waking up on that first day and hitting the ground running—so excited to be doing something good for ourselves FINALLY because something, or maybe someone, has convinced us that we are worth our own time and effort.
(Lifts both hands WAYYYYY up in the air and waves them around…)
I can NOT tell you how many times I have ‘started over’ just ONE more time when it comes to my health and wellness—more times than I want to admit, especially since I am a health and fitness professional!
Now, don’t get me wrong—I will NEVER ask one of my people (training clients, nutrition clients, class participants) to do anything I won’t do. Ever. Why should anyone listen to me if I won’t do it myself?? I know I certainly wouldn’t.
But as a normal human being, I have to be real, with myself and everyone else. I have to be honest when I say that I have started over and over. I have yoyo-ed with weight loss. I have tried the quick fixes—you know, the energy drinks, the ‘magic pills,’ the supplements, the cleanses—you name it.
Those things that promise rapid weight loss with little to no effort in a short period of time with typically a very hefty price tag. We see them advertised everywhere. And I get it—because I have been there and done that. I have wanted that immediate, drive thru type gratification. I feel your pain.
Like I said before, it’s so very difficult for any of us to give ourselves the grace of time—note that it didn’t take just a week to put the weight on—and the grace of a learning curve, meaning that what works for other people won’t necessarily work for you so we tend to get frustrated easily when we don’t see results as quickly as we think we should. But we are all beautifully and uniquely made. We do not fit into a ‘one size fits all’ mold.
Unfortunately, though, this is how we expect to lose weight and get healthier. Plug us into a standard equation and spit out the perfect workout or nutrition plan or supplement or a combo of them all and BOOM! We are perfectly as fit as society deems that we need to be.
(Insert eye roll)
But, there is a wee bitty problem with this process—that one piece of the super ‘health equation’ that people tend to overlook, probably because it is the most difficult to overcome--the poor mental or emotional states and processes that got us here in the first place.
See, here’s the thing, if you don’t fix what is going on in your head that led you to use food as an emotional band aid, then your wounds will continue to fester and every time you hit that nerve—no matter what that trigger is—you will turn right back to the old habits and the old friends that you’ve used as a salve for years up to this point. You know—the cookies, and potato chips, and Cokes, and cake—whatever YOUR ‘comfort’ food is.
That’s why it’s called ‘comfort’ food. It gives you a false sense of comfort when you eat it because it reminds you of a positive thing. It might be attached to a positive memory from childhood of your mama taking care of you when you were sick or when you’d fallen and scraped your knee.
My husband will tell you stories of his grandmother’s making him blackberry dumplings when he was a little boy. It’s one of his favorite memories of her. So, when he told me he would marry me if I could ever replicate those blackberry dumplings for him, he was being serious because of how much he associated her near unconditional love for him with them.
Now, of course, that’s a stretch of an example of what kind of strong emotional attachment someone can have to food…but if you step back for just a minute and think about it, when you get upset, like really unhappy or sad or even angry, what is your go-to for feeling better? Is it food? Like a particular food or type of food?
Usually, it is something sweet. Why? Because eating something sugary causes your body to initially release the same chemicals it would release when you are naturally happy or content—though it is only for a VERY short period of time, and when the chemical sugar that you’ve just eaten digests, your body, and mind, drop into a serious depressive state on all levels.
This is one of the addictive qualities of sugar—it’s made to keep you on that roller coaster of dependency of feeling better initially, then worse, then needing more to feel better again. That’s why processed sugar is very nearly considered a drug. Because of it’s addictive capabilities.
Actually, food in general can be considered a mood altering ‘drug’ under those circumstances. That’s why no matter which diets you try or diet pills you take or cleanses you do, if you don’t fix the REASONS you are physically unhealthy or overweight in the first place, you will continue to go back and forth, yo-yo your weight, and will have a hard time overcoming your dependency on ‘comfort’ foods when the going gets tough, which in some ways it always will. That’s life. And that’s why you HAVE to break the cycle in a healthier way by figuring out the WHY behind your unhealthy choices.
As difficult as this may sound, the thing to remember in all this is that there IS a better way. There ARE ways to change your unhealthy relationships with food. You CAN stop turning to O’Charley’s rolls and Food City cake to anesthetize your pain or fill in the emotional gaps in your life.
Find someone to talk to about why you do this. It can be a friend or a family member, a personal trainer, your group fitness instructor, or even someone that is a mental health professional. Your doctor is a great place to start for that referral if you think you need one. They are there to help you—they are people too and understand the struggles you are having. Lean on them and let them help you! It isn’t just their jobs. It’s what they have dedicated their lives to and they want to listen to and help you as much as possible—at least all the docs and nurses I know around our area do.
It’s like I said last week—. Use your resources. Reach out. Make the decision to make the change and people will come out of the woodwork to help you. Just make sure you keep your eyes, and mind, open to the possibilities and opportunities that come your way. Because you CAN do this! I believe in you, along with SO many others that you probably don’t even realize are just waiting to help you be successful!
