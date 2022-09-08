I try to read every day; light reading, heavy reading, news reading, history reading, and, of course, Bible reading.
I guess I’m like many of you; in that I like to have reading material in my hand – and not so much on a computer or cell phone screen. Oh, they’re ok, I guess; but I just prefer to hold something, turn the pages, turn down the pages, turn in the pages, and sometimes, even tear out the pages.
But, I like to read. They say it keeps you “sharp”, “tuned up”, even “knowledgeable in many subjects”. I don’t know about all of that; but I know I devour each issue of the Newport Plain Talk (especially my column – I admit); and catch myself wishing I could be writing for a whole bunch of newspapers.
So, it doesn’t come as any great surprise that I was reading the other day. It could have been anywhere, on my front porch, in my big ole comfy chair, in my office, in a waiting room, driving – no wait, I don’t do that!
So, I read a sermon illustration as I was reading the other day; this one was from the late James Kennedy, reprinted from his book, “Led By the Carpenter”:
A man walked into a little grocery store and asked, “Do you sell salt?”
“Ha!” said Pop, the proprietor. “Do we sell salt? Just look!” Pop showed the customer an entire wall of shelves stocked with nothing but salt: Morton salt, iodized salt, kosher salt, sea salt, rock salt, garlic salt — every kind of salt imaginable.
“Wow!” said the customer.
“You think that’s something?” asked Pop. “That’s nothing! Come look.” And Pop led the customer to a back room filled with shelves and bins and cartons and barrels and boxes of salt. “Do we sell salt!” he said.
“Unbelievable!” said the customer.
“You think that’s something?” said Pop. “I’ll show you salt!” And Pop led the customer down steps into a huge basement, five times as large as the back room. It was filled, floor to ceiling, with every imaginable form of salt — even ten-pound salt licks for cows.
“Incredible!” said the customer. “You really do sell salt.”
“That’s just the problem!” Pop said. “We never sell salt. But that salt salesman — hoo-boy, does he sell salt!”
Now, I know that Dr. Kennedy didn’t have time to waste on a somewhat humorous little anecdote; so, I am sure he had a point.
Actually, it’s the same point I had in mind as I read that. You know: “Great minds run...” – well, you know.
Christian, you are called “The salt of the earth”; and you are to be busy spreading yourself all around. You see, salt on the shelf, or in the cupboard, or even in the salt shaker might be impressive; but it doesn’t do anybody any good as “salt”.
So, as we used to say as we congregated at Lester Starnes’ house for a meeting of the Frogpond Metro Council; “Don’t just sit there; do something, say something, be something”!
Actually Frogpond Mayor Lester Starnes usually got it mixed up and said: “Don’t just do something, sit there”!
But the “unjumbled” words are so very true, my dear Believing friend. The salt shaker might be impressive; but it doesn’t help a single person until its salt is shaken out to season or preserve the goods!
Tom Mooty started writing this column for The Cocke County Banner in the late sixties; then transferred it to The Newport Plain Talk when the two papers merged. You are invited to contact Mooty with your comments at tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851 in Newport, TN 37822.
