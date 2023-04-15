Liverwort

Liverwort has a leaf lobe shaped like a liver and was used to treat liver ailments.

As a botany enthusiast and student of medicinal plants, I keep running across plants with recurring name components. The terms balm, bane and wort come up often, so I decided to see why. Prepare to delve into the world of ethnobotany, the study of plants used by humans.

All three terms were added to useful plants back in the day to indicate what they were good for. The term “balm” is probably familiar, and refers to something applied as a medicinal ointment, such as a salve. Locally I’ve ran across three plants with this name. Beebalm is a fragrant mint with large handsome flowers. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties and was applied as a compress or made into an ointment to relieve pain and promote healing of minor wounds and insect stings. Lemon Balm is also a mint that was believed to the same healing properties. Balm of Gilead is a tree not native to our area but was brought in and planted for its winter buds, which contain a sticky resin used to make a healing salve.

