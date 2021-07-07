"The times, they are a-changing" is a line from a 1964 song by Bob Dylan. The message was true in 1964, but has it not always been true? Each generation experiences changes; some come gradually over time, others can occur suddenly, such as those which resulted from the coronavirus. Change is inevitable and some folks adapt more easily than others. Let's look at some changes that we have witnessed or heard about in our culture. Those of us who are older may have a broader perspective on this!
You might have heard the saying "A man's word is his bond." Today that just means that someone will honor or fulfill whatever he had agreed to or promised, but there was a time when a word and a handshake were considered legally binding.
Jim Graham told that he and Mrs. Lois Sluder had made a verbal deal for him to purchase her farm. Someone later offered her more money, but she refused it, saying she'd given her word. Now everything has to be in writing. Even the handshake is out of fashion in the wake of the pandemic. Do you think it will ever return?
One of the Ten Commandments is "Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy." That was once strictly followed, even to forbidding children from loud and boisterous playing. Anything that was not absolutely essential was not done on Sunday. Communities had "blue laws" (now repealed) to protect the sanctity of Sunday. A check was not even supposed to be dated on Sunday, and any attempt to collect a debt on that day canceled it.
Who remembers when nearly all churches had Sunday night and Wednesday night worship services? They might not have been as well-attended as the morning service, but they were important parts of the weekly church program. Churches now have abandoned them altogether or transitioned that time for other church activities.
The people in some churches might have dressed fancier than other, but all people used to wear their "Sunday best," even if it was overalls, to church, a way of giving their best to God. Not the case today! You're apt to see anything at church now.
How often do you see a man wearing a hat? Now caps are the headgear of choice. There was a time when a hat was as much a part of a man's outfit as his shirt. With either the hat or cap were certain manners. Headgear was to be removed whenever a home or public building was entered. Restaurants and other public places used to have hat racks near the doors. If a man passed a lady on the street, he was to tip his hat or at least touch the brim. If they stopped to speak, the hat was to be removed. It is heartwarming today to see a man remove his head covering when the National Anthem is played, the flag passes by or a prayer is offered. Not all do that anymore.
Online research states that the wearing of hats began waning after WWII because servicemen had been required to wear covers while in uniform. As President Kennedy did not like wearing hats, some people credit him bringing the practice to an end, but LBJ, his successor, did enjoy sporting his Stetson.
Women were expected to wear hats at certain times, particularly to church and social functions but really anytime they left their neighborhood. The wearing of hats for women began diminishing in the 1960's with the advent of the beehive hairdos. Hats were pretty well out of fashion by 1970. Some churches even required the ladies to have their head covered, but that is no longer the case. Wearing a hat is now a lady's preference. For author Wilma Dykeman it was part of her professional appearance. Gloves were also a part of the well-dressed lady's attire.
Porches were once an extension of a home's living area, not just decoration. In the days before TV and AC, in the warm months, a family sat on the porch or in the yard as much as possible. There were both the comfort and the social factors. It was then that life lessons and family stories were shared. The goings and comings of the neighborhood could also be viewed. UT President Andy Holt told that from the front porch of his boyhood home they could see a half mile up and down the road, and when they saw someone coming, they could tell all they knew about them by the time they passed. Who regularly sits on the porch or in the yard today?
Even eating customs have changed. How many families sit down at the table for three meals a day? There was a time when families (or those dining) were large and the men ate at the first table, followed by the women and children. Dinner was eaten at noon and the leftover food was left on the table, covered with a tablecloth and eaten for supper. There were no refrigerators. Did anyone get food poisoning?
I asked a culinary instructor from WSCC that question. She explained that in those days all food came within a twenty mile radius, had been recently harvested and contained few chemicals. Today we have no idea where foods came from, how old they are or what additives they contain. Also, there are microbes today which weren't around in Grandma's day.
Any food canned at home you can bet wasn't canned on Sunday, as it was believed that anything canned on Sunday would spoil. Sweet milk was not drunk when eating fish. I asked an older lady why. She admitted that her family followed that practice, but she never questioned it. Her only explanation was that maybe unpasteurized milk with fish created a problem. What about all the children who ate fish sticks and drank milk in the school cafeterias?
Gardens were once a vital part of a family's livelihood. Now more a hobby than a necessity, those who do garden take great pride in it. Through the years many have felt that they should "make garden" by the signs of the zodiac. I have a Blum's Almanac which lists the days in 1843 best for planting various items. However, my great-great-grandmother McAndrew, who was born in 1833, did not believe in "planting by the signs." I guess it's all a matter of preference.
Even death customs have changed. There was a time when people died at home, were prepared for burial at home and the funeral was often held at home. Rather than family or friends, today those tasks are done elsewhere by professionals.
Occasionally a family still prefers that their loved one "be taken home" and the visitation be held there. When a body is taken home, usually a group will sit up all night with it. It is a sign of respect, but the practice began for sanitary reasons. Sitting up could insure that the corpse was not molested by cats and rats. The open casket was covered with a veil which kept off the flies.
Even though the event was solemn, those sitting up often make it a social time. Beth Runnion told of sitting up for an elderly uncle, whose home was on the corner of East Broadway and Baer Avenue (where the Food City parking lot is now). It was August 1944 and they sat on the porch, told stories and laughed all night.
Most shipping was done by rail and there were lots of trains passing through. As steam engines blew cinders and soot, whenever they heard a train coming, they headed for the dining room where the table was covered with food. She recalled the spooky glow that the pink lights around the casket cast through the house. Once they had eaten and the train had passed, they returned to the porch.
Lots of flowers used to be sent to funerals as a sign of sympathy. There were portable racks on which to hang in the flowers, all of which were massed around the casket. Often, the amount of flowers required held from a group of ladies, the flower girls, to carry the flowers from the church or the funeral home to the vehicles transporting them to the cemetery. My mother once helped carry the flowers from Maloy Funeral Home directly to the Presbyterian Church when it was on McSween Avenue. It wasn't far but carrying them across the street and the railroad in spike heels wasn't so easy. Funeral flowers now are more potted plants and permanent arrangements.
What other changes in our culture and folkways are ahead? Only time will tell, but it is certain some will like them and some will not!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.