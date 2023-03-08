Look up the “golden rule” on any search engine and you will find the statement that all religions teach the golden rule. Do they? Are all the “golden rules” the same or are some of them silver rules — rules of silver with great value — but of less value than Gold? Let’s look at a selection of these rules and see if they are all Golden or if some are silver.

In the Hindu Mahābhārata, an epic of India, we find “One should never do something to others that one would regard as an injury to one’s own self.” Zoroastrianism, a Persian religion, says, “That nature alone is good which refrains from doing to another whatsoever is not good for itself.” The Chinese sage Confucius wrote, “That which you do not desire, do not do to others.” Those wise sayings tell us not to do harm to others we would not want done to ourselves.

