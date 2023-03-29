Almost 2,000 years ago there were three world-changing days. It began with what we now call “Palm Sunday”. A number of men claimed to be the messiah who would save Israel, but none were been accepted by more than very few followers. It was obvious they were not who they claimed to be. (Acts 5:37-39) Now came Jesus, riding on a donkey. He was accepted not only by a few, but by the crowds.
Israel had been ruled by Rome for many years and the people had high expectations. Zechariah (9:9) had prophesied, “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”
The people shouted “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David! Hosanna in the highest!” They fully expected that Jesus, whom they accepted as the messiah, would throw out the Romans, restore their independence and establish the throne of David,
The second day of great import was Thursday. It was a quiet day. Jesus had supper with his 12 disciples. At this supper Jesus established the Lord’s Supper, also called the “Eucharist” which means “thanksgiving.” We call this the “Last Supper,” but there is another name for that Thursday. It is also called “Maundy Thursday”. That seems an odd name. Where does it come from?
At that supper Jesus taught many many lessons. John (13:34,35) reports the command: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
When “new command” is translated into Latin it becomes “mandatum novum”. Maundy comes from mandatum or mandate — command. Maundy Thursday is new command Thursday. This command is given to all Christians.
The third world-changing day this week is “Good Friday,” but what can possibly be good about it? This is the day on which all expectations were shattered. It is the day on which Jesus was crucified by the Romans.
It was the best day of that week and it was the worst day. It was the worst because our Lord suffered great agony and died on that day. It was the best because His death paid the penalty of sin for all who come to Him. Our God is a just judge. Justice is not satisfied if the penalty is not paid. In 1 John1:9 we read, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
None of us is yet perfect. We all still sin. Although our Lord will forgive our sins forgiveness alone would not free us from all consequences. To satisfy justice, our Lord died to “cleanse us from all unrighteousness”. In His righteousness we are clean enough to stand in the presence of the Father.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.