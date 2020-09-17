In these hot and humid summer days, when we have become so dependent on our air conditioners, who would ever think that John Sevier (yes, THE Governor John Sevier of Tennessee history) would have known anything about air-conditioning. Why, many readers today can recall sweltering in the summer without air-conditioning in homes or cars and certainly not in tractors and trucks.
However, it has recently come to light that Governor Sevier did have some ideas concerning the principles of air-conditioning. In 1800 he wrote a letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush in Philadelphia about a possibility for cooling the air in the hospitals as a way of combatting yellow fever. Fortunately, the letter was discovered and preserved by Dr. Lyman Draper in his quest to record the history of the Trans-Allegheny region of America.
Yellow fever, the summer scourge, was a viral infection spread by the female Aedes mosquito. The disease was of a short, but deadly, duration. The damage to the liver caused jaundice, which yellowed the skin. Philadelphia had been struck with the epidemic in 1793, New York City in 1795, Boston, New York and Philadelphia in 1798 and then Baltimore in 1800.
Memphis dealt with yellow fever in 1878, with 17,600 persons infected, of which about 5,000 died. It was the research of Dr. Carlos Finlay (1833-1915) and Dr. Walter Reed (1851-1902) which finally led to the discovery of the cause and the eradication of yellow fever in this country, although it is still found in some third world tropical countries.
Here is the letter. (The wording and punctuation (or lack thereof) of that day are different than today, so it may be necessary to re-read portions to get complete comprehension.)
General Sevier to Dr. Rush
State of Tennessee Knoxville 26 June 1800
Sir
Many of the most important discoveries salutary and highly beneficial to the human race, have by mere chance and simple beginnings been digested and matured into remedies of the greatest and most essential consequences and I consider it a duty owing to society whenever we possess an Idea that the smallest relief can be given by a means likely in our opinion to affect the same that it aught not be withheld. I by no means lay claim to any professional knowledge but never the less would readily and earnestly contribute my mite in suggesting freely to any of your celebrated Faculty anything I flattered myself would be of the least utility to my fellow citizens.
The calamity which so recently and alarmingly infested your city has caused me frequently to lament sincerely you afflicted and lamentable condition and could I hope to (illegible) offer Any thing should be found thereafter to prove in the smallest degree beneficial, it will yield me the highest consolation & pleasure. It is Generally conceded that the malignant disorder on the approach of autumn's cool and refreshing breezes gradually abates and declines and in proportion to the colder winds and Frosts dispels and exterminates contagion and disorder.
Believing this to be the (illegible) as the case in all epidemical diseases have thought that could some substitute as nearly as an effect as possible be constructed it would be the most sure and likely means to help cure and eradicate the dreadful disorder.
I now beg leave to suppose for a moment erecting what we call in Tennessee a water blast, such as we now blow our Furnace & Forges with for the purpose of manufacturing Castings and bar Iron. A machine of this kind I am induced to believe would sufficiently Ventilate the largest hospital or building erected for the reception of the sick - the air could be easily by tubes conducted & diffused out through any apartment in such quantities as might be though necessary - I mention the water blast from an opinion that the air arising immediately off that element particularly a fresh & cool Stream would be more salubrious and efficacious than the common air - A Small stream (illegible) affording from ten to fifteen feet fall in my opinion would furnish air amply sufficient for a very large building. I shall forbear going into a lengthy detail respecting these blasts making no doubt you have mechanics with you that understand perfectly how to erect them in the most advantageous manner. They can be placed either in or as near the building as may be thought proper with very little expense.
It may be objected that this kind of blast air would not be sufficiently cool to answer the desired purpose of fall and winter winds; but could not the defect in a great measure be remedied by fixing in tubes Ice from your ice houses. Letting the air pass through a Quantity sufficient to impregnate it with a frosty and cool Quality? The quantity of Ice to answer such a purpose should not I suppose be great & of course small expense neither in my opinion would be wind diffuse that Ice in a precipitate manner and should on experience be found so to do; it would in my opinion never the less amply renumerate all the expenditures attendant therefore. I have conjectured that this water about to be conducted through the City be elevates high enough to afford strong blasts of the kinds I have mentioned, thus you might then have as many erected in different and suitable stations as might be a ventilation sufficient to disperse a great part of the floating contaminated mists and vapors, also purify and cool & refresh the vicinity in which they might be placed.
Permit me Sir to offer for your consideration the forgoing Ideas and observations only as the crude and undigested materials, hopeing that by your more ingenious and fertile understanding of the subject I have ventured to touch upon, you may improve and ripen it into fruitfull and inconceiveable benefits.
I have the honor to be, Sir
John Sevier
Dr. Rush was quick to respond. In a letter dated July 19, 1800, he said: Sir: Accept my thanks for your ingenious letter. At present it will not be possible to carry out your benevolent contrivance into effect. I have no doubt of its practicality in (illegible) and of its great utility.
Even to the non-mechanical mind like mine, it is not too difficult to visualize Sevier's concept of air-conditioning: blowing air over ice-filled pipes. An ice house was filled during the winter with blocks of ice cut from rivers and ponds and stored in sawdust in a thick-walled structure.
The concept of the blast furnace to which General Sevier referred has been around since the 5th century BC to smelt metal from ore. The furnace was a chimney-like structure which was heated by burning charcoal. When the ore is dropped from the top, blasts of air, either from natural draft or bellows, was forced up. The carbon monoxide reacts with the iron oxide to produce pieces of iron which drops to the bottom of the furnace.
There is record of at least two such furnaces in Cocke County. In the Knoxville Register, June 22, 1819, William Garrett, John Shields, John Gragg and Thomas Fowler advertised the auction on July 9th of Legion Furnace with buildings, tools, patterns, flasks and orebank. The furnace was near an excellent limestone spring within five miles of the Nolichucky River. With the names of Gragg, Fowler and Shields, a guess might put the location of the furnace in the vicinity of the Luther Memorial community.
In the Tennessee Whig (Jonesborough), October 10, 1839, Elijah and Thomas Earp are advertis-ing the sale of their Forge, "13 miles South of Newport, on a very large Creek, four miles above its confluence with the Big Pidgeon [sic] River." The creek mentioned would have been Cosby Creek, which flows into the river about half mile below the Wilton Springs Bridge. The late Robert Hickey said that his family had been connected with digging iron ore at "Kelly's Knob" which was in the vicinity of the present Nations Road.
The advertisement stated that the fall of the furnace was fourteen feet but could easily be made to sixteen feet. In addition, there was a "first rate" ore bank nearby as well as 2500 acres of timbered land that could produce up to 100 cords per acre.
Benjamin Rush (1745-1813) has been described as a physician, humanitarian, politician, social reformer, and educator. He signed the Declaration of Independence and was the Surgeon General of the Continental Army. He was one of the foremost physicians of that time. He furnished the medical kit for the Lewis and Clark Expedition and instructed Meriwether Lewis on medical treatments use.
John Sevier (1745-1815) is familiar to most Tennesseans. Known as "Chuckey Jack," he was a Founding Father of Tennessee, the governor of the unsuccessful State of Franklin, repre-sentative (from NC) to the first Congress, as well as from Tennessee for three later terms, six terms as Governor of Tennessee. By two wives, he fathered eighteen children. It would be difficult to count all of his direct descendants, at least fifty of whom now live in Cocke County.
Having lived in East Tennessee since moving in 1773 into the Carter settlement (near present day Kingsport), Sevier probably had several opportunities to come into what is now Cocke County. At least, two occasions can be documented. In 1782, he led a company of men from the Watauga area to join with the forces of Col. Charles McDowell of NC to squelch the Indian resistance in the Chota area near Tellico Plains. The men crossed Big Pigeon River at the War Ford just upstream from the Courthouse Annex. There is a marker on the north end of the McSween Bridge.
The Tennessee Historical Magazine published the "Journal of John Sevier" in October 1919. In March 1796 concerning the elections for the newly created State of Tennessee, Sevier wrote that he left home on the 6th for the election in Jefferson County, which was on the 10th and on the 11th in Sevier County. (What is now Cocke County was then in Jefferson County.) Enroute home to Washington County, he lodged on the Saturday the 12th at John Nave's, which was somewhere in the present West End of Newport. John Nave was buried behind the present Tractor Supply. On Sunday the 13th he had "brakfst" at Capt. Fine's which would have been in the present Oldtown. He wrote that he received official notification of his election as Governor of Tennessee on March 29.
General Sevier would not have had to worry about air-conditioning in March 1796.
