The title of this article comes from the patriotic hymn “America the Beautiful.” Heroes of all types have been the foundation for this country and all that it has afforded its peoples. Often the roles played by some have gone unnoticed or unsung, yet just the same, they have been heroes.
This fact was reinforced on April 1 when we went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, with cousins Nancy and Tom Winslow from North Carolina. In touring the museums there and learning more about the history of that location, I was given a greater appreciation for ALL the people who played a part in what was accomplished there through the Manhattan Project. In various ways each of them was a hero.
There are three important museums. The American Museum of Science and Energy is designed to teach about energy and nuclear power and how the two related to the Manhattan Project and Oak Ridge. The K-25 History Center tells the story of the Manhattan Project and the men and women who worked there. The Oak Ridge History Museum focuses on the project, but more its impact on the people and the area, before, during and after. The first two museums are interactive, but all are informative.
First there was the land and those who were on it before the project began. This was rural farmland in both Anderson and Roane Counties. In all, the Manhattan project requisitioned through the power of eminent domain over 56,000 acres (90 square miles). The Tennessee site was chosen because it was away from heavily populated areas, the hilly terrain would provide isolation for potential dangers from the operations and a shield against public awareness, there were ample water and electrical resources and there was a large labor pool.
As to this location, the closest city was Knoxville, 30 miles east. The distances from the small towns varied: Kingston (8), Oliver Springs (13), Harriman (15), Lenoir City (18) and Clinton (20).
About 1,000 families had to give up their homes and move. Land acquisition began Oct. 7, 1942. Told that the government needed the land, the residents were given no other reason why their land was needed. Eminent domain was familiar to the area as it had been exercised a few years before with the acquisition of land for nearby Norris Lake. The residents had to find new locations as well as pack up and leave. Because of the Norris Lake displacement, there was a shortage of available farmland in the area. Ironically, some who had been displaced by that project had moved to this area, only to be displaced again. The average price paid per acre was $46.86; three years prior, the average price had been $24.74. Prices in Roane County were lower than those in Anderson County.
The first residents left on November 15, and with a few exceptions, the remainder were gone by Feb. 15, 1943.
One of the communities taken over and eventually obliterated was Wheat in Roane County. It was a prosperous place with a post office, general stores, churches, a mill and an accredited high school. When questioned years later, Eula Magill Cooper, one of the residents, reminisced philosophically, At times, if I’d let my mind dwell on it … you could be real bitter because we felt like we were taken advantage of. But look what has come out of it, so I feel like, you know, maybe – well, God doesn’t make any mistakes. So there’s a reason for everything.
Now that there was land, a community had to be developed. Within two years, this fenced area of 75,000 workers and residents became the sixth largest city in Tennessee. There was some sense of municipal planning. Along with retail areas, schools, recreation facilities, the housing was arranged in neighborhoods. At first there was only one main church, the interdenominational Chapel-on-the- Hill.
Jobs were available! It must be remembered this was not many years after the Great Depression when jobs and money had been scarce. The Manhattan Project (aka Clinton Engineering Works) wage scale was greater than most of the surrounding areas. The sense of adventure and the pride of patriotism both drew people there, even though all they knew of the job was that it was “war work.” School systems in the area were hampered because many teachers left the classroom because of the higher pay. So urgent was the need for workers that when Betty Jo Winter (Miller) and Irene McNabb (Wiley) went to apply for jobs, they were put to work THAT DAY and were unable to return home to Cocke County until the end of the week.
How were all these people housed?
There were dormitories, apartments, barracks, trailers, hutments and houses of various sizes. Many of the buildings were made of cemesto, a composite material of fiberboard, cement and asbestos. Single persons mainly lived in the dormitories and barracks, whereas the families, depending on size, were in the other units. Some of the farmhouses that had been vacated by the original residents were used. Then there were the workers who lived elsewhere and were bussed in every day, some even from Newport.
The trailers and hutments had no running water or bathrooms. These areas had male/female bathhouses, one for every 150+ residents. There were separate black and white hutment areas.
On Saturday, April 1, there was a dedication ceremony at the Oak Ridge History Museum of a replica of one of the hutments, a wonderful visualization of that form of housing. The hutment was 16-feet x 16-feet with a small coal stove in the center. There were no windows, only shutters. Each hutment housed four to six persons, each of whom had a metal cot, a footlocker and a chamber pot. It was remembered that the hutments kept out the wind and the rain but little else.
The population was composed of people from all over the country, different backgrounds, culture and levels of education. Those who were local felt that they were looked down upon by those from elsewhere. There were few family connections which are so common in the southern areas. When the population density is high, problems are sure to develop. Some of the workers had never made as much money, and as always, there were those who were seeking to make a “quick buck,” by scamming them out of their wages. Liquor was prohibited, and bootleggers found it an open market. Pimps supplied prostitutes. Even with this, it was an exciting experience.
One thing that was universal, however, was the mud. With continual construction, there was continual mud. Even the wooden sidewalks weren’t total protection. Many wore galoshes to work or to attend formal occasions. In order not to be identified as being from Oak Ridge, women going to Knoxville to shop often carried an extra pair of shoes to wear.
There was the issue of security.
Secrecy was of utmost importance to the Manhattan Project. Every resident, including children, had identification badges. Entrances were guarded. The workers knew only their specific jobs. No one knew how the jobs were related or what the final product might be. Questioning was taboo. Informants were placed all through the facilities, and anyone who might have revealed something or talked too much suddenly was no longer around. The mantra was “See nothing, hear nothing, speak nothing.” The houses were even placed so that residents could see who was coming and going from the neighboring homes. Imagine trying to keep 75,000 people under that much control today.
Then came Aug. 6, 1945, when the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, the second on August 9 on Nagasaki and V-J Day on August 15. Then the veil of secrecy around the Manhattan Project was finally lifted, and those who had been employed there learned the true purpose of their jobs. There was a great feeling of accomplishment to realize the role that was played there to defeat the enemy.
Historical revisionists today have differing opinions about that era. Anyone from that era would probably be quick to say, “You weren’t alive then. We were fighting for our survival.”
There were those from Cocke County who were a part of that venture. Some, but in no means all, of those were Eugenia Holder (Wilcox), Evelyn Shults (Hartsell), Louise Swagerty (Davison), Edgar Hall, Betty Hodge (Hardy), Rhoda Lingo (Wice), Jean Hartsell (Carrell), Edith Clevenger (Thompson), Libbye Norris (McMahan), Zella Buda, Pearl Mantooth, Betty Jo Winter (Miller) and Irene McNabb (Wiley).
These, the others who worked for the Manhattan Project, and those who gave up their homes, were all heroes. They made sacrifices, they labored and they endured restrictions during “the liberating strife.” Oak Ridge historian Bill Wilcox (husband of Newport native Eugenia Holder) described the end result as “a peace that we had worked so hard for, that we had prayed so hard for, that finally brought an end to that awful war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.