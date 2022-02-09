In observance of Black History Month, the column for the next couple of weeks will focus on the Highlander Folk School and the role it played in the Civil Rights Movement. The Ford Foundation in 1979 singled the school as "the most notable American experiment in adult education for social change," and a Cocke Countian was a part of that experiment.
May Justus, the author of children's books, was born in Cocke County in 1898 in the Rocky Top section near Bat Harbor. (The Justus property is now owned by the Travis Ball family.) It might be difficult to imagine that this mountain girl from our county could be so progressive, yet she was associated with the Highlander Folk School, one of the liberal movements of the 20th century, from its very beginning.
Miss Justus, as mentioned previously, was the first Cocke County female to author a nationally published book. She once admitted that she did not recall when she had actually written her first story, but they were written on scrap paper with a goose quill pen and pokeberry ink. In 1915-1917 her poems were frequently printed in Baptist and Reflector. She was 15 when she first taught a subscription school in the dogtrot of her home. Her first public teaching job was at age 17. She obtained a bachelor's degree from UT.
In all, Miss Justus wrote 45 books, most based in the Appalachian region. Within the stories are found social issues confronting the characters in the plot. Her stories have been published in children's magazines, school readers and literary anthologies. In 1939 she was awarded the first Julian Rosenwald Fellowship to study juvenile writing.
I was first introduced to her in 1959 when our third-grade teacher Ruth Horton (no relation to the later mentioned Myles Horton) read to the class "Cabin on Kettle Creek." It made an impression to an eight-year old that someone from Cocke County could write a whole book!
About 1920 she left here and went to teach at Kentucky Mountain Mission, sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, in Lee County, KY. The salary was $50 per month, plus more than enough eggs, chickens, milk and fresh produce from the members of the community. The mother of her companion Vera McCampbell came to live with them but soon developed cancer and needed to be closer to a hospital.
Miss Justus remembered that Dr. Lillian W. Johnson had previously contacted her regarding the school she had founded at Summerfield near the town of Monteagle in Grundy County, TN. Dr. Johnson had been a history professor at UT, Knoxville. She taught at other universities but was instrumental in the establishment of West Tennessee Teachers College (now University of Memphis).
Dr. Johnson was seeking teachers who would become involved in the Summerfield community and would embrace the school's curriculum, which was based on the needs of the students, rather than a curriculum developed by professional educators in some metropolis.
With hospitals in Chattanooga only 45 miles away, Miss Justus and Miss McCampbell cast their lot with Summerfield School about 1924 and were in the community for the rest of their lives.
About 1930 when Dr. Johnson was nearing retirement age, she began searching for someone to carry on her work at Summerfield. This is when Don West, a minister/activist, and Myles Horton, a theology student at Union Theological Seminary in New York, entered the picture.
Influenced by the socialist movements of the 1920's, West and Horton were disciples of Reinhold Niebuhr and had a vision of school like the Danish folk school. Dr. Johnson hesitantly granted them a one-year lease.
Thus, the Highlander Folk School was born. When it opened on November 1, 1932, it was the first school of socialism in the United States and was chartered to "operate an academy, a debating society, to operate a lyceum and train rural and industrial leaders for "a new social order." On its board of advisors was Dr. Niebuhr.
The facility eventually comprised 75 acres on a private lake, 14 buildings and 9 residences.
Miss Justus was never a paid employee of HFS. When it was established and Summerfield ended, she began to teach in other Grundy County schools. A heart ailment forced her retirement from teaching in 1939. She then concentrated on her writing and did volunteer work at HFS. For many years, she was its secretary-treasurer.
Highlander Folk School quickly shifted its focus from children, arts and crafts and community cooperation to adults, labor organization and civil rights. An article about HFS in the Knoxville News Sentinel, December 24, 1933, stated; "Although in its community programs the school has classes for children, the major attention is given to adult workers and farmers 18 and over."
In the 1930's the social change being sought was for that of the farm and industrial workers who had little recourse against unethical, unscrupulous and unmindful owners and managers. The times of destitution during the Depression compelled many of these workers to accept any conditions and compensation. HFS sought to create a different mind-set.
From its very inception, HFS was viewed with suspicion, first by the citizens of Grundy County and gradually by the wider populace. Its radical and different philosophy challenged the status quo, which always makes those in power uncomfortable. Men and women were being instructed on how to make their demands known and to resist the unacceptable until they were satisfied, even during World War ll when jobs were available and wages were high.
Communism, an uncle to socialism, had been around since 1918, but it wasn't as compelling an issue in this country until after the war and Stalin and the Soviet Union became a world power. Anything that hinted of socialism was considered communistic and anyone who had ideas contrary to the American ideal was a "communist."
Some put President Truman in that category because of his support of such issues as government health care (now known as Medicare) and desegregation of the armed forces. This paranoia continued for several years, peaking with the McCarthy era, which ended in 1954.
Myles Horton made no secret of his socialistic leanings. In 1942 a columnist called him a "Marxian socialist." Marxian was an adjective formed from the name of Karl Marx, whose philosophies were the bases for Communism, which was another label attached to Horton.
Civil rights had been an issue in this country since the Civil War, but in the aftermath of World War ll, more citizens were beginning to recognize the imbalance of rights between the races, and though it began as a minority, resistance began growing.
The many incidents involved in the Civil Rights movement are well-documented, but the role Highlander Folk School played isn't often acknowledged. Over the years, Martin Luther King, Fannie Lou Hamer, Rosa Parks, Stokely Carmichael, Andrew Young and John Lewis all attended HFS workshops and seminars. In 1954 Horton had hired Septima P. Clark, a noted civil right activist, to coordinate these events. Dr. King had labeled Clark as the "Mother of the Movement."
The keynote speaker at a June 1958 seminar was former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The event was open to the public. Mrs. Roosevelt was introduced by Miss Justus who asserted that the HFS had been built on the Golden Rule but had been misinterpreted by some who tried to link them with communism - "a name we hate." She further lauded the work done by the late President Roosevelt and his wife to help the disadvantaged in this country.
Mrs. Roosevelt had been affiliated with HFS for several years and had previously had an investigation begun because of allegations aimed at the school. The allegations could not be validated.
Her speech there in 1958 focused on the importance of equal voting rights, which she called "the South's greatest need." Mrs. Roosevelt made mention of her visit to HFS in her June 21, 1958, column "My Day."
To Be Continued....
