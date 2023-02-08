Balloon, balloon, balloon! All last week the news covered a Chinese balloon. Was that balloon good or bad, immoral or moral? The answer depends on who you ask. China said it was just a stray “weather” balloon. The balloon, however, did not follow wind patterns. China controlled it to pass over specific locations. That is illegal under International law. OK. But is it moral or immoral? That depends on the definition of moral.

One definition says any action is moral as long as it does not break the law. The laws of nation, state, or local government determine what is or is not moral. By that definition abortion is moral in some states and immoral in others. Even theft, as long as the value is not too large, is moral in some states but not in others.

