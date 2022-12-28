As usual, my Christmas loving heart went into overdrive sometime pretty early in November. And today, the day after Christmas, I begin to think of the inevitable. Somebody has to take all the decorations down, and I’m supposing that someone would be yours truly. This year, I’m going to take one room at a time and label everything accordingly.

A few years ago, I decided to purchase wreath and ornament storage containers, and they really help the task to be more manageable. My readers who love to decorate, as I do, will also understand the need to keep all those special treasures safely tucked away until the season rolls round again.

