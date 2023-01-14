Full disclosure: I have learned to live without the NFL!
I won’t argue the point with you – that is my decision, and the only reason I bring it up is because of the content of today’s Columnistic Mis-Masterpiece.
So, I had been watching the Weather Channel and had gone into my study which is in the back room of my home. I had turned the sound off and somehow in the process (I guess the infamous “back” button or something), it switched to the channel where the Tennessee game had been played some time before.
Again, full disclosure. I don’t believe anything “just happens,” but there is an intelligent design behind everything unless we put ourselves in the mix.
Anyway, the television was on in the living room with no sound and I was busy in the study studying and writing.
So, I needed a drink of Adkins mixed with water (don’t ask, it’s a long story) and went into the kitchen and noticed an ambulance out on the football field of “whatever game was on” (as I said, I didn’t care).
But, an “ambo on the field”? That’s something you don’t see every day, so, my interest was piqued and I tuned up the sound to see that “scene” that everybody is talking about – NFL football players on their knees and actually praying and weeping – both openly!
You know what happened! I guess most people in the universe know what happened, but, for that guy under that rock in the frog pond who hasn’t heard, that was when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was very severely hurt and had been administered CPR by wide-awake trainer and EMT staffs, and was on his way to the hospital.
Studio commentator Booger McFarland was speaking: “We play a very violent game ... but it is just a game” and “All we can do is pray for him right now” (or words to that effect). He was noticeably touched as well as all of the commentators in the studio!
And, actually, so was I!
I am glad the medics were well prepared to help Damar medically, and more than likely (with The Lord doing the heavy lifting) saved his life. But I had to notice that the electronic signs kept right on going with commercials and everything – totally unprepared!
The crowd of screaming fans sat silently, most probably many of them praying; the public address system was quiet and the game was rightly called, finally, and my, what a rigamarole they are having to go through to decide who does what as the season ends.
I prayed then and have prayed since then for a young man named Damar, whom I didn’t know existed, and who had “eye-black” in the shape of crosses on his face and a very active charity for children going (and which has rightly gone over the top now).
Again, full disclosure: I was disappointed at what I was told was his comment when he saw two touchdown runs in the next game his team played. Again, I didn’t hear it and, to my knowledge, the press hasn’t mentioned it, but I am glad he was, at least, well enough to see the game.
Let me leave you with this: Again, I was impressed with the preparation of those who were called upon to help him and I can only try to impress upon you the absolute imperative of being prepared for the return of King Jesus – which could occur at any moment – ready or not!
Are you ready?
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend edition of The Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
