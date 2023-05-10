After a little trip to New Orleans over the weekend I can’t help but compare all the lush gardens to mine. To say mine falls a little short would be an understatement for sure, but it is a beautiful little work in progress. My agapanthus, though on the small side, are blooming profusely and the hummingbirds seem to love them.

The fun thing about gardening is watching an idea come to fruition. Actually, our creator thought of the idea of the beautiful bounty of nature, and the first garden must have been amazing. But what a delight it is to have a small part in perpetuating the beauty.

