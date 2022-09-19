Hi there. May I have five minutes of your time?
Do you remember the Wright Brothers, originally from Dayton, Ohio? Well, ok; do you remember reading about them in your history books?
They were working fast and furiously on their newfangled project (something later called an “airplane”); and the word began to spread, and one “prophet” decided to pontificate on their work:
“No man will ever fly; and if any man does fly, it won’t be anybody from Dayton; and if any man from Dayton flies, it won’t be a Wright Brother”!
Well alright then! Bingo! We got that settled: “It ain’t ever gonna happen”!
Wonder who that “Ho Hum” was? Anybody remember his name? I surely hope it wasn’t anybody kin to me because he got it big-time wrong on all three counts! A man DID fly; and he WAS from Dayton, Ohio; and he WAS a Wright Brother!
What’s the point?
Jesus The Christ said, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own country (hometown)”.
They said that about Jesus too, you know! When Nathaniel was told that “Messiah” had been found (talking about Jesus); they remarked, “We have found Him, of whom Moses in the Law, and the prophets, wrote – Jesus of Nazareth, the son (sic) of Joseph” (John 1:45).
And Nathaniel replied (probably somewhat haughtily): “Humph, Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?”
And his friend, Phillip, answered: “Why don’t you come out and see for yourself?”
And Nathaniel went out and saw for himself – and became a follower of Jesus.
All because his friend shot straight with him!
And “Nathaniel, son of Tolmai” (“Nathaniel Bar-tholomew”) saw that “Messiah from Nazareth” was the correct choice.
Even Jesus was affected by that quaint philosophy of not being honored in His own country. His four half-brothers did not accept Him as “Messiah” either; neither did his two (at least) half sisters (with the same mother but different fathers).
Think of that, dear readers. Living in the same home for at least thirty years together and not seeing the vast difference in Jesus from all other men!
Have you seen that difference? He is The One who has all the answers for which you have been searching; and He is right there waiting for you to acknowledge Him!
Don’t know how?
I do! And I will share!
Mooty is senior pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk to appear in its Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Tom has been a Christian for fifty-seven years and started preaching one month after he was saved; and is currently serving the West End Baptist Church for a total of thirty-six years (over three terms). He can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com or you can write or call the Newport Plain Talk with your comments.
