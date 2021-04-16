During this time of quarantine, many people miss doing their favorite extracurricular activities. But, libraries have always been places where people can congregate and learn about different places, people, and ideas.
Public and school libraries were virtually nonexistent in Tennessee before the twentieth century. Legislation enacted around 1900 provided for the establishment of city libraries, but few cities took advantage of the law. In 1933-34, only sixteen counties in Tennessee provided public library service. Two-thirds of the state’s population was without library service.
In times of distress, like the Great Depression, people had to create new ways of dispersing information. Comfort items and activities became important to people. Although many people think public institutions momentarily stopped because the country was struggling financially, places like libraries continued to bring a sense of normalcy to everyone.
In 1934, Mary Utopia Rothrock, the former director of the Lawson-McGhee Library in Knoxville, set up the first rural library at the TVA Norris Dam project. She also set up small libraries in post offices, stores, and filling stations all over East Tennessee with the hope of making books available to all.
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was created in May 1935 to provide jobs to the unemployed. One of WPA’s goals was to send books and librarians to areas where there were none. They sponsored bookmobiles to rural areas and built tiny log cabin libraries.
The most innovative WPA service was pack-horse librarians, most of whom were women who served Appalachia’s remote rural areas. The TVA cooperated with local libraries and cut across state lines to provide service to rural populations.
The Tennessee State Library created the Public Libraries Division in 1939 to oversee a library expansion project. The TVA provided the funds for employees working on the Watts Bar Dam as the first demonstration of a multi-county library region.
TVA then wanted to upgrade library services for the workers building the Kentucky, Fort Loudoun, and Cherokee dams. The first regional service began as “Book Boxes” loaded on the back of tool wagons at the TVA construction sites.
Rothrock knew that the TVA “saw filer” was the keeper of the tool depository, where work implements were checked out and returned, much like library books. TVA supply clerks then began shipping waterproof boxes of books to the saw filers, 60 books per box. The saw-filer checked books in and out with a book card for each book on which he wrote the man’s TVA employee number and the date due.
The innovative circulation system was a great success.
The service expanded to rural areas and small towns with the first bookmobile in 1941.
Bookmobiles traveled to libraries, industrial sites, county fairs, state fairs, and prison camps. Post offices, country stores, private homes, churches, and funeral homes acted as bookmobile deposit stations.
After the Great Depression, libraries did not need to use these extreme measures anymore as people began to settle down and the highway system connected the country.
In today’s time, the library no longer uses horses and sled dogs to share books; however, they use both new and old ways to connect with the public.
In 2012, the State Library and Archives reorganized the regional library system from 12 regions to nine. Charles A. Sherrill, the Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist, renamed the new regions after the rivers’ names in each part of the state.
The libraries of Newport and Cocke County are a part of the Holston River Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.