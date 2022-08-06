The phrase “addenda and errata” is Latin for “additions and errors” referring to items that need to be added to or corrected in a text or manuscript. Over the past two years, additional information relating to various columns has afterwards arisen, or some data have proven to have been wrong and need to be corrected. This week’s column will address some of those.

Newport Plain Talk Celebrates An Anniversary / August 15, 2020: Mrs. Tom Campbell purchased the Newport Plain Talk in 1914 and hired her husband as editor. I gave her name as “Lena.” It was “Minnie.”

