Last week I wrote part one of the “Big Battle” and said I would follow with part two this week. Before I finish the story, I want to take time to mention an event that will be happening this Friday September 18.
Each year on the third Friday of September families though out the country stop and remember those who have been Prisoners of War and honor those still listed as Missing in Action. Last year, Newport’s American Legion Post 41 dedicated a Prisoner Of War (POW)-Missing In Action (MIA) flag at the Cocke County Memorial Building. This year they are holding the 2nd annual Recognition day and invite the community to join.
David Mills, Commander of Post 41, said that this year the Post wants to continue to bring awareness to those still listed as POW-MIAs. As of September 11, 2020, the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency shares that, “more than 81,900 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts. Out of the more than 81,900 missing (72,598 from World War II, 7,580 from the Korean War, 1,587 from Vietnam, 126 from the Cold War, and six from conflicts since 1991), 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea (i.e. ship losses, known aircraft water losses, etc.).”
There are still 1,587 American service members listed as missing, or remains not recovered, in Southeast Asia, including 26 men from Tennessee. The three closest men to our area were Paul Leonard Foster, December 29, 1967, (MIA/Killed In Action (KIA) Body recovered 1993), James C. Newman, Jr., February 6, 1968 (MIA/KIA Body not returned), and Gerald Eugene King May 10, 1968 (MIA/KIA Body returned 1999).
This year’s program will be held this coming Friday, September 18 beginning at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Cocke County Memorial Building (Corner of Broadway and Cosby Road). The community is invited to join members of Post 41, representatives from other Veterans organizations and local government in remembering the sacrifices of our military men and their families. Afterwards Veterans will be lining the sidewalk with POW-MIA flags, as you drive by blow your horns to show your support. You can contact Commander Mills at (423) 237-6896 for more information.
BACK TO THE BATTLE FOR OKINAWA:
Last week I left off as the American troops were approaching an area, the Shuri defense line, where the Japanese commander General Ushijima had designed a trap. Knowing that when the Americans left Iwo Jima his island of Okinawa was the next objective. In the advance of their arrival the General had moved his troops and equipment into caves in the southern end of the island. He had time to zero in his mortars and other artillery for the open plains that the troops would have to cross. His aim proved deadly for the Americans.
Because of the severity of the battles it took US forces until May 26th (7 weeks) to advance and secure four miles. It took less than three weeks to secure the rest of the island. The enemy had amassed 60,000 troops on the 90 square mile southern tip of the island. The battle went on for 81 days before the island was secured.
While there were thousands of American soldiers who fought bravely and lost their lives or were wounded 20 men received the Medal of Honor. Of these twenty, thirteen were awarded posthumously. Five of the posthumous medals were because the serviceman sacrificed their lives by covering a grenade with their bodies, saving the lives of others. I will highlight the bravery of two of these Medal of Honor recipients. One, a Marine who lived close to our area and the other I had the opportunity to meet in person.
One of those five soldiers who gave their lives was from Greenville, Tennessee. Sergeant Elbert Luther Kinser, was a twenty-three-year-old Marine. His commendation for the Medal of Honor reads, in part starts; “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while acting as leader of a Rifle Platoon…on May 4, 1945. Taken under sudden, close attack by hostile troops…Sgt. Kinser engaged the enemy in a fierce hand grenade battle.
“Quick to act when a Japanese grenade landed in the immediate vicinity, Sgt. Kinser unhesitatingly threw himself on the deadly missile, absorbing the full charge of the shattering explosion in his own body and thereby protecting his men from serious injury and possible death. Stouthearted and indomitable … His courage, cool decision, and valiant spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of certain death sustained and enhanced the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”
His final resting place is the Solomon Lutheran Cemetery in Greeneville, Tennessee.
As the Americans moved south, they fought many fierce battles on places named as Half Moon Hill, Kakazu Ridge, Sugar Loaf Hill, and the mountain sides in between, like the one Sergeant Kinser fought on.
There was one battle on the island for a place named Hacksaw Ridge. The top of the ridge was a plateau that the Americans had to access by climbing a 400-foot vertical face (Many of you may have seen the 2016 movie by the same named after this ridge).
On April 26th Americans attacked, and the Japanese allowed the troops uncontested access to the top of the ridge and into another pre-designed trap. After many had gotten to the top the troops were rapidly pushed back over to the bottom where they had started. There were many US casualties and wounded, and one angel to seventy-five wounded soldiers left as the firing stopped.
This angel was Private First-Class (Pfc) Desmond Doss, an Army medic. I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Doss in 1985 at the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial in Tallahassee, Florida. Mr. Doss had joined some other Veterans from Georgia for the event. I had a cup of coffee with him and found him to be the humblest man with an amazing spirit.
When you watch the movie you only see one of the heroic actions Pfc Doss did to earn his Medal of Honor. Before Doss got to Okinawa he had accompanied and took care of troops during battles on Guam and the Philippines. His actions there earned him two Bronze stars with “V” devices for Valor for aiding wounded soldiers.
Doss’ Medal of Honor, by the movie, was given for his actions on Hacksaw Ridge but his bravery was much more than that. His MOH citation describes his deeds.
“He was a company aid man when the 1st Battalion assaulted a jagged escarpment 400 feet high. As our troops gained the summit, a heavy concentration of artillery, mortar and machinegun fire crashed into them, inflicting approximately 75 casualties, and driving the others back. Pfc. Doss refused to seek cover and remained in the fire-swept area with the many stricken, carrying them one by one to the edge of the escarpment and there lowering them on a rope-supported litter down the face of a cliff to friendly hands.
“On 2 May, he exposed himself to heavy rifle and mortar fire in rescuing a wounded man 200 yards forward of the lines on the same escarpment; and two days later he treated four men who had been cut down while assaulting a strongly defended cave, advancing through a shower of grenades to within 8 yards of enemy forces in a cave’s mouth, where he dressed his comrades’ wounds before making four separate trips under fire to evacuate them to safety.
“On 5 May, he unhesitatingly braved enemy shelling and small arms fire to assist an artillery officer. He applied bandages, moved his patient to a spot that offered protection from small arms fire and, while artillery and mortar shells fell close by, painstakingly administered plasma. Later that day, when an American was severely wounded by fire from a cave, Pfc. Doss crawled to him where he had fallen 25 feet from the enemy position, rendered aid, and carried him 100 yards to safety while continually exposed to enemy fire.
“On 21 May, in a night attack on high ground near Shuri, he remained in exposed territory while the rest of his company took cover, fearlessly risking the chance that he would be mistaken for an infiltrating Japanese and giving aid to the injured until he was himself seriously wounded when he crawled into a hole to wait out the darkness. (Note: What happened in the hole; Suddenly a grenade landed among them. Three men scrambled out, but Doss was too late. Reflexively he covered the grenade with his boot, then felt it detonate beneath him and hurl his body into the darkness of night. When he fell back to earth, the leg was still there but bleeding badly from numerous wounds. Doss bandaged his own wounds).
“Rather than call another aid man from cover, he cared for his own injuries and waited 5 hours before litter bearers reached him and started carrying him to cover. The trio was caught in an enemy tank attack and Pfc. Doss, seeing a more critically wounded man nearby, crawled off the litter; and directed the bearers to give their first attention to the other man.
“Awaiting the litter bearers’ return, he was again struck, this time suffering a compound fracture of one arm. With magnificent fortitude he bound a rifle stock to his shattered arm as a splint and then crawled 300 yards over rough terrain to the aid station.
“Through his outstanding bravery and unflinching determination in the face of desperately dangerous conditions Pfc. Doss saved the lives of many soldiers. His name became a symbol throughout the 77th Infantry Division for outstanding gallantry far above and beyond the call of duty.”
In addition to his Medal of Honor, Desmond Doss received a Bronze Star for valor with one Oak Leaf cluster (signifying he received 2 Bronze Stars); a Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf clusters (signifying he received 3 Purple Hearts); the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, and Beachhead Arrowhead (signifying he served in 4 combat campaigns including an amphibious landing under combat conditions); the Good Conduct Medal; the American Defense Campaign; and the not so common, Presidential Unit Citation given to the 1st Battalion, 307 Inf, 77th Infantry Division for securing the Maeda Escarpment.
The Americans finally took Hacksaw Ridge on May 6th By 21 May, he had to retreat from the Shuri Line, yet the battle for Okinawa continued until June 22nd, when General Ushijima and his staff committed hara-kiri (suicide). The Island was not declared secure until July 2nd.
THE FINAL STRAW:
Four weeks after the fall of Okinawa, on August 6, the United States dropped the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima, and three days later on Nagasaki. That was the final straw for Japan, and they surrendered on August 15, 1945. On September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri at the surrender of Japan was signed.
While the bombs sealed the deal, the battles leading up to them showed the Japanese that the Americans were a dominating force. The bravery throughout the South Pacific and the losses of men and ships showed the Japanese that their attack on Pearl Harbor was a costly mistake.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Don’t forget to join the American Legion Post 41 for the POW-MIA event this coming Friday, September 18 beginning at 9 a.m.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be this Thursday, September 17, at 148 Pine Street. Until further notice the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions there will not be a meal preceding the meeting. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
