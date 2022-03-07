“International Women’s Day,” created on March 8, 1911, has brought recognition to women around the world in some fashion since that time. In the 70’s, towns and local groups across America began celebrating a longer period, as “Women’s History Week.” That recognition took wings and was officially recognized by President Jimmy Carter, on March 8, 1980.
The following year states across the nation began declaring the whole month of March as “Women’s History Month.” On January 20, 1987, a joint resolution, S.J. Res. 20, designated the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” Less than three months later on March 12th the legislation was signed by President Ronald Regan.
The tradition continues and the women who have served their country are becoming “visible” and are given the special recognition they deserve. There are over 2.2 million American women Veterans, over 42,500 of them live in Tennessee. It has been my honor these past years to write stories about women Veterans and the many issues that affect them and do programs that will gain them respect for their service.
Two out the last three years I have been hosting floats in the Newport Christmas Parade that were specifically for women Veterans. We will again do a women Veterans float for the 2022 Parade on December 10th, so be sure to put that date on your calendar and let your women Veterans know they are Welcome to Ride!
DEBORAH SAMPSON
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has been expanding their services to women Veterans. One piece of legislation I had followed, and kept after our legislators to pass, was the Deborah Sampson Act. This act was attached to the H.R. 7105 (116th): Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 which was signed by President Trump on January 5, 2021.
Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is founder and Chairwoman of the Committee’s Women Veterans Task Force. She released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the Deborah Sampson Act.
The Congresswoman said, “the Deborah Sampson Act aims to create equitable access to healthcare, housing, legal services, and other resources and benefits.
“Passing the Deborah Sampson Act was an historic step forward for women veterans across the nation, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. A year later, this bill has started to make a difference by improving the quality of healthcare and services for women veterans at VA facilities throughout the country.
“The Deborah Sampson Act propelled VA to improve medical facilities capacity to provide care to women veterans, establish training so that community-care providers are aware of the unique needs of women veterans, expand the agency’s women veterans healthcare ‘mini-residency’ program, and formalize the existence of the Office of Women’s Health within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
“Even with these critical achievements, there is work left to do to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Deborah Sampson Act. I am committed to making sure the many important provisions of this bill are fully enacted, and to bringing VA closer to true equity for women veterans accessing care and services.”
In its first year of implementation, the Deborah Sampson Act:
• Codified the existence of the Office of Women’s Health within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), with a Chief Officer for Women’s Health who reports directly to VHA’s Under Secretary for Health. This will help ensure that VHA always maintains its focus on delivering high-quality healthcare to women who have served.
• Executed $20 million in congressionally appropriated funds to retrofit existing VHA medical facilities to better support delivery of care to women veterans. All of these funds were obligated in fiscal year 2021. As mandated by the Deborah Sampson Act, VA has also developed a 5-year strategic plan for additional projects to improve the environment of care for women veterans at VHA medical facilities.
• Carried out the first year of a 5-year, $5 million expansion of VHA’s women veterans healthcare “mini-residency” program. This will help ensure that every VA medical facility has clinicians who have been specifically trained to deliver comprehensive primary care to women veterans.
• Established a training module for VA community providers, to help improve knowledge of the unique needs of women veterans. VA implemented this provision of the Deborah Sampson Act well in advance of the deadline mandated in the law.
VA SALUTE
Each year Women’s History Month has a theme to celebrate the women of the front lines, and the 2022 National theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”
Dr. Patricia Hayes, chief officer for VA Women’s Health shares, “This recognition includes those who served during this pandemic, either on active duty or as Veterans. It also includes the VA employees who continue to serve Veterans in person, at remote locations, over the phone and via telehealth.”
On the front lines in military activities for centuries:
During World War I, women served on the front lines as nurses, ambulance drivers and relief workers. Female physicians ran their own hospital units and served in the military as contract surgeons.
“Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”:
More than 59,000 nurses served on the front lines in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II. They served under fire in field hospitals, on hospital trains and hospital ships, and as flight nurses on medical transport planes. Throughout both world wars and in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, many faced discrimination and criticism when they prioritized serving their country over taking care of their families.
At the highest levels of national defense:
Women now serve on multiple front lines. They are leaders within their units, at hospitals, and serve as military police officers, chief nurses, educators and trainers, front-line combat pilots, disaster response coordinators, scientists, medical directors and more.
Today, women are also on the front line of establishing policy at the highest levels of national defense. U.S. Army General Laura Richardson currently leads the U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost currently leads the U.S. Transportation Command. The Honorable Christine Wormuth is the Secretary of the Army, and Dr. Kathleen Hicks is the Deputy Secretary of Defense.
Women front-line workers are warriors:
During this ongoing pandemic, VA has seen our own front-line health care workers in leadership roles at their respective facilities. They delivered solutions to problems and led large-scale triage systems, urgent medical staffing, equipment and PPE ordering, and national telehealth programs.
Women serve as leaders on multiple front lines:
Women front line workers championed VA in distributing 8.9 million vaccine doses to more than 4.1 million people nation-wide.
“As you reflect on your service on the front lines, know that we see you,” said Lourdes Tiglao, director of VA’s Center for Women Veterans. “We see your achievements. We see how much time and effort you’ve put into this as a front-line worker. See the sacrifices you’ve made in your own lives to provide healing and hope to others.”
RESOURCES
VA is committed to honoring and respecting all women Veterans. VA provides the health care services you need and can trust Explore eligibility here. Resources available at VA include the following:
• Comprehensive women’s health care is available to serve your unique health care needs. To get connected with care, call your local VA, (Mountain Home VA — 423-926-1171) and ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager. Learn more about women’s health services at VA.
• Women Veterans Call Center is a free service available to you, your family and caregivers to answer questions via call, text or online chat, as often as you need. Call or text 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636).
• Center for Women Veterans (CWV) coordinates VA’s administration of health care benefits, services and programs to serve you. CWV advocates for cultural transformation to make VA the best place for you to receive quality, comprehensive health care.
• VA Women’s Health Reengagement Training (heaRT) is a free, interactive virtual classroom and in-person course designed for women Veterans who have left the military and never engaged with VA health care. This course includes information on women’s health services, eligibility and how to enroll in VA health care.
Throughout this month I will be bringing you more information about special programs for the women Veterans throughout our area.
BURN PIT LEGISLATION
I ended last week’s column, “Real Burn Pit Legislation Coming Soon?” with a question mark because of the difference in the legislation proposed by the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Senate bill S.3541 — Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (117th Congress (2021-2022)) was passed and sent to the House for their approval. Well, the House had its own bill H.R.3967 — Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 (PACT) Act of 2021 (117th Congress (2021-2022) that was coming up to vote.
I had written that H.R. 3967 would be voted on this past week, which it was. I said that there was a lot of other parts to the bill that needed discussion and I would follow up on it this week. Well, H.R. 3967 was voted on and passed on March the 3rd in a mostly partisan way, and a chance to talk with Congresswoman Harshbarger on March 4th about the vote has caused me to look into this subject more.
The Congresswoman said when it was brought to the Whole House for vote, what was presented was very confusing. She has her staff reviewing the information and I will be following up on that and other information to get you what the bill has included. The Bill has been sent to the Senate for their vote and President Biden has said he will sign it.
When I wrote about H.B. 3967 last week I wrote that it would come with a cost of $282 Billion. The Congressional Budget Committee wrote, when the bill came out of the Houses’ Veterans Affairs Committee, “CBO estimates, enacting H.R. 3967 would increase direct spending by $282 billion and increase spending subject to appropriation by $147 billion over the 2022-2031 period. By the time the bill came up for vote, less than a week later it had a price tag of over 300 billion and that will also increase monies appropriated over the 2022-2031 period. My following column on the Burn Pit Legislation will address more about what is in the legislation, its status, and where all the money will go.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of Confederate Veterans - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on March 15th at 6:30 pm.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the 3rd Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be March 17. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.