These last two weeks have been busy with back-to-back events. First was the four-day AMVETS State Convention in Gatlinburg with commuting for the first three days, I was given a room on Saturday night, and lots of committee meetings. This was followed up by the Popcorn Sutton Jam where AMVETS Post 75 was the nonprofit chosen to receive the proceeds of their Saturday night auction.
The work to participate in these events has taken a lot of time out of my normally busy schedule so this week I will again rely on information for my ongoing series on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for this week’s column. By next week I will be back to sharing information about the local organizations and happenings and other important information.
PTSD PART 3
In my last column I presented the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) description of the symptoms of PTSD and how to recognize if you or someone else is displaying them. This week we will look at coming to terms with having these symptoms and treatment that is available to help deal with them. I continue to use the National Center for PTSD’s “Understanding PTSD and PTSD Treatment” and the VA Healthcare information for my source.
WHAT DO I DO IF I HAVE SYMPTOMS OF PTSD?
After a traumatic event, it’s normal to think, act, and feel differently than usual — but most people start to feel better after a few weeks or months. Talk to a doctor or mental health care provider (like a psychiatrist, psychologist, or social worker) if your symptoms:
• Last longer than a few months
• Are very upsetting
• Disrupt your daily life
Treatment can help — you don’t have to live with your symptoms forever. What other problems do people with PTSD have? Many people who have PTSD also have another mental health problem — like depression, anxiety, alcohol and drug abuse, or thinking about harming themselves or others. It’s also common to have problems at work, in relationships, or with your physical health.
Sometimes, these problems happen because of your PTSD symptoms. For example, feeling numb and avoiding places can make it hard to have good relationships with your friends and family. Getting treatment for PTSD can help with these other problems, too.
WHY GET TREATMENT FOR PTSD?
It’s simple, treatment works. There are many treatment options for PTSD and for many people, these treatments can get rid of symptoms altogether. Others find they have fewer symptoms or feel that their symptoms are less intense. After treatment, most people feel they have a better quality of life. When PTSD isn’t treated, it usually doesn’t get better — and it may even get worse. It’s common to think that your PTSD symptoms will just go away over time. But this is very unlikely, especially if you’ve had symptoms for longer than a year. Even if you feel like you can handle your symptoms now, they may get worse over time. Getting treatment can help keep PTSD from causing problems in your relationships, your career, or your education — so you can live the way you want to.
WHAT SERVICES DOES VA PROVIDE FOR PTSD?
We have almost 200 PTSD treatment programs across the country that offer:
• 1-to-1 mental health assessment and testing to figure out if you have PTSD
• Medicine proven to work for treating PTSD
• 1-to-1 psychotherapy (also called talk therapy). This includes proven methods like Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT).
• 1-to-1 family therapy
• Group therapy for special needs, like anger or stress management, or combat support
• Group therapy for Veterans who served in certain combat zones or who’ve been through similar traumas
We also offer other forms of treatment and support:
• PTSD specialists provide regular outpatient care to Veterans with PTSD in each VA medical center across the U.S.
• Special residential (live-in) or inpatient care programs—found in each region of the U.S.—help Veterans with severe PTSD symptoms who have trouble doing normal daily activities (like going to work).
• Providers offer added PTSD care in some of our large community-based outpatient clinics.
Please note: If you don’t live near a VA medical center or clinic, our mental health providers can counsel you over the phone (called telemental health care). Or we can refer you to a Vet Center or health care provider near you.
COMMON QUESTIONS ABOUT TREATMENT
Can a therapist really understand what I’ve been through? Therapists can treat your PTSD whether or not they have been through trauma themselves. What’s important is that your therapist understands how you think about your experience, so she can teach you the skills you need to manage your symptoms. Is it ever too late to get treatment for PTSD.
Treatment can help even if your trauma happened years ago. And treatment for PTSD has gotten much better over the years. If you tried treatment before and you’re still having symptoms, it’s a good idea to try again.
What if I don’t feel ready for treatment?
It’s normal to feel like you’re not ready for treatment, or to come up with reasons why now isn’t the right time — like you can’t afford it or you’re too busy. But not wanting to talk or think about the trauma can actually be a symptom of PTSD. You may never feel truly ready to get help for PTSD — but if you’re having symptoms, it’s better to get treatment now than to wait. The sooner you get treatment, the sooner you can start to feel better.
The online PTSD Treatment Decision Aid (https://www.ptsd.va.gov/apps/decisionaid/) is a great way to learn about your options and consider which treatment is right for you. You can watch videos of providers explaining how treatments work, then build a personalized comparison chart of the treatments that appeal to you. You can share a printout of the chart with your provider as you decide together which treatment best meets your needs.
WHERE CAN I GO TO GET HELP?
If you’re a Veteran, check with the VA about whether you can get treatment there. Visit http://www.va.gov/directory/guide/PTSD.asp to find a VA PTSD program near you. If you’re looking for care outside the VA, ask your doctor for a referral to a mental health care provider who specializes in PTSD treatment, or visit https://findtreatment.samhsa.
When choosing a mental health care provider, here are some important things to consider:
Find a provider who uses PTSD treatments proven to work. It’s best if you can find someone who offers one of the treatments we’ve talked about in this booklet, since these treatments have strong evidence showing that they work. Many mental health centers in hospital or university systems offer these treatments.
WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION AND SUPPORT?
• See our “Understanding PTSD and PTSD Treatment” booklet for more about PTSD symptoms and treatment. Read the booklet (PDF) https://www.ptsd.va.gov/publications/print/understandingptsd_booklet.pdf
• Go to our National Center for PTSD website for information about PTSD treatment and support. https://www.ptsd.va.gov/
Go to these websites for resources and stories of Veterans who’ve overcome PTSD and other mental health challenges:
• Visit Make the Connection, https://www.maketheconnection.net/
• Visit About Face, https://www.ptsd.va.gov/apps/AboutFace/
• Use our PTSD Coach Online to help manage stress, https://www.ptsd.va.gov/apps/ptsdcoachonline/default.htm
• See our self-help resources guide for books, web resources, and mobile applications recommended by VA experts, https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/mentalhealth/get-help/index.asp
• Call the VA general information hotline at, 800-827-1000.
Learn more about VA services to help support Veterans at risk of suicide and their families. Find out what your insurance will cover. If you have health insurance, check to see what mental health services are covered. Find someone who is a good fit for you. You and your therapist or doctor will work closely together, so it’s important that you feel comfortable asking questions and talking about problems in your life. It’s always okay to look for a different therapist or doctor if you’re not happy with the person you’re seeing.
ROUNDTABLE
Debbie Williams, LMSW with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice has announced that along with Pam Jinks, SW at UT Hospice, they will be hosting a Veteran’s Round Table (Panel discussion) discussion where Veterans and their families can ask questions and learn more about what the VA can offer. The event will be in Newport on June 24, at West End Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be having a panel of guests including Patty Mills, field Rep for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, medical professionals and representatives of other agencies. We will have more information in next week’s column. For more information you can contact Debbie at 423-623-0233.
NEEDING HELP
This past year has been difficult for everyone and because of the COVID-19 restrictions, as I have discussed in other columns, funding raising for the local Veteran organizations has been non-existent. Our Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102 has faced immense issues with the upkeep of their Hall. Several months back, during the winter, I shared that their heating/air conditioning system had to be replaced. The repair costs took a big toll on their money from past fundraisers and now a new problem has surfaced. Over the past few years, the Chapter members have been making repairs to the aging roof that began leaking. These leaks have increased to a point that they can no longer make the “patching up” work and a new roof is needed. They have received bids upward of $13,000 to remove the old shingles and replace them with a metal roof. This price does not include replacement of any plywood that may have been damaged by the leaks. The Chapter is needing donations to help with this project to repair the roof and it is becoming an emergency issue. If you can help, please contact the Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, June 17, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
