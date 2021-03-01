Look Who Is Steering The Ship

A few weeks ago in my February 10th column I shared H.R. 127, which proposed legislation from a newly elected member of the House of Representatives. Each new piece of legislation must go before committees for approval before it is sent to the main body for a vote. All bills that are earmarked for Veterans go before each branch’s Committee on Veterans Affairs for debate and vote.
With the beginning of the 117th United States Congress, which runs from January 3, 2021 until January 3, 2023, the members of the Senate’s and Houses’ Committees on Veterans Affairs has changed. I feel it is important to look at those who will be voting on veterans issues. This week I will share the backgrounds of those who will be making the decisions on future veterans legislation.
Only a few members of these committees reflect service in the military or close family ties to one who served. Others have a history reflecting protests against military involvement in conflicts around the world. This information is found on their home pages or other posted reports.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE
The U.S. Congress is divided into the Senate and the House of Representatives. The United States Constitution Article 1 establishes that there will be two legislative bodies, the Senate and the House of Representatives and the qualifications for those serving as a Representative or Senator.
Article 1 Section 2 describes the qualifications needed to be elected as a member of the House of Representatives. They must be at least 25 years of age, a legal inhabitant of the state they were elected from and a citizen of the United States for at least seven years. You may be a natural born or naturalized citizen.
Article 1 Section 3 describes the qualifications needed to be elected as a member of the Senate. They must be at least 30 years old and have lived in the state from which they were elected. They must be a citizen, either natural born or naturalized for at least 9 years before being elected.
The only U.S. political office restricted to natural-born citizens is the presidency.
HOW THEY GET ON A COMMITTEE
Each branch has a three-step process to choose the committee members. The number of each party is determined by which party controls either branch, and in proportion to the number of seats of each party.
After the election both parties, Democrat and Republican, will know how many seats they will receive in each committee. The first step of the committee selection will allow the senior legislators to have first choice and usually stay on the committees they have previously served on.
A drawing is held to determine the order in which new legislators may pick committee assignments. After all committee assignments are chosen within the parties, the parties’ senators and representatives vote on whether to approve the slate of appointees. Once each party has approved its slate of appointees, they are presented to the full House or Senate for approval. Approval votes – both within the parties and before the legislative bodies – are usually approved without significant opposition.
Now that you know how members get on committees lets see who the members of the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees will be. Remember these Senators and Representatives will be making the decisions on which veterans legislation will be heard by the full bodies of each branch.
SENATE
The election of 2020 left the Senate with 50 seats held by Republicans, 48 seats held by Democrats, and two held by independents who caucus with the Democrats. Because of those results the Democratic Party holds the Majority. These close numbers create a balanced number of members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
MAJORITY
The Chairman of the Committee is Jon Tester (D — MT) he is joined by Senator Patty Murray(D — WA), Senator Bernie Sanders(I — VT), Senator Sherrod Brown(D — OH), Senator Richard Blumenthal(D — CT), Senator Mazie K. Hirono(D — HI), Senator Joe Manchin III.(D — WV), Senator Kyrsten Sinema(D — AZ), and Senator Maggie Hassan(D — NH).
MINORITY
Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R — KS) is joined by Senator John Boozman(R — AR), Senator Bill Cassidy(R — LA), Senator Mike Rounds(R — SD), Senator Thom Tillis(R — NC), Senator Dan Sullivan(R — AK), Senator Marsha Blackburn(R — TN), Senator Kevin Cramer(R — ND), Senator Tommy Tuberville(R — AL).
HOUSE
The House of Representatives are still controlled by the Democrat Party who have lost a little ground in this election. The Republicans picked up 14 seats from the previous session bringing their numbers to 211 members and giving the Democrats 222 members. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs will have 17 Democrats and 13 Republicans for the 117th Congress.
MAJORITY
The Chairman of the Committee Representative Mark Takano, (D-CA) who is joined by Julia Brownley, (D-CA), Conor Lamb, (D-PA), Mike Levin, (D-CA), Vice Chair, Chris Pappas, (D-NH), Elaine Luria, (D-VA), Frank J. Mrvan, (D-IN), Gregorio Sablan, (I-NMI) Lauren Underwood, (D-IL) Colin Allred, (D-TX), Lois Frankel, (D-FL), Anthony G. Brown, (D-MD), Elissa Slotkin, (D-MI), David Trone, (D-MD), Marcy Kaptur, (D-OH), Raul Ruiz, (D-CA), and Ruben Gallego, (D-AZ).
MINORITY
The Ranking member Mike Bost, (R-IL) is joined by Amata Coleman Radewagen, (R-AS), Jack Bergman, (R-MI), Jim Banks, (R-IN), Chip Roy, (R-TX), Greg Murphy, (R-NC) Tracey Mann, (R-KS), Barry Moore, (R-AL), Nancy Mace, (R-SC) Madison Cawthorn, (R-NC), Troy Nehls, (R-TX), Matt Rosendale, (R-MN), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, (R-IA).
One name missing is Dr. David P. Roe who was Tennessee’s 1st District Representative, and champion of the Veterans, for the past 12 years. That leaves Tennessee with only one representative on either veterans committee, Senator Marsha Blackburn.
VETERAN LEGISLATORS
For the 117th session there are a total of 91 Veterans serving in both branches. Seventy-four (74) of them will serve in the House of Representatives and seventeen (17) will serve in the Senate This will be the first term for fifteen (15) of them. Sixty-three (63) are Republicans, twenty-eight are Democrats, six of them are women. More than half of them have had combat deployments. None of these current members have served in the Coast Guard. The following numbers have served either on active duty or in a Reserve component, seventeen (17) have served in the Navy, fifteen (15) in the Marines, forty-four (44) in the Army, and fifteen (15) in the Air Force.
I will be sure to keep you posted about the legislation representatives present to these committees in the future that will affect Veterans and how the committees respond. This could be a long two years for the veterans of our state and the veterans of our country. We will have to keep the points of our pens well inked and plenty of stamps on hand.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting will be tomorrow night Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday March 9, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information or directions.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this Saturday, March 6. Sheilah would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. “They will help make the quilts that will be presented to Veterans in the local community to thank them for their service to our country, no experience is needed, and materials are provided.” For more information please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
