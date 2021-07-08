In 1987, I felt The Lord telling me to go to Morgan County to serve as Pastor of Wartburg’s First Baptist Church.
It was a terribly difficult decision to leave here and go there. My roots were here – been here since 1948 when Fred Marvin and Josephine Celeste loaded up the Studebaker and moved Freddy (“The Big Ugly”), Bobby (“The Music Man”) and lil ole me to these here hills and stills.
When I got to Wartburg, it didn’t take them very long to find out that I kinda knew how to organize a Christmas Parade; so, I find myself in charge of a bunch of very willing volunteers.
I remember our Parade Grand Marshall was none other than our State Senator: Ms. Anna Belle (Clement) O’Brien – who was a “fixture” (if there ever was one) in them there parts. I was going to the staging area trying to take care of another of several situations that had stuck their heads up; and there – standing right in the middle of the road – was Anna Belle!
I went up to her; and said in my most persuasive voice: “Anna Belle, honey; you’re right in the way”. And she responded in her most senatorial voice: “Honey, I am just looking for someone to haul me”.
Note to self (note number 1,000,999) “Make sure the Grand Marshall knows who is going to “haul” the Grand Marshall”.
Anyway, I ushered her over to her “ride” and staged them right in the front of the parade with our State Senator sitting up there throwing out candy!
You learn these things when you do these things!
I wonder who organized the recent parade in New York City – all together now: “NEW YORK CITY”! – to honor all the emergency workers who had served during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oh, the confetti that was poured out on the streets was good; and the bands and floats did ok; but who forgot to get permission for the guests of honor – the emergency workers in law enforcement, medical, and where ever else they served – WOULD HAVE THE DAY OFF TO ATTEND THEIR PARADE.
Somebody dropped the ball on that one; and suddenly, my “huge” problem with the transport of a State Senator like the iconic “Ms. Anna Belle” paled in comparison.
For goodness sake, at least give the honorees at least an hour or two off to attend their parade; if you can’t swing a whole day! You know?
Kinda reminded me of Chief Justice Roberts’ trying to recite from memory the Oath of Office when he swore in Mr. Obama the first time. Man, what a dropped ball that was!
Note to self: Get the Chief Justice a copy of the Oath of Office so he will remember the words when administering it to the next President!
I imagine there will be lots of parades in Heaven – all coming down Hallelujah Boulevard with King Jesus in the Grand Marshall’s seat. There won’t be one missed incident! Not one!
I will be available but I don’t guess they will need me to organize it!
One thing for sure; I will be there because of the shed blood of The Lord Jesus The Christ.
Will you?
Don’t know? Better be sure you have made the preparation to be there!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
