Hello, readers. I hope you have enjoyed a nice week.
Today I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Roy Gregory ‘Greg’ Phillips, who passed away last week.
Happy birthday greetings go to Clinton Shelton on July 3, Manda Gossett on July 17, and Kendel Sperlin on July 15.
Curtis, Mary Lou, Lily and Nicholas Haney from Statesville, North Carolina camped at Roane Mountain Campground. Visiting them on Monday night were Mr. and Mrs. Travis Sawyer and Lucas from Johnson City. Curtis met Travis while they went to school. They and another boy shared an apartment. Travis came to Statesville for Curtis and Mary Lou’s wedding.
On Monday evening, Rodney and Regina Haney drove to Roane Mountain and spent Monday night with Curtis and his family. They went to Carver Gap and Elk River Falls.
On Friday Curtis and his family drove down here and set up their camper. Rodney and Regina joined them and spent a week before returning home on Friday.
Joe Stokely from South Carolina came over Saturday for a week’s visit, returning home the following Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jackson, Katrina and Destiny arrived on Thursday evening and stayed until Sunday.
On Sunday, Curtis drove Mary Lou home for her the deliver the mail and to mow his yard. Lily and Nicholas spent the night with Wayne and me and went to church with us.
Curtis returned on Monday, and he, Joe Stokely, Dora Kate Stokely, Curtis, Lily, and Nicholas, plus Wayne and I all went fishing at Vicon Mountain at the pond. Meanwhile Regina Haney visited her parents Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford.
On Tuesday, Joe Stokely, Dora Kate Stokely, Rodney Haney and his family, Curtis, Lily, and Nicholas, Wayne and I went to Cades Cove and enjoyed a picnic lunch.
Joe Stokely, Curtis Haney, Lily, Nicholas, and Rodney Haney visited Aunt Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby. They enjoyed a “porch visit.”
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green have been Rodney, Curtis, Lily, and Nicholas Haney and Joe Stokely.
On Wednesday, Curtis and Mary Lou Haney, Lily and Nicholas camped on Roane Mountain.
Robie and Arlie Kate visited with them. They live in Johnson City.
Fayne Mottern has been hospitalized in Knoxville after suffering a light stroke. He is home now and doing better.
Clara Mae Mottern has been hospitalized in Sevierville. She is also home and doing better.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jackson, Katrina and Destiny went to Tybee Island in Georgia and spent a week.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Joe David Lee.
I hope all of my readers have a nice week.
