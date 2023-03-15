It has been almost 48 years since May 7, 1975, the official end to the Vietnam War. Coming back to the States was a terrible experience for many of the soldiers returning home, myself included. The negative attitude of Americans caused us to never speak of our service and to just “blend in” for many years. I
t took 37 years after the end of the war before President Obama and the United States acknowledged the women and men who served. On March 29, 2012 the president issued a proclamation proclaiming it Vietnam War Veterans Day. In another five years President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which made it an annual day of recognition.
In my research I found that in 2008 the State of Tennessee was the first state to issue a proclamation honoring Vietnam Veterans service and sacrifices. This year, 2023, the proclamation commemorates Jan. 12, 1962. On that day army pilots staged “Operation Chopper”, lifting 1,000 Vietnamese soldiers to battle the National Liberation Movement, becoming America’s first combat mission against the Viet Cong.
Locally
As I remember it, in early 2019 Dave Mills, commander of American Legion Post 41. felt there was a need to honor the local Vietnam veterans. He talked with Debbie Williams, who works for Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice (SMHHH) and the two designed a free breakfast for the areas Vietnam veterans. That first year Post 41 and SMHHH were joined by UT Hospice, Amedisys Hospice & Avalon as part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. The campaign “invites hospices, state hospice organizations, Hospice-Veteran Partnerships and VA facilities to join a pioneering program focused on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment. By recognizing the unique needs of America’s Veterans and their families, community providers, in partnership with VA staff, will learn how to accompany and guide them through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending.”
The event has continued to grow, and this year Dave and Debbie are cooking up a free lunch. They are joined by the members of American Legion Post 41, Daughters of the American Revolution, AMVETS Post 75, UT Medical Center, and Gentiva to provide a hot dog lunch. Dave said the program, “will be an open house style event with information for Veterans and their families which will include a speaker and presentation of 50th anniversary Vietnam War commemoration pins and keychains to those who have not received them”. The lunch and program will be held at Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd. in Newport from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service. To learn more about the event, call Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins, 565 Caney Creek Road, Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
