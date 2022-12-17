By now, you have probably all been made aware of the beautiful and meaningful drive-through Christmas presentation given by the Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church.
I have known and respected Bobby Parker for more years than I care to admit for his amazing work in these special programs – all of which are specifically designed to present The Person and the Work of our Lord Jesus Christ!
He (they) did it again! He (they) hit it out of the park!
I only had one night free to go see it and you can be sure I used that time to be in the line with many, many others. I parked in line along the side of the highway in the cold with my window down listening to the music tracks that were being played “from up there”.
That music and narration alone would get ole Ebenezer Scrooge in the Christmas spirit!
But then, there are the dramatics of the Christmas “narrative” (I was cautioned by “Miss ‘Nita” long ago about calling anything in the Bible a “story” because some people still associate a “story” with a “lie” and I don’t want to give even the smallest indication that I believe anything in the Bible is a lie except when the devil is being quoted, of course – and then even that is accurately quoted). But I digress!
I deeply appreciated the time, expense and effort that was paid to the smallest detail of each of the scenes presented. It was cold and humid, but there they were, and I enjoyed and appreciated and was challenged by their work.
I drove past the Angel’s Annunciation to Mary, the shepherds field and Herod’s Palace – all necessarily setting the stage for what was to come and being presented in precise detail and then, I came into the “Little Town of Bethlehem” and, my, my, how great was that! I somehow had never really dramatized the hustle and bustle of that scruffy little town on that particular night.
I didn’t want to keep going, I wanted to stop, roll the windows down and get my fill of what “the first couple of Christmas” were facing. There was the tax registry and the inn with their attendants standing out there seeing all the people. The Roman Guards were posting and pacing to keep everything under control and through it all Mary and Joseph were negotiating and navigating their way into the Bible as she brought forth her first-born Son!
It was organized chaos as a beggar walked back and forth seeking “alms for the poor” and some of the women were showing some degree of sympathy to the very pregnant young girl we all know simply as Mary!
The organized chaos continued as the people were turned away from the filled inn, and the government officials were there where they didn’t want to be associating with people with whom they didn’t want to be and doing what they didn’t want to be doing – all on that “Silent Night; Holy Night!”
I watched and noted many things that were, no doubt, going on that night as presented by the wonderful people of Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church (and possibly others).
But then, as the song says, “I want to see Jesus” and there in front of me was a majestically presented nativity scene with an angel overshadowing the Christ Child with as magnificent a costume as I have ever seen! But it didn’t take away from the one I went to see – the baby Jesus!
Thank you, Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church for taking the vast amounts of time at this very busy time of the year to present in one of my favorite ways – dramatics – the message of the birth of the Savior!
God bless you!
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk. He serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.