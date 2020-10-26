Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working on upgrading and renewing my international nutrition certification. As much as I love fitness and personal training, nutrition is quickly becoming one of the favorite aspects of my day job. Why? Because this seems to be where most people really need help when it comes to improving their health.
With so many conflicting ‘diets’ and nutritional information circulating out in cyber space, with all that information so easily accessible, and with ‘health coaches’ pushing get skinny quick supplements and shakes, how do you ever know what’s good for you or what’s going to help you lose weight? What should you eat or what should you avoid? How much should you eat? Why can you never eat bread or potatoes again? And what’s a macro anyway?
It’s all so confusing and frustrating. And the more restrictive you become with what you can and cannot eat, especially when it comes to comfort foods or ‘carbs,’ well, some of us (it’s me—I am some of us) start to get a little Hangry.
Hangry = Hungry + Angry—Or better known as, I Am Tired of Eating Stuff That Tastes Like Cardboard, combined with a side of You Can’t Tell Me What To Do & Give Me ALLLLLL the Bread & Potatoes with ALLLLL the Butter & Sour Cream On It!
See, here’s the problem…any time any of us feel like we are being denied something we desire (not need, mind you), we tend to want it more.
So, when we start to restrict foods by saying that they are “bad,” those taboo foods start to become things we REALLY, really want, even if we know we will feel terrible after we eat them. At that very moment, we just don’t care much how we will feel later—we just want to fill that hole or desire right then and there with the things we know aren’t too healthy for us.
We also have decided somewhere along the way that all fats and carbs are bad things. This is absolutely NOT true. Carbohydrates give you the energy that your body needs to run like an efficient machine. Carbohydrates high in fiber are actually necessary for your body to function correctly. Your brain needs carbs to work right—did you know that you can actually have symptoms similar to early onset dementia if you completely cut carbohydrates out forever? Truth! (Scout’s honor)
The key is to know which carbs are so highly processed, like table sugar, that they no longer have the nutritional value that your body needs and they have now become something that causes terrible inflammation in your body and lessens your ability to heal and resist disease.
This is why it is SO important to get nutritional advice from someone well educated (like your physician or a local nutritionist or registered dietician) to help you with any nutrition questions you might have. No two people are exactly the same and therefore, no two people will need to eat the same way to get the same results.
And please note, NO food is inherently “good” or “bad.” They CAN have more or less nutritional value or they can have a not-so-fabulous influence on your body because they are processed and chemically treated until they no longer resemble anything close to REAL food, but they aren’t truly good or bad.
Those descriptors are us humanizing something that is an inanimate object that wishes us neither good nor ill will—that Mickey D’s double cheeseburger doesn’t hate you…it’s not evil and it isn’t going to be waiting in the dark to stab you with a French fry and drown you in a milkshake to finish you off. That’s just NOT how it works.
And can I just go on the record right now and say that POTATOES. ARE. NOT. THE. DEVIL! We all just need to calm down about the potatoes.
They CAN cause issues for some people with diabetes. But as a general rule, they have a nice amount of protein and a great amount of fiber in them that give you a good, full caloric gas tank to do physical work that burns very efficiently over a long period of time. Of course, drinking your potatoes in the form of vodka is not the best way to get in your calories, but that’s a conversation for another day…I will step down of my tater sack soap box now.
While eating more whole foods—foods that are relatively unprocessed and as close to their original form as possible—are ideal, they aren’t always easy to fix nor are they convenient. So you have to do the best you can do with the resources and time you have. But considering we live in a rural area with access to a decent plot of land usually or neighbors or even a farmer’s market a couple of times a week that supplies us with fresh veggies and fruits at a very reasonable price, we really don’t have as much of an excuse NOT to eat these whole foods more than we do.
One of the best parts of this accessibility for us locally is that we often have a complete color spectrum when it comes to our vegetables and fruits. And that’s another key thing to eating more mindfully and nutritionally—make your plate as colorful as possible naturally. All the colorful veggies have nutrients in them that we need and often they are the things we cannot necessarily get very well through supplementation.
Taking a capsule just does not allow the vitamins and minerals we need to digest and absorb as easily as if we would get them in the foods we eat. This is called bioavailability—things that your body can absorb fast and easily and use as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Another thing to remember is that frozen is almost just as good as fresh as far as nutritional value and it is typically a cheaper way to purchase vegetables, especially in bulk. Most of the time vegetables and fruits are picked and frozen at the exact right time for the most freshness. Canned can last longer but you just have to watch the sugar and sodium content, especially if you have high blood pressure or are diabetic.
A tip for portion sizing is to think of your plate as being divided into four equal pie pieces. Fill up two to three of those pie pieces with colorful vegetables, use another quarter for high fiber carbs and fill the last quarter with high quality protein (hot dogs do NOT count!).
And PLEASE season your food! I am not talking about salt…yes, we need some salt for our cells to work the right way. But in general, we eat WAY too much sodium every day. I am talking about the type of seasonings we can grow in our windowsills or on our porches in a little bit of dirt in a cup—chives, cilantro, garlic, dill, just to name a few—and these all have nutritional benefits that help us feel good and keep us healthier! Healthy food does NOT have to be tasteless or nasty!
I am not asking you to become a nutritionist yourself, by any means, but I AM asking you to be smart about what you put in your body. If you eat it and it makes you feel badly, don’t eat it again. If you read a label and sugar is its first ingredient, it’s probably not the healthiest thing for you.
If you can’t pronounce the ingredients, also a big red flag. If you are not sure what to eat or drink, ask your doctor or someone you trust to be able to help you and give you the right information for YOU—not just a cookie cutter meal plan or a supplementation plan they use to make money and be done. You are worth more time and investment than that! Take control of your health and your nutrition, and in the long run, your life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.