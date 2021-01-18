Over the last two years I have been writing about women veterans and legislation to improve services for them. I have also written about the lack of respect and equal opportunities given to them compared to male veterans. I have repeatedly asked my readers to contact their representatives in Washington to support the passage of legislation. Just before the end of this year’s session H.R.7105 the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 was passed.
I wrote about the passage of H.R.7105 and Congressman Roe’s final days in office two weeks ago and discussed the many pieces of legislation wrapped into this bill. The one piece of legislation I have been following the most and mentioned in that column, the Deborah Sampson Act, was finally passed. On January 5, 2021 President Donald Trump signed this into law. I am going to focus on the important parts of this bill that expands services for women veterans.
DEBORAH SAMPSON
I have shared the story of Deborah Sampson in a much earlier column and will recap her profile for those who have missed the important role she played in setting the stage for this legislation. Towards the end of the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783) in 1782 records show that Timothy Thayer received a bonus for signing up to serve in the Continental Army. Shortly after joining Timothy was discovered to be a woman Deborah Sampson Gannett. She returned the monies she had not spent, and the army did not pursue any other punishment. Just a few months later, the records show, that a Robert Shirtliff enlisted. This was the new name Deborah used to sneak into the Army and this time she was successful.
Before the end of the war, she participated in numerous skirmishes and was wounded by two musket balls in her leg and a cut on her head during her first major battle. She pleaded with other soldiers to leave her for fear of being discovered by the doctors but was taken to the field hospital anyway. The doctors treated her head wounds, but she left before they could address the leg wound. She removed one of the balls with a penknife and stitched it with thread and needle. Deborah couldn’t remove the other ball and lived with it the rest of her life.
She then was assigned to work for General John Patterson for her last seven months in the military. It was during this time that Deborah became ill and the doctor treating her discovered her secret. Instead of revealing her, the doctor took her to his home where she was treated by his wife and daughters. When she was well the doctor gave her a note, she correctly felt it would let her secret out. In other cases, women who were discovered disguised as men were reprimanded but since she had worked for General Patterson, he was lenient.
General Patterson gave Deborah a note with “words of advice” and enough money to get her home. He also gave her an Honorable Discharge for her year and a half of service. This discharge is the first ever given to a woman and since has inspired many other women to join the military.
Deborah’s actions set a path that many women would follow and the struggles she faced then, continue for women today. While the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has made some changes, this bill will further the rights of women veterans.
THE DEBORAH SAMPSON ACT (H.R.3224 – S.514)
Improving access for women veterans to the Department of Veterans Affairs:
The Deborah Sampson Act aims to make invisible women veterans visible and to create equitable access to healthcare, housing, legal services, and other resources and benefits. Up to this new law, small steps were made to increase gender specific services to women veterans. Moving forward this law requires the VA to implement many new standards designed to improve services across the board.
Last November when this bill came before the House Committee on Veteran Affairs it faced stiff opposition from the Committee Chairman Congressman Takano (D-CA). After two weeks of debate and work across bipartisan ranks the bill passed. Congressman Roe was the Ranking Member of the Committee and issued a statement about the importance of this bill and how it improves services for female veterans.
In part he said, “For as long as the United States has been a reality, brave women have been stepping up to serve on her behalf and defend her from her enemies. … Deborah Sampson’s spirit of bravery, patriotism, and commitment to service are still very much alive in the approximately two million women veterans in the United States today and the almost 400 thousand women serving on active duty or in the Guard and Reserve. … Those women have fought in defense of the American dream — on the front lines, in the Pentagon, and everywhere in between — in every branch of the Armed Forces.”
In November, after the House passed the bill it then went to the Senate where it garnered over 50 co-signers yet sat. As the co-signers grew, I contacted Senator Blackburn’s office and asked when the bill would come to vote. I was told it was, “Up to the leadership of the Senate as to when the bill would be brought before the whole house for vote.” Finally, after four years in the making, on December 19, 2020, the 2019-2020 legislative session, just before a new group of elected legislators were seated, passed the legislation.
Senator Jon Tester, Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said, “This new law will ensure the VA does its part in supporting the selfless women who have borne the battle by providing services tailored to meet their needs now and into the future.”
“The Deborah Sampson Act will eliminate barriers to care and services that many women veterans face,” Senator Testor said, “and would help ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs addresses the needs of women veterans who are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment, and go without needed health care through the following provisions.”
This bill will create a dedicated Office of Women’s Health at VA that is dedicated to overseeing all of the women’s health programs. Mandates that every VA facility has a at least one women’s primary care provider. Expands reintegration and readjustment group counseling retreats for women veterans and their family members.
The bill also includes $20 million for retrofitting health care facilities “to make it safer and easier for women veterans to get care. For the first time, veterans filing military sexual trauma benefits claims allow them to request a female medical provider for any related exams. And it would expand military sexual trauma counseling at VA to former members of the National Guard and reserves, who are eligible now only if they are currently serving.
As I have said throughout my time following this legislation it will pave the way to provided women veteran benefits and respect for their military service equal to that of the current services for male veterans. All I can say is it is about time!!!
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be tomorrow night, Thursday, January 21, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions, there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
