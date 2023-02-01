Valentine's Day basket

This Valentines Day Basket is filled with treats and money. Tickets can be purchased as part of a fundraising raffle to win the basket. The drawing will be held Feb. 13.

In the middle of December, I got a call for Mrs. Linda Smith, wife of Newport Alderman Steve Smith, with an offer to do a fundraiser for our Veterans in Focus organization. Linda has a team of coworkers at Mason Reality who are well known for putting together beautiful gift baskets and helping raise funds for Cocke County High School groups. What was supposed to start at the beginning of January got off to a late start because some of the items ordered for the basket were delayed. The basket is finally complete and the tickets are available. With help from her husband and the team at Mason Reality the basket is full of gifts for both the man and woman.

