The phrase “addenda and errata” is Latin for “additions and errors” referring to items that need to be added to or corrected in a text or manuscript. Over the past two years, additional information relating to various columns has afterwards arisen, or some data have proven to have been wrong and need to be corrected. This week’s column will address some of those.
Newport Plain Talk Celebrates An Anniversary / August 15, 2020: Mrs. Tom Campbell purchased the Newport Plain Talk in 1914 and hired her husband as editor. I gave her name as “Lena.” It was “Minnie.”
Cocke County’s Other Newspapers / September 5, 2020: Two unidentified men were pictured standing in front of the Newport Times. Don Collins recognized one of the men as his father Don Collins, Sr. Mrs. Ed Hughes also recognized him.
Tale of Two Storms / September 12, 2020: In reporting on the devastating floods on the rivers of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, this appeared in the Miami [FL] Herald, July 18, 1916: In Tennessee, Newport in partly submerged. The next day, this article was in the Miami News: A telegram this morning from S. Bobo Dean who, with his family, is spending a few weeks at Newport, Tenn., denies the newspaper report of a few days ago that Newport was partly submerged. His wire is as follows: “No truth in story Newport inundated. Heavy rains and swollen rivers have done great damage to country and railroads. No trains here since Sunday.”
S. Bobo Dean was the publisher of the Miami Daily Metropolis. An article in the Knoxville Sentinel, July 15, 1916, told that the Deans were enroute to Hendersonville, a popular summer resort at that time, when road conditions convinced them to remain in Newport for several days. Mr. Dean was very impressed with all the roads and scenery around Newport and felt that it could “be made a popular tourist town.” The Dean family remained prominent in Miami.
Congressman W.C. Anderson / September 26, 2020: Mrs. Anne Freeman grew up on 3rd Street when Miss Julia Anderson lived in the spooky old house at the end of the street. Anne remembered Miss Julia was frequently walking by and her little dog would run to the street barking Suddenly, the dog disappeared. Mr. Stephens told Anne that someone must have stolen it. Years later, he admitted to her that he had given the dog away because he was afraid it might make Miss Julia fall. Anne also recalled the Halloween night that she and Linda Shell thought they were brave enough to “trick or treat” at the Anderson’s; halfway to the house, their courage failed and they turned and ran back home!
Morristown jeweler Jim Kramer often visited his grandmother who lived on 4th Street. He told that he and some friends slipped into the cellar of the Anderson house. There was a spiral metal staircase leading to the main floor. His trip up ended when he banged his head on the trap door. He did verify that there was a big furnace as mentioned in the Knoxville Republican Chronicle in 1886.
Malus Domestica / December 5, 2020: In 1947 Bert Vincent, columnist for the Knoxville News-Sentinel, was singing the praises of Cosby apples. He wrote that the section “had produced the biggest and finest-looking apples seen on [Knoxville’s] Market Square this year…Baxter Orchard of Cosby had some this year that weighed one and a quarter pounds each…That section is apple country, all right.”
A picture was found on Find-a-Grave. It is thought to be that of Ben Davis (1796-1852) from whom the “Ben Davis” apple took its name.
Confronting Counterfeiters in Cocke County / January 2, 2021: The article on counterfeiters caused Oral Pierce to recall that his father had grown up in “the Old 15th” and that his family had had one of the old coin molds used by the counterfeiters. It was in a shed and forgotten about when the family sold the property. A tale has been told that the counterfeiters had buried a quantity of coins somewhere in that area, but Oral said that Jimmy Morrow related that for years people had had no luck in finding them.
Some More Local Television History / January 30, 2021: Joe and Juanita Myers were on “The Big pay-off” on July 6, 1959. It was broadcast by CBS.
The Baptists Build a New Church / February 20, 2021: If you are ever walking down Broadway in front of the First Baptist Church, notice the cornerstone from the 1906 building is embedded in the sidewalk.
The Story of Capt. C.E. Dunn / April 24, 2021: Historian David Noonkesser feels that the decline of the plantation system in Leadvale began after the tragedy involving the Moore and Dunn families, the largest landowners there. Capt. C.E. Dunn was killed in 1891 as a result of a dispute between his son Peyton and his friend Bill Moore. Noonkesser has been told that Peyton Dunn may have eventually ended up in Oklahoma. Bill Moore remained in the community. Even though he attained a measure of financial success, he had an unhappy life.
Miss Leona Copenhaver Started the First Music Program at CCHS / May 1, 2021: Miss Copenhaver lived at 615 East Broadway with County School Supt. & Mrs. O.L. McMahan. That house was a Sears-Roebuck Craftsman Kit named “Avondale,” which was premiered in 1911 and was one of their most popular kits for several years. The kits were shipped by boxcar and included most of the needed materials to construct the house. The builder could make adjustments. Sears-Roebuck discontinued the house kits in 1940. Several families have lived in this house, including the Heilmans and the Morrisons, but it was probably longest the B.F. Palmer home. It was razed this past May.
Local Folks Got Relief from Patent Medicine /June 19, 2021: Another local couple was featured in an advertisement for Retonga in the Louisville Courier Journal, May 9, 1941. Mr. and Mrs. W.N. McFarland, 607 West Main Street in Newport both lauded the product for the relief they had after using that medicine. Mr. and Mrs. McFarland were the parents of Hooper, Robert, Connie, Howard, Norma, Mary Ruth and Jack McFarland.
Cosby’s First Restaurant / September 18, 2021: Hubert Bebb, the architect for the Black Bear Restaurant in Cosby, also designed the Sunsphere for the 1982 World Fair. It is still a prominent feature of the Knoxville skyline.
George Little: An Inspiration to All / October 23, 2021: George Little, who had been blind since childhood, made a run as an Independent for the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1952. However, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Frank Clement stated on an appearance in Newport, “I would be glad to have such a bright young man as George Little in the legislature with me.” Clement was successful in his race, but George was not. He polled 1579 votes to the 3450 of his Republican opponent Forrest (Socky) Templin. It has always been hard to beat the GOP in Cocke County!
Mexican War Veterans Meet / November 6, 2021: I dated the picture of the Veterans Day parade in downtown Newport as 1949. Several people recognized early 50’s cars. The float has the date “1918”, then the number “46” and date which is partially obscured. It would be only logical for the date to have been “1954.”
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! / January 8, 2022: Mrs. Shirley Roberts, a retired teacher, said that before the time of radio announcements, school was never cancelled for snow. Most of the rural schools were within walking distance so the students just walked in the snow. If it was so bad that the buses could not run or students couldn’t walk, they just didn’t go. Schools did the best with those students who were present on snow days.
How Many Degrees of Separation Are You / May 28, 2022 : Having mentioned that I was only two degrees of separation for all US Presidents since 1901, excepting Wilson and Harding, I ran across an article about Governor Hooper, as Chairman of the US Railroad Labor Board, being called to the White House to meet with President Harding in 1922 because of an impending strike of the railroads. I remember Governor Hooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.