In the past the study of Latin was often a part of the curricula of many high schools. Then, the increasing emphasis on math, science and technology seemed to relegate Latin to being outdated and unimportant, and it was dropped in many schools. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of Latin in the schools and that would certainly please Mrs. Maxie Wilson, who taught Latin at Cocke County High School for over 30 years.

Mrs. Wilson was born Maxie Beatrice Denton in 1904 on Lower Cosby on what is now named Early Road. She started school at age 5 at Bison School, which was located behind the present Wilton Springs Hardware. She went there through the sixth grade and then walked three miles, one way, to Cosby Academy, where she finished high school in 1921 as the class valedictorian. One day coming from school she had the first opportunity to have an automobile ride when Gov. Ben Hooper stopped and offered her and schoolmate Betty Lillard a trip home.

