There was a time when the business and professional life of Newport was mainly on three blocks along Main Street. Retail venues were at street level with professional and living facilities above. Over a period of years, at least fifteen doctors and dentists had offices upstairs. (No ADA requirements then!)
During the recent clearing and closing of Newport Dry Goods some remnants of Newport history were found, items connected with two former dentists - Dr. V.W. Montsinger, Jr. and Dr. N.L. Dennis. Dr. Montsinger's office was over the women's department of Dry Goods. (Older residents will remember when that was Rose's variety store). A box of stationery with his letterhead was found there. Dr. Dennis was over Ruble's, which was where the Dry Goods men's department was located. His professional sign ("shingle") was still there, having been used as a stove flue cover.
Readers may want to know more about these men.
In early Cocke County there were two Dennis families, and Dr. Noah Lloyd Dennis (1890-1960) descended from both of them. His father John Stokely Dennis was a grandson of Joel (1786-1863) and Margaret (Henry) Dennis. Dr. Dennis' mother Mary Belinda Caton was a great-great-granddaughter of Joseph (1775-1851) and Mary (Hartsell?) Dennis. It is not known precisely how Joel and Joseph Dennis were related.
Dr. Dennis was born in the Upper Cosby section of the county. His education would have been in the county schools. In the 1910 census, he was listed as a clerk at the Newport Post Office and was living at the P.T. Loyd Boarding House (the building that is now the Newport Police Department).
He attended Maryville College and University of Tennessee. Chattanooga News, July 2, 1914, lists "N.L. Dennis, Newport" among those who had passed the recent State Dental Exam. By November 1914, he had established an office over Merchants and Planters Bank. The next year he was over Stokely & Jones Clothing (where Crown Credit is now). His last office was over Ruble Brothers.
Dr. Dennis soon immersed himself into the life of the community. News of Newport which appeared in the Knoxville newspapers often mentioned Dr. Dennis' name with various activities. He was a Republican and was working diligently for the party and its candidates in the city, in the county, in the district. He participated in the Law Enforcement Meeting, headed by Governor Hooper, in 1921 in an effort to curb the local corruption from liquor traffic and to alleviate the problems it had caused.
He was active in the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, which is the oldest patriotic organization in the country. There was once a strong chapter in Newport.
In 1916 the Commercial Club of Newport sought to convince Carson-Newman College to re-locate here as the proposed that Newport was better situated to draw students from a wider area. With the offer of a site and a donation of $300,000 [about $25 million today], Dr. Dennis went with the local leaders to Jefferson City to make the offer, which, all know, was refused.
When the Newport Kiwanis Club was organized at the hotel at Carson Springs in September 1921, Dr. Dennis was elected the first president. That same year, he spoke to the county teachers on the topic of public health and sanitation. (Most of the schools then were one-room with outdoor toilets.)
Dr. Dennis also had a social life. He became acquainted with Miss Queen Elizabeth Honeycutt, "a popular and successful teacher in the high school." A native of Yancey County, NC, Miss Honeycutt probably was drawn here because her two uncles, L.G. Duyck and A.E. Sparks, and their families were already well-established here. She was a first cousin to the late Mrs. Travis Ball, Sr.
Knoxville Journal and Tribune, July 23, 1916, announced that the Dennis-Honeycutt nuptials would occur on Thursday, August 3rd at 8PM at the First Baptist Church. A later edition reported that the couple had honeymooned in Pineville, KY. Their home was on West Main Street about where Kickliter Dentistry is now. Dr. and Mrs. Dennis had two sons, both born here: Stephen Caton Dennis (1917-1998), who married Barbara Coleman Peterson, and John Stokely Dennis (1920-1953), who married Joan Johnson.
Dr. Dennis' religious background was Methodist. His great-grandfather was Rev. Thomas Caton (1819-1911) for whom Caton's Grove Methodist Church was named. After Dr. Caton established his practice in Newport, he was a member of the Northern Methodist Church, and in September 1915, he was elected alternate delegate from the church to the Holston Annual Conference in Athens, TN. His wife's background was Baptist.
For some reason, Dr. and Mrs. Dennis changed their church affiliation to the Newport Presbyterian Church. It was while there that, in Dr. Dennis' own words, "he got an inner urge to invest his life in full-time Christian service." The following article appeared in The Presbyterian of the South, February 22, 1922: The church at Newport, Tenn., has had an event of more than common interest. One of its leading young elders, Dr. N.L. Dennis, has deliberately laid down the practice of dentistry, in which he has been highly successful, and has become a candidate for the gospel ministry. He began last fall his course of theological studies in Union Seminary at Richmond. Dr. Dennis and his family would come back in Newport during the summers to do dental work in order to raise money for his tuition. He graduated from the seminary in June 1924.
Dr. Dennis' first pastorate was at the Blackstone, VA Presbyterian Church 1924-1938. He then was at the Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, Richmond, 1938-1942. From then until his death, he was Executive Secretary of the Hanover Presbytery in Richmond. Dr. Dennis was buried in the Lakeview Cemetery at Blackstone, Nottaway County, VA.
Dr. Vernon W. Montsinger, Jr. (1925-2000) was known all his life as "Bud." His parents were Dr. V.W. and Alma (Ailey) Montsinger. His father was a native of High Point, NC and began his dental practice here in 1912 and was a contemporary of Dr. Dennis. The Montsinger home was 523 East Broadway. The other children were Mrs. Louise Fort and Mrs. Evelyn Jones.
Following graduation from CCHS in 1943, Bud went to Tusculum College. From there, he trans- ferred to the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in Kentucky, where he received the degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine in 1948. It was then that he returned to Newport and joined his father's practice, which was located over Rose's.
While at Tusculum, he met and fell in love with Evelyn Dorothea (Evie) Garwood of Haddon-field, NJ. They married in Greeneville at the St. James Episcopal Church, March 30, 1946, and they made their home in Louisville until coming back to Newport.
Dr. Montsinger served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Methodist Church and the Newport Lions Club.
The Montsingers built the home at 514 Second Street; Dr. Montsinger did some of the construction work himself. They had were three sons - Mark Stephen, who married Abigail Haldeman and now lives in Memphis, TN; Lawrence Vernon (Larry), who married Catherine Lind and now lives in Charlotte, NC; Vincent William (Vince), who married Angela Carr and now lives in Knoxville. All three sons have been highly successful in the field of technology.
Dr. Montsinger closed his practice here in 1962 and the family moved to Knoxville. His remains were returned to Newport for burial in Union Cemetery.
After years in obscurity, these bits of the past have surfaced as reminders of two dentists, who were once vital parts of our community. The sign is now in the possession of the Dennis family and the stationery is back with the Montsingers.
