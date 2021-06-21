As I have been mentioning, the last couple of weeks have been really busy for me. It is that time of year for annual state Veterans organizational meetings and elections. This year all three local Veterans organizations held their conventions on the same weekend which made it impossible for me to attend more than one.
I am waiting on information from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 and American Legion Port 41 and will share their information in the next couple of weeks. This week I will share the ongoings of AMVETS, American Veterans, Post 75 and give a description of what goes on at these state conferences.
Before I get to my story there is more information about an upcoming roundtable for Veterans.
ROUNDTABLE
Tomorrow, Thursday June 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a Veterans Roundtable event at the West End Baptist Church at 116 Westend St, in Newport. Debbie Williams, LMSW with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and Pam Jinks, SW at UT Hospice will host a Veteran’s Round Table (Panel discussion) discussion. This is designed to allow Veterans and their families to ask questions and learn more about what the VA and Home Healthcare has available to help them.
The panel will include Patty Mills, representative for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, Mike Barnes, Cocke County Veterans Services Officer, Julia Breedlove, RN Jefferson City Health and Rehab, and myself Rob Watkins, Veterans Advocate and commander of AMVETS Post 75.
There will be representatives from other agencies and Veterans organization set up for additional information. A lunch served at 11 and all Veterans and their families are invited. You can contact Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233 for directions or more information.
THE CONVENTION
The AMVETS Department of Tennessee held their annual convention the first weekend of June in Gatlinburg, while there was a lot of business there was also some fun.
The meetings began on Thursday with reports from the Finance and Foundation committees. When there are state meetings, I make a point of going to all the different presentations to learn all I can about those who lead the organization and plans for it’s future. Starting with the Finance Committee, treasurer Mike Church gave a detailed report and showed that the budget had withstood the trials and tribulations of the pandemic of 2020.
Mike’s report took over two hours and his attention to detail was remarkable and he left no doubt about where every penny was spent. There is always fun poked at him as others joke about how this money or that would go to him getting a new bass boat. Mike has been the Treasurer for numerous years and not a penny has been diverted to his ability to even buy a worm, much less a boat.
The State Foundation, who provides the financial support to the State Department and Posts is where the true definition of “foundation” lies. The members who set on the Committee include a couple of past AMVETS National Commanders who formed the foundation. Over the years, with really good investments and savings, they have amassed a current worth of over three million dollars. The foundation provides the monies needed to operate the state department and other programs. They also give grants every year to each post that allows them to give support to Veteran families, community programs and JROTC groups.
One of their recent grants was one I approached them for, to buy a flagpole. Post 75 is currently building a Community Outreach Center in the Tanner Building and the City had planned to install a new flagpole, there is not currently, and due to circumstances it would have taken a couple years. With the grant the AMVETS Foundation provided, the flagpole was ordered and the new 35’ pole will be arriving next week.
On Friday, the agenda was a full day of committee meetings and training. The morning sessions led by the 1st and 2nd State Commanders covered topics on membership and the varied programs that AMVETS provides. The afternoon started with a robust conversation about a proposed amendment to the bylaws. The day ended with a program from the Public Relations Director, me.
During our lunch break I went with two other of our local members Dale Brown and Eddie Watts, to a local restaurant. It had been raining and the outside seating was covered but the deck was wet, and I didn’t have anything for my constant companion and service dog Molly. The owners made space inside for us and we were treated to some good tasting food. When I asked for the check, we were told that another couple who had been sitting beside us had paid for our three meals when they left. That was an incredibly nice thing to do for three old Vets. I wish there were a way to personally thank them, but I know God has touched their hearts and provide blessing for them.
Saturday was a long day that began with a memorial service recognizing the members we had lost during the past year. After a short break, the Joint Session began with opening remarks from both State Commander and State Auxiliary President who then presented the Silver Bayonet awards for, Veterans Service, Legislative member and AMVETS of the Year. (This is the day when officers and members from the posts around the state gather for reports from the previous days committees and general business.)
After the long day of business, we took a break to get changed and get ready for the fun! Saturday night began with a nice meal and the tables were abuzz with chatter. While there was some pol-i-tic-n for votes, business was kept for the following day. After allowing us to get started eating, the “head table” started with what they thought were humorous remarks. Many politely laughed while others poked fun at the missed attempts.
When the tables were cleared the drawing for the door prizes started. Each organization had brought items to donate for the annual fundraiser. Tickets were sold for a $1 each, or 6 for $5, for the items that had been on display all weekend. A lot of fun and comments were made as each winner selected their choice of some nice things.
There were t-shirts, tools, fishing rods and many other interesting items. Post 75 had taken a 2021 Popcorn Sutton Jam shirt and a jug of Moonshine signed by or local Kelly Williamson. They were one of the first items taken, and there were so many items it took over an hour to draw them all. After the festivities were over many went to visit the businesses and attractions in Gatlinburg. I took my beautiful wife for a milk shake at Mad Doggs, yummy!
Sunday wound up the convention with the nomination and election of officers for the 2021-2022 year. The elected officers are AMVETS State Commander Mark Frederick, 1st Vice Kathi Duncan, 2nd Vice Tim Woody, Judge Advocate, Joe Rainwater. Commander Frederick then made his appointments which included Lloyd Adams, Executive Director, Jason Murphy, Chaplin, and I was retained as Public Relations Director.
Following the close of business there were short committee meetings to select the members and outline their duties for the coming year. Between the annual conventions the state holds two State Executive Board (SEC) meetings that are held in the spring and the fall to keep the department and programs running smoothly.
Now that you have learned what goes on at Veterans Conventions, I invite you to join an organization and get involved. If you are a Veteran, you learned many things in the military that can be used to help others in your community. Your skills can make a difference, you can make a difference!
NEWS OF NOTE
Remember that Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 is needing a new roof. If you can donate or even have a company that can help. please contact Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Thursday July 1, at 6 p.m. at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, July 2nd. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Mobile Office — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. A representative will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. They will be at the Cocke County Courthouse annex the first Wednesday of each month, this month they will be there today, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918
