Welcome home vietnam vets

March 29, 2023, is Vietnam Veterans War Day. Join the celebration at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.

It has been almost 48 years since May 7, 1975, the official end to the Vietnam War. Coming back to the States was a terrible experience for many of the soldiers returning home, myself included. The negative attitude of Americans caused us to never speak of our service and to just “blend in” for many years. I

t took 37 years after the end of the war before President Obama and the United States acknowledged the women and men who served. On March 29, 2012 the president issued a proclamation proclaiming it Vietnam War Veterans Day. In another five years President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which made it an annual day of recognition.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.