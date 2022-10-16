Editor’s note: Eddie Walker continues his journey through Parrottsville historical news items uncovered from past publications.
Daily American [Nashville], September 21, 1883: The post office at Salem, Cocke County, was robbed of the mail bag key last week.
Jonesboro Herald and Tribune, December 18, 1883: We are informed that S.K.N. Patton and Lloyd Bullen will address the farmers at Caney Branch, Greene County, Monday, December 22nd. At Parrottsville, Cocke County, Tuesday, December 23rd, for the purpose of organizing Farmers and Mechanics clubs.
Our Church Paper, September 4, 1884: Letter from Salem. Rev. J.B. Fox lives at Caney Branch as near the centre of the pastorate as he can get. He is succeeding quite well and winning for himself a character beyond his charge…He is about building a parsonage, which when com-pleted will be the second in the Holston Lutheran Synod. He proposes to build a church at Parrottsville on the southern border of his pastorate…Of his six congregations, Salem Church is the largest. It was organized about forty years ago by Rev. A.J. Fox from a colony from St. James…
Greeneville Democrat, October 12, 1885: I.D. Stephens of Parrottsville reports cattle dying in the upper end of Cocke County on Cosby as bad as hogs ever died with cholera. It is supposed that the disease, which is unknown, was introduced by cattle brought from Alabama.
Daily American [Nashville], September 14, 1886: Under the heading “A Terrible Malady,” we published a special dispatch from Chattanooga in our issue of the 4th-inst., stating that “a very singular and fatal disease had suddenly appeared at Parrottsville, Cocke County,” and that during the two or three days previous twenty-seven deaths had occurred. Great excitement prevailed and many were leaving. Our state health authorities immediately communicated this telegram to the County Health Officer of Cocke County, with the request to give the facts. In reply they, on yesterday, received the following which, as must be gratifying to every one, will be seen gives an emphatic denial of the rumor in toto:
Newport, Tenn., Sept. 9, 1886: Dr. J. Berrien Lindsley, secretary, State Board of Health. Sir: I have the honor to say to you in regard to the deaths recorded at Parrottsville, Tenn. that Dr. Bell of Parrottsville has just been in my office and I showed him the clipping from THE AMERICAN you sent. He requests me to say that the statement is false in every particular, and that there has not been a single death in the village this summer from flux or fever. In some parts of the Fourth Civil District (which is the Parrottsville District), there has been rather an unusual amount of flux with rather more fatality among children, especially where they used slate water, but nothing extraordinary. My report for August is that flux and typhoid fever have prevailed to some extent in Cocke County, with several deaths from flux among children, but few among adults. At this writing all classes of sickness are abating. Respectfully, W.G. Snoddy
Knoxville Journal, April 14, 1888: Newport Citizen. The thirteen-year old daughter of Thos. Suttle, near Parrottsville, is missing. The last seen of her she started on an errand, which took her across Clear Creek. This was Monday when the creek was much swollen by the heavy rains and it is supposed that she fell from the foot log and was drowned.
The People’s Press [Winston, NC], June 4, 1891: Died in Parrottsville, Tenn. Dr. Joseph G. Michaux, eldest brother of Rev. J.L. Michaux, editor of the Greensboro Workman; aged 76 years. [Locally, this name was pronounced “Misher” and several boys were named for him.]
Southwestern Christian Advocate [New Orleans], July 23, 1891: Educational work by the Methodist Episcopal Church among the people of the South: Parrottsville Academy, Parrottsville, Tenn: 4 teachers and 102 students.
Knoxville Daily Tribune, August 27, 1891: Died: Mrs. Elizabeth R. Parrott, of Parrottsville, last Sunday in her eighty-third year. She was a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church for sixty-five years. She was buried Monday and the pallbearers were six grown grandsons. [She was a Maloney from Greene County. Her husband was Samuel Parrott. They were the ancestors of Newportians, J. Lacy Myers and James P. Masters.]
Stafford County [KS] Republican, October 6, 1892: White caps are terrorizing the county around Parrottsville, Tenn.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, February 18, 1896: R.P. Driskill, principal of Parrottsville school, was in town today. Prof. Driskill graduated from Emory and Henry College in the class of 1886 and is a genial good fellow and one of the best educators in the state.
Chattanooga Daily Times, May 4; May 11, 1896: The closing exercises of the Parrottsville high school occur on May 13, 14, 15 and will be held in the M.E. Church, South. Rev. G.R. Stuart of Cleveland has been invited to deliver the annual address and sermon. The Bybee String Band will furnish music upon that occasion. “The Katydid,” an operetta by Paola la Villa on the evening of May 14 under the auspices of Mrs. Hayes, the music director, will be of special interest. Orations and declamations will occur on Friday evening. Maj. A.H. Pettibone will address the literary societies on Friday afternoon, May 15.
Chattanooga Daily Times, June 12, 1896: Parrottsville, Tenn. On Tuesday afternoon our section was visited by a tornado or wind storm, doing great damage, but so far as can be ascertained, no lives have been lost. The path of the storm, so far as has been learned, started the southeast of Bridgeport, crossing French Broad river, uprooting giant elm trees and oaks on the island, and on the north side of French Broad struck a large two-story frame home of David Brooks, com-pletely demolishing it and carrying the upper story to parts unknown. Mr. Brooks saw the storm approaching and with his family rushed to the cellar. He had scarcely reached it when the crash came. Broken timbers and bricks fell upon the cellar door, completely cutting off egress. The timely arrival of assistance liberated them. His barns and other buildings are a total wreck.
The storm then passed over Neddy’s Mountain leaving nothing intact in its path. Just over the brow of the mountain it struck the one-story frame building belonging to James Keller, carrying it for a distance of a half mile. Fortunately no one was at home. The storm then passed up Long Creek, unroofing another house, devastating corn fields and disappeared over the brow of Yellow Springs Mountain.
Eutaw [AL] Whig and Observer, June 18, 1896: Clear Creek near Parrottsville, Tenn. was booming last Wednesday afternoon. Among the flotsam people living on the banks saw a black boy floating down the current. Alarm was given and after several attempts had been made, he was rescued just above the falls. After being rescued he related that he and his brother had fallen in the creek a half mile above town. The brother escaped and ran from danger.
- Parrottsville, Tenn. The holiness tent has arrived and the sanctification meeting opened to continue for ten days. October 4, 1896: M.W. Faubion of Salem is moving into the house recently purchased from G.M. Stuart who goes to White Pine to embark in business. February 22, 1897: Mad dogs are infesting this section still. Dr. A.T. Woods killed seven fine English bloodhounds which became rabid…; May 5. 1897: This place will have telephone connection with Newport and the outside world next week. The Cocke County Normal will begin here and continue in session week.
Morristown Republican, October 9, 1897: The Argus is the name of a new paper published at Parrottsville, Tenn. It is a four column patent outside. We wish it success. [It was under the management of Charles Huff, Hardin Kelley and Nimrod Parker.]
Baptist and Reflector, December 6, 1900: Rev. E.L. Craig has located at Parrottsville, Tenn. and has recently held a four week meeting of much power with French Broad Church near that place.
