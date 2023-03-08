Look up the “golden rule” on any search engine and you will find the statement that all religions teach the golden rule. Do they? Are all the “golden rules” the same or are some of them silver rules — rules of silver with great value — but of less value than Gold? Let’s look at a selection of these rules and see if they are all Golden or if some are silver.
In the Hindu Mahābhārata, an epic of India, we find “One should never do something to others that one would regard as an injury to one’s own self.” Zoroastrianism, a Persian religion, says, “That nature alone is good which refrains from doing to another whatsoever is not good for itself.” The Chinese sage Confucius wrote, “That which you do not desire, do not do to others.” Those wise sayings tell us not to do harm to others we would not want done to ourselves.
What about more contemporary examples? In the Jewish Talmud we find, “That which is hateful to you do not do to another; that is the entire Torah, and the rest is interpretation”. Buddhism has the adage, “Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.”, while Bahai teaches, ‘Lay not on any soul a load which you would not wish to be laid upon you.”
Do you notice anything these examples have in common? They are all stated in the negative. They tell us what not to do to others. Is that what the golden rule does? In Matthew 7:12, Jesus taught, “”So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” Elsewhere Jesus quotes Leviticus 19:18, “you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” These rules are positive. They do not command us to avoid harming others, but call us to do positive good to others.
The teaching of Jesus is the golden rule, The others, while good as far as they go, are what I choose to call silver rules. They have value, but fall short of the value of the golden rule. That leaves one last question. What exactly does the golden rule call us to do?
There are many places in scripture where the answer is found, but two of the most concise are in Ephesians and Colossians where Paul teaches what it means to restore the image of God in ourselves. In both places he lists the evil practices which we are to turn away from — and then lists the positive behavior we, as Christians, are to live by.
In Ephesians 4 Paul teaches, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. In Colossians 3 Paul tells us “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.
This is the kind of behavior the golden rule calls all Christians to. Challenge yourself to see how well you fulfill the golden rule.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
