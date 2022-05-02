Before I get to this week’s column, I have been asked to post this message about an American Legion Post 41 meeting. This meeting is TONIGHT, May 4. Please read the story for more information.
SPECIAL MEETING
Back in 2017, I was invited to a meeting at the then Sagebrush restaurant, to reorganize the American Legion Post 41. Ron Cales, who had relocated to Cocke County with years of holding positions in the American Legion, was spearheading the attempt. The home of Post 41, the Cocke County Memorial Building, was in need of repair and reforming the membership was the first step to working on that goal.
Since that first meeting Ron and the members of Post 41 have worked to rehabilitate the Memorial Building but the task has been immense. Working with the City of Newport and the Newport Fire Marshal the Post members were allowed limited access to a small section of the building in 2019, to hold their meetings. David Mills became Commander and has worked side-by-side with Ron as they continued trying to find the money needed to repair the building.
Last year, after dealing with the Covid issues and inability to funding for the over $1 million dollars they need to install a sprinkler system and start the repairs, the membership decided to put the building up for sale. With the money from the sale, they will be able to buy another place where they would be able to operate.
This past week the news was released, by the Cocke County Mayor, that there was a deal being made. Ron and David had contacted me about two weeks ago and told me of the possible deal and since I am a member of the Post they wanted to know what I thought. In the past there had been a lot of misinformation about what was going on with the building and Ron asked that I not release the news until they got to talk with the members about the proposal.
I received a call from Ron on Saturday morning after a Legion member had seen the news article on the online Newport Plain Talk. Ron who did not know the story was out said, “the story does not tell the whole story.” This proposal will save the building and it will be used predominantly for Veterans purposes and serve Women Veterans and their families.
The Post had sent out a letter two weeks ago to all members for a special meeting, FOR CURRENT PAID MEMBERS ONLY, to discuss the proposal. That meeting will be held TONIGHT, May 4 at 6 p.m., at the Cocke County Memorial Building.
You can contact please Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information. After the meeting I will be writing about how the membership of Post 41 views the deal.
NEW START
In the 1980’s, after a decade of dealing with Vietnam and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and with four years of college and a BA in Art, I started my path to help Veterans and their families. I founded the Vietnam Veterans Artists Alliance (VVAA) to use, what is now called Art Therapy, to help Veterans with PTSD.
The VVAA gathered 16 Veterans, seven of their spouses and three children who worked in different “mediums” to write, draw, paint and sculpt their thoughts and emotions into visual expressions. Whether through a poem, self-portraits in acrylics or plaster, the piece helped the creator deal with a part of the mental process surrounding the event they depicted. These objects became part of an exhibit shown throughout the state of Florida. These exhibits allowed the artists to be drawn out into the public and find there are many facing similar trauma.
As we progressed with the exhibits, it became apparent that there was more we could do to help the other Veterans in our community. At that time in the Hillsborough County, surrounding Tampa, Florida, there were over 140,000 Veterans and the neighboring county of Pinellas added another 120,000. While working mostly out of my pocket our group began a bi-monthly newspaper, “Veterans in Focus.” We could only print 5,000 copies that were distributed at the James Haley and Bay Pines VA hospitals and various Veteran organizations.
As we saw that there were no copies left after just a few days we tried to figure out how to afford more copies or find another way to get the information out to a larger audience. It was just timely that I was a guest on a Public Access TV program. A producer asked if I would consider doing a Veterans’ program and the TV version of Veterans in Focus was born.
For the following two and a half years we produced a weekly program featuring Veterans, leaders from MacDill Air Force Base, and representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from as far away as Washington, DC. We used the program to get information out about, benefits, legislation and “breaking” news from across the country. When I moved to Tennessee these experiences led to this weekly column so I could continue working to provide information to Veterans.
LOCAL NEED
Four years ago there was an issue with a person who was a member and officer of one local/National organization who could not participate with another local/National organization at a planned community event. That is when I started using “Veterans in Focus” (VIF) as an umbrella that everyone could come together as Veterans to accomplish tasks needed for the Veterans of our community.
Since we stared VIF has created and supported the Flag retirement ceremony, events and fundraisers for the Veterans organizations, Quilts of Valor, Wreaths Across America, hosting Congressional visits and many other projects and programs.
STATE OKAY
Last month, VIF became a Tennessee state recognized nonprofit and the IRS 501 c3 paperwork has started. Our organization’s mission is to design and build a Veterans Park and Conference Center in Cocke County within the next five to eight years. We have many supporters throughout the community who will help put together this project. VIF will continue to support the Wreaths Across America (WAA) in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) program in Cocke County.
Each December the program places wreaths on the grave of Veterans in private cemeteries within the boundaries of the park. Last year VIF teamed with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) and held a three-day fundraiser at Food City East for the ones needed for the park.
This year VIF’s goal for the WAA program is to continue to support the VHSF, and to expand the program to include families who have private cemeteries in Cocke County that would want one for their Veteran. Both of the programs will take money and VIF is starting with a fun-raiser in May.
FUN-RAISER
VIF is holding its first “To Shave or Not To Shave” (TSoNTS) Beard Contest on Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to begin raising the monies we will need for this year’s Wreaths program. Funds will also go to help VIF obtain its IRS designation. When it is received, our organization will work to obtain grants and donations to create the park. This will be a fun event for the whole family!
The contest has two ways that participants can chose to enter. The top prize for those who enter either of the two ways will be a two-night stay at the Glenstone Hotel in Gatlinburg. There will be numerous door prizes for a “luck of the draw” that anyone can enter which includes a gift basket from Rafting in the Smokies worth over $200. We will have live music, food trucks and the hospitality of our hosts, Adventure Distilling.
MOST POPULAR
The Most Popular contest is for those who have gotten “votes” from friends or sponsors. Each vote represents $1.00 that is donated to the participant. For each 15 votes ($15 equals the cost of one wreath) the contestant will receive an extra ticket for the drawing of the grand prize. I know of one contestant that has had relatives donate votes for his birthday, reached out to friends in the community and “passed the hat” at meetings. His efforts to raise money to support this cause that he believes in has raised over $400 at last notice.
Those who are entered in the most popular will also be eligible for the Judged contest.
JUDGED
First off this is not a sanctioned beard contest. Registration is $15 dollars which includes one ticket for the grand prize. There are some basic rules but most anything goes. Each contestant will be given points in their categories. Our judges are Ms. Pam Sutton, who everyone knows, Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 President Paul “Viper” Adkins and everybody’s favorite and beard-master, J.B. Raider.
There are four main categories for the beard contest that are named for someone known for each category they represent.
• The Grizzly Adams will be for those with a full beard. Short, long and really long.
• Doc Holiday for those who have goatees. mustache and chin hair, Musketeer, or freestyle
• Sam Elliot for mustaches. Walrus, Handlebar, Style it up.
• Telly Savalas for those who shave. Just the chin or shine up the top.
There are sub-categories for each that are judged on length, style, and presentation, weird experiments are welcomed. By the way, each contestant when they come up to the judges will have two minutes to get audience support. They can dance, strut or whatever they want to get the support for their growth or not to get extra points. Remember we want this to be a family fun event!
We have commitments from many area residents known for their daily wear of beards, mustaches, to be there. C. J. Ball has given one of his deputies, who is a Veteran, permission to grow more face hair so he can “compete.” I am sure C.J. will be in for the “Telly” award. We are hoping that the community will come out to watch and be part of the fun.
The To Shave or Not To Shave beard contest will be Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Hosted by Adventure Distilling 4649 Hooper Highway Cosby, Tennessee. For more information contact Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street TODAY, Wednesday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be THIS Friday, May 6th. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
