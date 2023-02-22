I walked along the dam with the hot summer sun bearing down. My freckled face fairly shone with happiness and anticipation of seeing my friend and whiling away an hour or two in play.
The blackbirds flew overhead calling out to one another, and songbirds warbled their melodious songs as if they too were enjoying this lovely day. Butterflies flitted through the edge of the forest like fairies sprinkling dust, and I thought it a perfectly delightful day.
The glistening water didn’t lure me near. I could not yet swim and had no desire to fall into the depths, so I stayed well on the pathway across the lake. The woodland surrounding the path beyond the lake did enchant me with all the sights and sounds of nature, however. A butterfly here, a flower there, slowed my walk to my friend’s house considerably.
My bare feet, tough from playing outside without shoes, touched something unfamiliar, and immediately I felt a command to run! I jetted as fast as my little legs would carry me with no idea why I was running. The inner voice I had heard so clearly gave no reason and I needed none.
The sound of something I had never heard before seemed to be right on my heels as I ran. I could only think of one other somewhat similar sound, and that was a baby’s rattle. After a little while I felt that I could slow down and continue on my way. My friend and I got lost in our play with paper dolls, and soon the waning light said it was time to go.
I promptly forgot all about the odd happening of running and the rattle sound until another day when my parents loaded up the old sedan with a picnic and promise of a fun outing. My siblings and I hoped our destination would be the zoo in Jackson, and it was!
We all loved the zoo and rambled from exhibit to exhibit with my parents close at our heels. It was hard to pick my favorite animal since I loved them all, but the elephants and gorillas had to be close to the top. The flamingos too always caught my attention with their lovely colorful feathers.
I was never very fond of the reptile exhibit, but this time I moved in a little closer to give the creepy crawlies a look. When I neared the glass on the rattlesnake exhibit all the puzzle pieces fell into place. It was at that moment that I realized the Holy Spirit had rescued me from tragedy on that trail behind the house.
This happened close to 60 years ago. I’m certain that many times since in my own arrogance of thinking that I know best I have failed to be sensitive to the Spirit’s prompting. Thank God that my childlike faith was strong, and I never questioned if I should obey. I just ran without knowing why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.