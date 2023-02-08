Balloon, balloon, balloon! All last week the news covered a Chinese balloon. Was that balloon good or bad, immoral or moral? The answer depends on who you ask. China said it was just a stray “weather” balloon. The balloon, however, did not follow wind patterns. China controlled it to pass over specific locations. That is illegal under International law. OK. But is it moral or immoral? That depends on the definition of moral.
One definition says any action is moral as long as it does not break the law. The laws of nation, state, or local government determine what is or is not moral. By that definition abortion is moral in some states and immoral in others. Even theft, as long as the value is not too large, is moral in some states but not in others.
This “wishy-washy” morality fails to protect individual safety and rights. Even life, not to mention liberty and happiness, is at risk. A stable society needs something with greater clarity, greater consistency, and higher authority.
The Chinese balloon was contrary to international law, but was it a greater danger than much we see in our nation today? Biblical norms are no longer universally accepted. All agree that murder, killing live human beings, is wrong, but many think that children — born alive after a late or unsuccessful abortion — can simply be left to die. Sexual sin, whether heterosexual adultery, homosexual sin, or casual sexual behavior, all contrary to Biblical standards, are widely accepted. Abuse of children — clearly younger than the legal age for sexual consent — is commonly accepted as long as the issue is gender dysphoria. These moral breaches are clearly wrong, immoral and dangerous.
The Bible provides the shared morality which served our nation well for over 200 years. Christians, Jews, and most believers in a creator-God, whatever their particular tradition, accept the great majority of Bible precepts. Lack of that acceptance creates chaos, division, and physical danger. American society has increasingly seen lack of acceptance with people shoved off subway platforms, group thefts, burning of businesses, and other failures of social order. Can accepting Biblical norms provide the answer?
If Biblical moral standards — Biblical norms — were commonly accepted and shared, then they can and would create the necessary umbrella of protection for our Declaration of Independence’s call for “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”.
Can we recreate those shared morals? If we can, how long will it take and what actions are needed? I cannot answer those vital questions, but I can offer hope. First, remember that the society in which both Israel and early Christianity lived was very like our current society. What has been changed once can be changed again. Second, the excess of our present time will provide at least a partial backlash — a pendulum swing — toward shared morals. Finally, each of us must look to Biblical morality and live by it. Individual acts seem small, but they become large when many join together.
The Book of Proverbs tells us, “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the crookedness of the treacherous destroys them.” Proverbs 11:13, “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but he who makes his ways crooked will be found out.” Proverbs 10:9.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
