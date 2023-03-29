Almost 2,000 years ago there were three world-changing days. It began with what we now call “Palm Sunday”. A number of men claimed to be the messiah who would save Israel, but none were been accepted by more than very few followers. It was obvious they were not who they claimed to be. (Acts 5:37-39) Now came Jesus, riding on a donkey. He was accepted not only by a few, but by the crowds.

Israel had been ruled by Rome for many years and the people had high expectations. Zechariah (9:9) had prophesied, “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”

