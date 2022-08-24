Eminent domain is the process through which a government entity - county, city, state or federal - can take private property for public use. It is outlined in Amendment 5 of the Bill of Rights of the US Constitution. It is not a popular concept for all citizens, but the phrase - it depends upon whose ox is gored - explains it well. The situation involving eminent domain is usually viewed according to one's own self-interest.
That particular phrase is credited to Martin Luther when he was defending his beliefs before an assembly of the Holy Roman Empire in 1521. Luther's reference was based on Exodus 21:32, one of the points of the Law of Moses.
Amendment 5 specifies that any such property cannot be taken without "just compensation." However, deciding just what "just compensation" will be, my friends, the main "bone of contention." True, there are those who dread the inconvenience of moving and a few will hate parting with property that has been in the family for generations, but most people feel that their property is worth far more than the amount that is offered.
One poignant story involved a family who was being displaced, I think by Norris Lake in 1936. One of their major protests was that a fire had burned continuously in their fireplace for over 100 years. The authorities were unmoved, but someone came upon this idea: a fire was laid in the fireplace of their new house, a lard can was filled with ashes in which were placed live embers from the old fireplace. The lard can was carried to the new house, and the embers were used to start the fire there.
There have been minor eminent domain projects in Cocke County where property is taken for a highway. Well, maybe if it was yours which was taken, it wouldn't be minor. For example, Howard Gray was not happy when Highway 25/70 was built in 1929 and split his farm which went from Thinwood Drive back to Cave Church Road, approximately from Clayton Homes to Newport Quick-Lube.
Accepting eminent domain sometimes requires visionary action. When Highway 129 was built in Blount County, the state offered W.W. Peery $300,000 for his farm. He astounded the authorities when he refused to sell but said he would DONATE an easement through his property. This was agreed upon. Over the succeeding years, Mr. Peery sold over a million dollars in highway frontage property.
Cocke County has experienced three major eminent domain events.
The first involved the creation of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
The first national park was Yellowstone, which was established in 1872 for the purpose of conserving the scenery, wildlife, natural resources and historic objects. The National Park Service was created in 1916 to oversee all such sites for the same purpose. In all there are now over 400 protected areas.
The push to create what has become GSMNP began June 5, 1925. It would involve property in Cocke, Sevier and Blount Counties in Tennessee, as well as properties across the mountains in North Carolina. In 1928 Governor Ben W. Hooper of Cocke County and John Toomey of Helen- wood, TN were named chief purchasing agents, along with five field agents. The area would involve 83,000 acres of large tracts and 45,000 acres of smaller holdings. It was estimated that the purchasing process would take 12-18 months. It took longer because of the resistance of the property owners and underhanded dealings of some members of the park commission and other governmental officials.
Those in Cocke County who were displaced lived in the area of the Cosby Campground. Each family has its own stories of how they were impacted. There are still a few persons now living who were born in the area that is now the park. Hopefully, they have taken the later generations back to the park to show them "from whence they came."
The GSMNP was chartered in 1934 and was formally dedicated in 1940 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Today it comprises 522,000 acres. Most Cocke Countians have enjoyed the park.
The second project was Douglas Lake. Tennessee Valley Authority wanted area the along the French Broad River in Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier counties to construct a reservoir for flood control as well as power production. The project had been planned before December 8, 1941, when the United States officially entered World War 2, but construction of the dam and the reservoir began February 2, 1942, and on February 19, 1943, the gates of Douglas Dam were closed and the reservoir began filling.
Because river bottom land is so fertile, the Stokelys, the Bushes and the Swanns, as well as the affected small farmers protested, but their protests were overshadowed by war fever and feelings of patriotism. Just as with the park, all families who were impacted have their stories.
In Cocke County the community of Rankin was all but obliterated. Any building within the water line had to come down. The Spurgeon family shot at the surveyors but to no avail. The officials tried to be as accommodating as possible but they had the law on their side. They generally responded in kind as to how they were treated.
The third event was Interstate 40.
The National System of Interstate and Defense Highways Act was signed by President Eisenhower in 1956. It was designed to eliminate unsafe roads, inefficient routes and traffic jams as well as providing a quicker evacuation route from major cities in the event of an atomic attack.
This appeared in the Knoxville News Sentinel, September 19, 1959: Tennessee highway officials agreed yesterday to take another look at their plans for a trans-mountain interstate highway along Pigeon River…The new dual lane divided highway would be part of the present interstate highway system and would connect Cove Creek, NC with Newport, Tenn. The decision was made quickly according to the Knoxville Journal, December 19, 1959: Interstate 40 project will begin just south of the French Broad River and will extend to Carson Springs Road in Cocke County, a distance of 6.9 miles. Later articles indicate that the bridge over Douglas Lake at Swanns was completed in late 1960.
Older folks will remember that this was the first section to be completed. Next was the section from Wilsonville (Exit 432) to Cosby Highway (Exit 435). Then the progress moved toward Wilton Springs (Exit 440) and then on toward Hartford. Knoxville News Sentinel, March 25, 1962, reported that work was about to begin from Hartford to the state line. The route was not completed until October 1968.
While there were some families and homes impacted, this project took more farm acreage. Duay O'Neil recalls that his father just accepted the offered price, feeling that if he sued, any additional gains could be swallowed in legal fees.
The late Jim Graham was one person for who eminent domain was very personal. In 1940 TVA took his family's farm in Jefferson County for the Cherokee Lake project. They moved to Loudon County to a farm on Davis Ferry Road on the Little Tennessee River. In 1963 TVA announced that the Tellico Dam would be built on the river.
From the standpoint of farming and fishing, this was controversial from the start, but a later issue involved the existence of the snail darter fish. The Grahams' concern, however, was their farm. They were amenable to selling the 100+ acres that would be flooded, but TVA wanted the entire farm. The opponents appealed to their congressman, whom Mr. Graham felt double-crossed them. The Grahams finally accepted $512 per acre with the assurance that the remainder would never be developed. They moved to Cocke County in 1970. Jim was highly indignant, and rightfully so, when in the 1980's the remainder was sold to a private developer who built luxury condos.
While millions have benefitted from eminent domain projects, there are still those citizens for whom the events still arouse emotional memories.
