Last week I told the story of a group of heroic women telephone operators and their actions during World War I. I also wrote that I would tell the rest of their story this week. Because of what happened to them when the war was over, they said the same thing as comedian Rodney Dangerfield,... “I get no respect”. Before I get to that I want to share the story of one of them who received one of America’s highest military honors.
GRACE BANKER
Born in 1892, in Passaic, New Jersey Grace Banker was a woman who would become a hero during World War I. The education system in NJ was not established until the mid to late 1800s. The first high school opened in 1874 and size limited the number of students. So, when Grace was born education opportunities were still limited. This did not stop her, and not only did she complete her secondary education, she graduated with a double major in history and French from Barnard College, in New York.
After college she started to work as an operator for the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T), in New York. With her exceptional drive she quickly rose, in a male dominated field, to become an instructor.
In December of 1917 she saw one of the newspaper ads that General Pershing had requested for women operators to join the Army and go to France to run the switchboards. He wanted them to be able to speak French and she felt that description fit her, so she volunteered. In 2019 her granddaughter Carol Timbie said, “My grandmother and, I think, many women at that time wanted to do their part, be a part of the war. To help win.”
The women volunteers raised their hands, swore the Army’s Oath of Enlistment, were given dog tags, and uniforms and went through months of training. When they were finished with the training they left for France and into the war. Grace kept a diary, and it shares much of her thoughts. She wrote on March 7, 1918, “Sailed this morning in a dismal gray drizzle. Watched the Statue of Liberty fade from sight. For the first time, suddenly realized what a responsibility I have on my young shoulders.”
When she arrived in France she was assigned to General Pershing’s headquarters in Chaumont, France. There she supervised the operations and women assigned to handle all the communications between the headquarters and the front. Just six months later she and a group of five other women found themselves at the front.
That September found them within the range of German artillery at the battle for St. Mihiel. General Pershing’s American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) and over 100,000 French troops were set to take the region back from the Germans. Grace and her six operators worked twelve hour shifts and her diary shares, “Never spent more time at the office and never enjoyed anything more. My girls worked like beavers.”
They were so close to the front each had helmets and gas masks. Their “office” was a badly damaged building that had been bombed by the Germans. Each day they faced the return of those planes, and severe weather without heat. At one point their living quarters had been set on fire by a German prisoner, lucky none of them were injured.
When the AEF and French forces signed a cease fire on November 11, 1918 her team was reassigned to Paris where she worked at the residence set up for visiting President Woodrow Wilson. Since it was dull work, after her experiences on the front, she accepted a position at Army headquarters in Coblenz, Germany where she stayed until September 1919, when she and her team returned to the states. While there she was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) presented for her “exceptionally meritorious service to the government in a duty of great responsibility”.
Her DSM citation read, “She served with exceptional ability as chief operator in the Signal Corps exchange at General Headquarters, American Expeditionary Forces, and later in a similar capacity at 1st Army Headquarters. By untiring devotion to her exacting duties under trying conditions she did much to assure the success of the telephone service during the operations of the 1st Army against the St. Mihiel salient and to the north of Verdun [Meuse Argonne].”
In her diary we find that after she returned home that, “We missed the First Army with its code of loyalty and hard work. We were back in the petty squabbles of civilian life where even chief operators had ‘tantrums’ and where the wives of civilians attached to the Peace Conference spilled all over Paris in Army cars.”
Grace Banker, served her country as any male soldier did, was awarded one of America’s highest medal and yet never received recognition as a Veteran. She passed away in September of 1960.
LACK OF RESPECT
When the 233 women returned home the “Hello Girls” were disbanded more than discharged. One thing they had not been aware of just weeks before they left for France is that the Army legal corps had determined that they were contractors, not military soldiers. They found this out after the war and upon their return home. This started a sixty-year battle for the women to gain recognition.
Despite protest from many of the officers who served with the Hello Girls they were treated as civilians volunteers and were not given a formal discharge or certificate of service. They were not eligible for benefits like the female nurses or the men who served in the military that they had worked alongside of.
PRESIDENT CARTER
For the next 60 years they continued seeking acknowledgement. They were led by Merle Eagan from Montana and petitioned Congress over 50 times. In 1977 President Jimmy Carter signed Public Law 95-202, the GI Bill Improvement Act. Title IV of this act was entitled Women’s Air Force Service Pilots (WASP).
This bill only names the group WASPs, in respect to their service as Federal civilian pilots for the Army Air Force during World War II. Then it goes on to say, “or the service of any person in any other similarly situated group the members of which rendered service to the Armed Forces of the United States in a capacity considered civilian employment or contractual service at the time such service was rendered, shall be considered active duty for the purposes of all laws administered by the Veterans’ Administration.”
Since the Army’s legal team had qualified the Hello Girls as civilian volunteers before they left the United States this seems to validate their service. The bill goes on to require that these civilian contractor/volunteers have gone (a) through military training, were (b) subject to military justice, (C) could resign, and the (D) members of such group were, “susceptible to assignment for duty in a combat zone”.
Now, I feel the government again showed lack of respect for the Hello Girls. Section (E) states, “the members of such group had reasonable expectations that their service would be considered to be active military service.” When these women volunteered and were given the Army’s Oath of Enlistment when they arrived for training and given the Oath again if they were promoted could only understand clearly that they were members of the United States Army. By adding this line in the law, the government was clearing themselves of any responsibility and were calling the Hello Girls liars.
When this law passed there were only 33 of the original group of Hello Girls still alive. In 1979 the Signal Corps telephone operators applied for and was given status as Veterans and received their discharge papers and Victory Medals.
PRESIDENT OBAMA AND NOW
In 2009 President Obama signed Public Law 111–40 (123 Stat. 6 1958), which authorized a Congressional Gold Medal to be made for the WASPS. The legislation told the story of their service during World War II that sounded almost exactly like what the Hello Girls had accomplished.
This time the Hello Girls did not get mentioned or was there verbiage that would allow them to also be recognized like those words in the 1977 bill? Congress again missed the opportunity to honor these women so again “I get no respect”. By this time none of the Hello Girls were to speak up for themselves. That is about to change!
On March 11, 2021, a bi-partisan group of the Senator Veterans’ Affairs Committee, including Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced “Hello Girls Congressional Gold Medal Act”. With its release Senator Blackburn said, “Often under combat conditions, the Hello Girls enabled time-sensitive command and control, critical to operations on the front lines during WWI,” said Blackburn. “It is imperative that we honor the bold service and sacrifice of these female veterans who fought to protect our great country.”
This legislation is worded much like the WASPS’ and is where much of the information for this story can be found. I reached out to the Senator to thank her for supporting this important recognition and she replied, “Hello Girls were unsung heroes in World War II, and their service was pivotal in the global fight for freedom. I’m proud to champion legislation that gives these female veterans the recognition they deserve in Tennessee and across the nation.”
Though it is 103 years after they served their country, standing side-by-side with male operators, this legislation will bring the respect and acknowledgement to the work they did while serving in the United States Army. I look forward to following this bill and will continue to report on its progress and await the signature of the President. Please contact Senator Blackburn’s office to show your support so Hello Girls can get the respect they deserve.
