Thanksgiving has long been an American tradition, which has been perpetuated by school children and their crayons creating brightly colored turkeys, orange pumpkins and somber Massachusetts pilgrims in their black outfits. However, there are other Thanksgiving stories which may not be as well-known but just as interesting.
Most Americans would say that it was the Massachusetts pilgrims who celebrated the first American Thanksgiving in 1621. Virginia historians, however, stake their claim of the first Thanksgiving. They profess to have records showing that the first such observance was held at Berkeley Plantation in 1619, more than a year before the pilgrims even landed in Plymouth.
Some have questioned why Thanksgiving falls on Thursday. That tradition may have begun in Puritan New England when Thursday was the day of religious lectures given by the ministers. They may have wanted the celebration to be separate from the Sabbath, even though Thanksgiving was designated as a religious observance. But then remember, the Puritans had some strange reasonings.
In 1789 President George Washington proclaimed a "Day of Publick Thanksgiving" for Thursday, November 26th. In the following years, there were Thanksgiving observances that varied by day and by month, but all tended to coincide with the end of the harvest season. Our modern observance solidly places its roots in the proclamation of President Lincoln in 1864 for "the last Thursday in November" to be set aside as a day of "thanksgiving and prayer." All twenty-eight Presidents since then have issued a proclamation to that effect.
This has not been without controversy. In 1865 President Andrew Johnson's proclamation designated "the first Thursday of December" (the 7th) as the day of national Thanksgiving, because Congress would be in session and Johnson saw it as a time of unification for the still-fractured nation. All citizens did not agree with the departure from a traditional November date. Some states refused to recognize the December date and held their Thanksgivings at other times. Even as stubborn as he has been portrayed, Johnson got the message and all of his later Thanksgiving Proclamations were for the last Thursday in November. This was the tradition for the next seventy-five years.
Then, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt found himself in a similar situation. In August 1939, he announced that Thanksgiving that year would be moved back to the fourth Thursday, in consideration of the retailers so as to allow an extra week for Christmas shopping. Critical of any action by FDR, the Republican opposition quickly accused him of yielding to the pressure of the business interests.
The citizens were not in agreement, and different states observed Thanksgiving on different days. Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina stayed with the last Thursday that year (November 30th) whereas Virginia and Georgia went with the presidential proclamation on November 23rd. Imagine the confusion in Bristol? Opponents referred to the November 23rd date as "Franksgiving" or the "Roosevelt Thanksgiving."
The next year had the same confusion. The president proclaimed the fourth Thursday, November 21st as Thanksgiving. Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky adopted that day, and Tennessee and North Carolina observed the last Thursday, November 28th.
It did pose problems, particularly for families whose members lived in difference states. My mother grew up in North Carolina but had family in Tennessee and in Virginia. Her maternal grandparents lived in Gate City, VA, just over the Tennessee line. I have a picture of the family that was made there on Thanksgiving 1940. One uncle from Tennessee was not there. He had to work that day.
The confusion continued in 1941, when FDR proclaimed Thanksgiving to be the 4th Thursday, November 27th. Tennessee and Georgia complied, whereas North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky opted for November 20th. All of this was soon solved. Congress passed a bill establishing Thanksgiving as a national holiday on the 4th Thursday of November. The President signed it into law on December 26, 1941. It has been the 4th Thursday ever since, no questions!
Of course, Cocke Countians have observed Thanksgiving every year, each family in its own way with its own traditions and menus. Preparing a large feast requires work and coordination, and because of this, in recent years restaurants have seized on an opportunity and have offered to prepare the Thanksgiving meal, either for dine-in or carry-out. This is not a recent or original idea.
The women of Warrensburg in Greene County thought of it 120 years ago, according to an announcement that appeared in the Morristown Gazette in 1900: The ladies of the Home Mission Society of Warrensburg have formed a unique plan of celebrating Thanksgiving. They have a vacant room which for this occasion will be turned into a "café." They will serve a regular all round, old fashioned Thanksgiving dinner - turkey, ham, chicken and sausage vieing [sic]with each other; vegetables, coffee and biscuits, piping hot, with pumpkin custards, mince pies, cherry tarts. Umph! How my mouth waters and cakes, with all the jellies, preserves, pickles, sauces and salads you are looking for. All are cordially invited. For a man with a large family it is a chance of a lifetime. Family tickets $1.00; single individuals 25 cents. What a relief this will be to the busy housewife.
The venture apparently was a great success. In the next issue, after describing the beautifully decorated room in the Masonic Hall, the well-appointed table and the delicious food, the correspondent reported: It was a bright, beautiful afternoon and many did ample justice to the magnificent banquet, numbers coming from Parrottsville and other long distances. Warrensburg never does anything by halves, and when it comes to a "spread," she will take the blue ribbon every time.
In 1913, several leaders of Newport were interviewed as to what they were most thankful for, and mostly with tongue in cheek, gave these answers, which appeared in the Newport Plain Talk on November 27th:
James Allen Stokely: Bald heads are common
Postmaster [O.L.] Hicks: He is not a Thanksgiving turkey
[School] Superintendent O.L. McMahan: The Newport Times should be thankful [Gov.] Hooper
Alderman Riley Neas: He has his job without running for it
George Smith: He has not had a chance to run for mayor during the year
Alderman [Houston] Fancher: Uncle Sam still considers him a good assistant postmaster
W.O. Mims: He has an office even though it be that of a school director
Alderman Fred Fisher: Of the presence in his home of Frederick Fisher, Jr.
Alderman [Flint] Ray: No more than three automobiles were unloaded on him during the year
Little Hugh Taylor: Patterson has gotten religion
Mayor George Stokely: No conspiring maiden has led him to the altar during the year
Judge Winfield Kyker: The County Court for naming him chairman, there being no politics in his election
Editor Bruce Susong: The half dozen or so subscribers who during the year voluntarily paid their subscriptions
Now another part of the Thanksgiving season is the day after, known as "Black Friday." Historically, the first denotation of that phrase was on Friday, September 24, 1869, when Jay Gould and Jim Fisk cornered the gold market and created a financial crisis for investors throughout the United States.
To be more current, when merchants kept their accounts by hand, a profit was recorded in black ink and a loss in red. Oftentimes, much of the year was operated "in the red" until the Christmas sales brought in revenue to put the merchant into "the black."
Attaching the term "Black Friday" to the day after Thanksgiving can be attributed to the police force of Philadelphia who were confronted with the chaos created on that Friday by the shoppers and the attendees of the Army-Navy game who swamped the city, as well as those persons, such as shoplifters and purse snatchers, who took advantage of the bedlam to operate their crafts.
The phrase was used in various places over the next years, but it didn't really didn't assume common usage nationwide until the 1990's. A check of the Thanksgiving issues of the Knoxville News Sentinel in 1990 does not show the phrase used in the holiday ads. No so, now! This particular week-end has grown into a four day shopping extravaganza each year - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday/Sunday, and Cyber Monday.
2020 has been a tough year. Every citizen has been impacted in some way, some more severely than others, but perhaps this year we all could follow the request that President Lincoln made of the citizens in his Thanksgiving Proclamation in 1864 that … they do reverently humble themselves…and from thence offer up penitent and fervent prayers and supplications to the Great Dispenser of Events for a return of the inestimable blessings of peace, union and harmony throughout the land…
A Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.