In the middle of December, I got a call for Mrs. Linda Smith, wife of Newport Alderman Steve Smith, with an offer to do a fundraiser for our Veterans in Focus organization. Linda has a team of coworkers at Mason Reality who are well known for putting together beautiful gift baskets and helping raise funds for Cocke County High School groups. What was supposed to start at the beginning of January got off to a late start because some of the items ordered for the basket were delayed. The basket is finally complete and the tickets are available. With help from her husband and the team at Mason Reality the basket is full of gifts for both the man and woman.
Sweets
Linda said she would like to ask the community to “please help us raise money for our local veterans group to show our support and appreciation for their service to our country! The basket has goodies for him and her and is worth over $800. It includes a Michael Kors Wristlet Wallet, Dockers Trifold Wallet, Perkins gift certificate, 3-piece Bath & Body Works Sets, Strawberry Pound Cake for her and Noir for him, Visa and Bass Pro Shop gift cards, and a Natural Vine Heart Wreath. To top off the basket is a Valentine Gorilla Couple singing “I Got You Babe”, and $300 cash!
The tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. We will have tickets available through my Facebook page, at the office if you would like to stop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 423-623-1235. We will be happy to deliver them to you as well. Tickets are also available at Newport Printing and by calling Rob at 423-721-8918. The drawing will be the day before Valentine’s Day on Monday, Feb. 13, and the winner will be called.”
Veteran meetings
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month (Feb. 2) at 6 p.m. in the Tanner School Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. You can contact the commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month (Feb. 14). They are temporarily meeting at the DAV Chapter Hall 148 Pine Street. The meal begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. Post 41 has an Honor Guard, if you would need their services or any other information, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Sons of the Confederates - Major James T. Huff Camp, 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month (Feb. 21) at the DAV Chapter Hall 148 Pine Street. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 –Meets the third Thursday of each month (Feb. 16). The potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 148 Pine Street. The Hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon, there will be fellowship, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the hall at 423-532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander David Kenney at 423-623-7420.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
