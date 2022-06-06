Back in July of 2018, local Veteran organizations worked together to properly dispose of close to 500 American flags. The event invited the public to join and learn about the traditional way to respectively dispose of the flags by burning them.
The crowd of over 300 people heard the keynote speaker, then Congressman Dr. Phil Roe, spoke about the history and importance of the American flag. Since then, flags that have become worn and tattered have been collected by the community and again number in the hundreds.
It has again become time for another ceremony. Before I get to the information about the upcoming ceremony, I am going to share some history about the creation of the American flag and from its beginning when it has been “changed.”
History is the telling of a story or event that happen in the past, usually long before any of those who are living today were born. The story of our American flag begins in 1776, and the long-told story of who made the first flag has been disputed.
WHEN AND WHO
It is said the first “Continental Colors or Grand Union flag” was made in 1775 and had thirteen total stripes, alternating red and white, which represented the original thirteen colonies. It differed from today’s flag with a Union Jack, (the national flag of the United Kingdom, consisting of red and white crosses on a blue background), placed in the upper left corner. Then, General, George Washington reportedly had the flag raised on January 1, 1776. Soon after it was seen flying over naval ships and forts but due to the Union Jack, a different flag was desired.
The only report of who put the final touches on a new design was from a Mr. William Canby, who told his story to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania in 1870. Canby was the grandson of Betsy Ross and shared that she had been approached in May or June of 1776 about creating a new design without the Union Jack. He reported that his grandmother often told the story that, “Gen. George Washington, Revolutionary War financier Robert Morris, and Col. George Ross had visited her to request that she make a new flag without the Union Jack.
Ross was told that there was a committee, formed by the Congress, that needed a flag with the thirteen alternating red and white stripes. The major change was that it was to include 13 six-pointed white stars on a blue background. (Supposedly, she made the stars with five-points instead). On June 14, 1777, the new design with thirteen stars in a circle on a blue field, representing a “new constellation” was approved by Congress. It was unveiled and began flying in September of 1777.
As given with time, and more modern ways of research, history is challenged and there has been one other story of who created the original flag. Another person, Mr. Francis Hopkinson, a New Jersey delegate to the Continental Congress and signer of the Declaration of Independence, designed seals for departments within the government, and he is the other person thought to have designed the original flag.
In 1780 Hopkinson submitted a request for payment from the Board of Admiralty for his design of the “flag of the United States of America.” However, his petition for payment was denied on the grounds that “he was not the only one consulted” on the design.
Marc Leepson, who wrote “Flag: An American Biography” said the bottom line is that, “There’s no good historical evidence that she (Betsy Ross) did. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t.”
What we do know is whoever created the design had only changed the addition of a star on that field of blue for each new state “admitted to the Union.”
FROM THIRTEEN TO FIFTY
Since the Declaration of Independence in 1776, people moving south and westward from the original thirteen states formed groups that wanted to determine their different social philosophies, formed geographical boundaries into new defined states. It was almost twenty years before new stars were added. The following is a list of the additions of states to the flag for the last 245 years. (Information from the Farmers’ Almanac).
• 1795 – Flag with 15 stars and 15 stripes designed - often with unique red stripe under the blue field/canton (added Vermont, Kentucky to the original Thirteen Colonies stars)
• 1818 – Flag with 20 stars and returned to the 13 stripes design of alternating red and white colors of 1777. It remains at 13 stripes hereafter to the present with only stars added for additional states admitted to the Union, on next following Independence Day, July 4. (Tennessee (1796), Ohio (1803), Louisiana (1812), Indiana (1816), Mississippi (1817) added from previous years). (An unofficial 16-star, 16-stripe flag had been made in Tennessee, and an unofficial 17-star, 13-stripe flag in Ohio.)
• 1819 – Flag with 21 stars (Illinois)
• 1820 – Flag with 23 stars (Alabama, Maine)
• 1822 – Flag with 24 stars (Missouri)
• 1836 – Flag with 25 stars (Arkansas)
• 1837 – Flag with 26 stars (Michigan)
• 1845 – Flag with 27 stars (Florida)
• 1846 – Flag with 28 stars (Texas)
• 1847 – Flag with 29 stars (Iowa)
• 1848 – Flag with 30 stars (Wisconsin)
• 1851 – Flag with 31 stars (California)
• 1858 – Flag with 32 stars (Minnesota)
• 1859 – Flag with 33 stars (Oregon)
• 1861 – Flag with 34 stars; (Kansas).
• 1863 – Flag with 35 stars (West Virginia, western counties withdrew from seceded Virginia)
• 1865 – Flag with 36 stars (Nevada)
• 1867 – Flag with 37 stars (Nebraska)
• 1869 – First flag on a U.S. postage stamp
• 1876 – Flag with 38 stars (Colorado)
• 1890 – Flag with 43 stars (North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Washington, Idaho)
• 1891 – Flag with 44 stars (Wyoming)
• 1896 – Flag with 45 stars (Utah)
• 1908 – Flag with 46 stars (Oklahoma)
• 1912 – Flag with 48 stars (New Mexico, Arizona) completing "Lower 48" continental U.S. Becomes longest serving flag of 47 years 1912–1959. (An unofficial 47-star flag was made for commemorative purposes in New Mexico.)
• 1959 – Flag with 49 stars (Alaska)
• 1960 – Flag with 50 stars (Hawaii)
THE HISTORY OF FLAG DAY
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the design of the American flag. For the next one hundred years there were only small, local observances. Then for the celebration of America’s first one hundred years the flag was flown from every government building. Following that, organizations and American citizens campaigned for a permanent day of recognition. President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as Flag Day.
On August 3, 1949, President Harry Truman signed H.J. Resolution 170 (81st Congress) which made Flag Day a permanent observance.
H.J. Res 170 (81st Congress) was signed into law by President Truman on August 3, 1949 (see the August 9, 1949, issue of the Congressional Record). This made Flag Day a permanent observance you as you can see in 36 U.S.C. 110:
(b) Proclamation.—The President is requested to issue each year a proclamation
(1) calling on United States Government officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on Flag Day
Though it is call National Flag Day it is not a Federal holiday. Since 1949, each President has issued a proclamation declaring the annual day and encourages the public to display a flag outside their business or home.
This year Flag Day June 14 will be next Tuesday. I encourage everyone to fly an American flag in their windows, front yards and places of business.
RETIREMENT CEREMONY
At the beginning of this column, I wrote about an upcoming Flag Retirement Ceremony, here are the details. The United State Code of Federal Regulations, Title 36, Chapter 10, (k) states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Like at the 2018 event, the AMVETS, American Legion Post 41, Disabled American Veterans Chapter and Veterans in Focus will team with representatives from the city and county governments, the Cocke County NJROTC, Scouts and other members of the community to properly and respectfully retire over 400 worn and tattered American Flags. There will also be music and a presentation of Quilts of Valor by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild.
Everyone is invited to come and learn about the history and traditions surrounding America’s flag. The program will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 18, on the lawn of the Cocke County Courthouse, please bring a chair.
As before, anyone can bring a flag to dispose of in honor of a deceased Veteran or receive one of ours to present to the fire. If you have a flag that needs to be disposed and cannot make this event you can leave it at the “Flag Box” in the Courthouse Annex or drop it off at Newport Printing or any of the Veteran organizations.
For more information you can contact any of the local Veteran organizations or myself at 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be June 16. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
