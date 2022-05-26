"Degrees of separation" is a theory about the "connectivity of human beings" which was proposed by Frigyes Karinthy. The supposition is that every person is only six or fewer social connections away from every other person. You are one degree of separation from everyone you know, two degrees from everyone that each of them knows, etc.
This was the rationale for the popular song in the 1920's: "I've danced with a man, who's danced with a girl, who's danced with the Prince of Wales." He was Prince David who became King Edward VIII and abdicated in scandal after eleven months to marry "the woman I love."
Theoretically, you could make contact with any person on earth through contact with no more than five intermediaries. Remember this is theoretical, but consider this example: I know Dolly Parton's sister-in-law Doris Parton. (1st degree) She, of course, knows Dolly. (2nd degree) Dolly probably knows someone in the entertainment field who knows Meghan Markle. (3rd degree) Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry. (4th degree) Queen Elizabeth is Harry's grand-mother. (5th degree). (This wouldn't count as a contact, but I did see the Queen from a distance of about twenty feet in London in 1976.)
We ourselves do use this theory when we claim kinship or acquaintance with some celebrity or a famous person, or when we base our authority on some information as having come from "the friend of a friend."
This theory in the reverse can be used to suppose that we today are not separated by that many degrees from the historical eras of our country. I can share some personal examples.
In February 1974 I went to Kodak in neighboring Sevier County with a reporter from the Cocke County Banner to interview Mrs. Lucy Henry Cate, who was celebrating her 100th birthday. Reaching that milestone was remarkable in itself, but the real attraction was that her grand-father, her father's father, had been a soldier in the American Revolution.
Her grandfather was Major Hugh Henry (1756-1838) who had come from Virginia to the Watauga settlement in Upper East Tennessee. He was one of the Overmountain Men who traveled from what is now Elizabethton over the mountains to defeat the British at the Battle of King's Mountain in South Carolina in September 1780. Although not a large battle, it started a chain of military victories that led to the end of the war with the surrender of Cornwallis a year later.
Major Henry soon moved south in Tennessee and established a settlement called "Henry's Station." It was located in the present community of Kodak about two miles from the inter-section of Hwy. 66 and Hwy. 139. It was at Henry's Station in 1785 where the Treaty of Dumplin was signed between the State of Franklin and the Cherokee Nation opening the area west of the French Broad River for white settlements. The area comprised portions of present Hamblen, Jefferson, Sevier, Knox and Blount counties.
Mrs. Cate's father, Patrick Henry (1821-1895), was a child of Major Henry and a much younger second wife. Patrick Henry himself was an older father to Mrs. Cate, so she did not actually know her grandfather, the revolutionary soldier, but that's only three degrees of separation for me from the American Revolution.
The United States and Great Britain were at war again over territorial expansion during the years 1812-1814. This conflict, the War of 1812, was fought in three separate areas - Great Lakes/Northwest Territory, Gulf Coast/Creek Nation and the Atlantic Coast/Chesapeake Bay. It was in the latter that Washington, DC was burned and the "Star Spangled Banner" was penned during the siege of Fort McHenry.
I had six direct ancestors who were soldiers in the War of 1812. Two were in the Northwest Theatre, three in the Atlantic Theatre and one in the Gulf Coat Theatre. Of these six ancestors, I personally knew individuals who had known the widow of four of the six soldiers. Again, that is only three degrees away from the War of 1812.
The Civil War is closer to us. There are grandchildren of Civil War veterans still living. The last known child of a Civil War soldier and the last Civil War widow both died in 2020. The story of that widow, Helen Viola Jackson, is quite interesting. Only four Civil War widows lived into the 21st century. All four were young women who married the old soldiers. One of the widows was Gertrude Janeway of Grainger Co., TN who died in 2003, still living in the log house her husband left her.
I am only two degrees away from the Civil War. Five of my ancestors were Civil War soldiers, all Confederates. Either a grandparent or great-grandparent (whom I knew) knew one of them.
Cocke County's last Civil War widow was Nancy Sisk Huff Justus (1867-1961). She was the second wife of Reuben A. Justus (1839-1923), who served in the Confederate army, 61st Tenneseee Mounted Infantry. He was the great-great-grandfather of Carolyn Ramsey, Billy Jack Rowland and Charlie Ruble. I met Mrs. Justus when she was living with her daughter Mrs. J.B. Gregg, Mike Kilpatrick's grandmother.
Any who attended Newport Grammar School 1950-1972 cannot forget Mrs. Jennie Robinson who managed the cafeteria with a strong hand. Her father, Creed F. Boyer, was a Civil War soldier. Also, Mrs. Ina Mae Holder, who was secretary at Cocke County High School, 1960-1970, was the daughter of a Civil War soldier, Elihu S. Redwine. Both these men were Union soldiers. Knowing either of these ladies would put you two degrees away from that era of history.
Moving into the 20th century, none of us is far removed from either of the World Wars, Korea or Vietnam. Most of us have known at least one man or woman who served in the military during those conflicts. The last WWI veteran from Cocke County was Lucius Reese, who died in 1996, age 105. The last WWI veteran in the US died in 2011. There are still WW2, Korean and Vietnam veterans here in Cocke County.
Trying to give my daughter a historical frame of reference, I've told her (probably more times than she wanted) about my father, her grandfather, being a P-38 fighter pilot during WWII. He was stationed in the Pacific, and from a distance about 250 miles away, he saw the Hiroshima mushroom cloud.
D-Day is another noted encounter which turned the tide in the European Theatre. Claire knew Quentin Parrott, and I have reminded her that he piloted a Higgins boat which carried the soldiers onto the beaches of Normandy.
She also knew J.L. Jones, my brother-in-law's father. Mr. Jones of Tampa was in the second wave of the invasion and lost a leg to a land mine. These men would put her just one degree away. (My friend Connor O'Neil is fascinated with the history of D-Day, and it is unfortunate he couldn't have talked to these men.)
In degrees of separation with a person, how connected would you be with someone famous? In 1970 President Nixon came to ETSU. It was a big day, especially since classes were cancelled for the day. One of my good friends just happened to be standing on the first row along the President's route to the speaking platform, and his outstretched hand was just one of the ones that Nixon shook. His children probably have been shown the hand that shook a president's hand.
There have been 21 U.S. Presidents since 1901. Excepting Wilson and Harding, I have known persons who have met or at least seen in person each of the other 19. That's two degrees.
In 2008 we went to Plains, GA to attend President Jimmy Carter's Sunday School Class. Afterwards, the Carters posed for pictures. The retired schoolteacher in charge laid down the ground rules in no uncertain terms: Give camera to the Secret Service agent. Do not try to talk to or touch the Carters. Smile. Get your camera and MOVE ON. We were doing as told when President Carter grabbed Claire around the waist and said, "Come stand with me, Sweetie!" No degree of separation there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.