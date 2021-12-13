Over the last couple of months, I have been sharing information about the Wreaths Across America projects. The Veterans in Focus, Sheila Evans and the William Cocke Chapter Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, United Veterans Council of East Tennessee, and local Veterans organizations have worked together to raise the funds to place wreaths on the graves of Veterans buried in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSNP). This week I want to tell you about how honoring those Veterans buried in the park began.
I reached out to Sheila Evans, and she shared with me the group started by finding all the Veterans who were buried at the family cemeteries that were incorporated into the GSMNP when the property was acquired.
A document was developed to remember and honor those who served in the military who are buried in Great Smoky Mountains National Park cemeteries. The impetus behind its development came from a discussion between Joe Emert, GSMNP, and Marilyn Childress, of the Veteran Heritage Site Foundation, following a talk given by Emert at the Tennessee Veterans Business Association in January 2020.
After contacting the Park Service and learning that there was not such a listing, Emert was put in touch with Frank March, co-author with Bob Lockbaum of a comprehensive listing of cemeteries in the Park. A Field Guide to Cemeteries of the Great Smoky Mountains, was released in the fall of 2020.
Together, they assembled lead supporters on the Tennessee and North Carolina Side of the Park, Sheila Evans of the Cocke County DAR and Don Casada, local historian with Friends of Bryson City Cemetery, located in Swain County, NC.
Sheila and Don took the lead in identifying veterans in the two states, with assistance offered from multiple local sources and organizations. The listings assembled here are the result of those effort. In older cemeteries, in particular, many graves are marked with nothing more than a field stone with no engravings or written records of who is buried. As a result, even with perfect data there are bound to be omissions.
A number of sources were used to document the military experience of those named.
In a project of this nature, errors and omissions are almost certainly to exist. Readers who recognize such error or omissions, or who can provide guidance on any veteran that has been missed are encouraged to offer feedback.
In addition, as a part of the goal to remember and honor, sharing of stories, whether in written form or passed on by oral tradition, about these veterans are strongly encouraged. Examples of information of interest include where they lived, details about their family – both ancestors and descendants, and individual anecdotes about their lives.
For those interested in providing for errors or omissions or offering supplemental stories, please email Don.Casada@friendsofthebccemetery.org.
Acknowledgement
A number of folks contributed to the effort of identifying veterans. Assisting Sheila Evans with the Blount, Cocke and Sevier Veterans were Frank March, whose directions to all the cemeteries are a part of this work; Duay O’Neil of The Newport Plain Talk; Ruth Matthews, a volunteer with King Library’s Rel and Wilma Maples History Center; Wilma Zavona and Ruth Davis of the Spencer Clack Daughters of the American Revolution; and Beth Freeman and Judy McGaha of the William Cocke Daughters of the American Revolution.
Assisting Don Casada with the Swain County Veterans on the north shore of Fontana and in the Lauada Cemetery were Bryan Aldridge, Henry Chambers, Karen Marcus and Christine Proctor of the Lauada Cemetery and North Shore Cemetery Historical Associations. Carol Litchfield provided cemetery records and coordinated reviews through the auspices of the Haywood County Historical and Genealogical Society. Roderick Law’s assistance with Cades Cove Veterans was very helpful.
Since the beginning of the program to identify grave sites located throughout the GMNP boundaries in Tennessee and North Carolina, they have found over 240. Last year a program was started to put wreaths on forty graves that had been identified within the five cemeteries in the Cosby area. Since then, an additional nine graves have been found and added to the list for this year.
The following is a list of veterans, as of December 4, 2021, who are buried in the GSMNP-COSBY/BIG CREEK area and the PHILLIPS/MCGAHA cemeteries are across the road near boundary of Tennessee and North Carolina. If you have a Veterans in one of the cemeteries that is not on the list please contact Shelia Evans or myself at the number below.
COSBY — TRITT CEMETERY
- Lawson Ball
- James Harrison Benson
- Walter Benson
- J. C. Gunter
- Fred James Kirkland
- Luther Kirkland
- Walter Kirkland
- John Arthur McFalls
- Albert Oscar McGaha
- John Arthur McGaha
- Giles McGaha
- Cecil Phillips
- David Wayne Prebor
- Phillip Styles
- Donald Sutton
- Leslie Howard Sutton
- Add Tritt
- Lester Monroe Tritt
- David Tritt
MACK MCMAHAN CEMETERY
- James M. Gunter
- James W. Gunter
- John S. Gunter
- Floyd Jenkins
- Thomas McGaha
- Henderson McMahan
- Steward Ramsey
- Edgar C. Valentine
- McDonald Valentine
- Robert Valentine
- A. M. Webb
- Artis Jenkins, Jr.
- Ray Jenkins
- Royce Jenkins
- Col. Everett E. Hooper
- Lennie Gene Garver
WILLIAMSON “WILLIAMS” CEMETERY
- Joseph Campbell
- Ella V. Costner
GILLILAND CEMETERY
- Corporal James Gilliland
- William M. Gilliland
MCGAHA CEMETERY
- John McGaha
PHILLIPS CEMETERY
- Jonas Phillips
WILLIAM FORD CEMETERY
- McKinley Phillips
MCKINNEY MCMAHAN CEMETERY
- McKinney McMahan
PHILLIPS CEMETERY
- Sollie Fish
- William Charles Fish
- Arlie Gates
- Clayton Messer
- Kaywood Messer
- Stanley Messer
- Fred V. Phillips
- Mitchell Phillips
- Zackey Phillips
- James R. Shultz
HOPKINS CEMETERY-HAYWOOD CO.
- Daniel Fredrick “Dow” Hill
The wreaths cost $15 each and were purchased through public donations. This year with support from Veterans Heritage Site Foundation and the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee a fundraiser was set up, and co-sponsored across east Tennessee, by Food City.
Orders for the wreaths had to be submitted before November 15’s deadline and Sheila Evans coordinated Newport’s fundraiser at the Food City East with volunteers from all the organizations listed above. Those who came out to help all had one purpose in mind, to remember and honor those who have served their country and make sure they are not forgotten.
The people in Cocke County stepped up and help the volunteers exceed their goal for the amount needed to purchase 49 wreaths. Veterans in Focus is also purchasing two wreaths to place on the headstones that identifies Charles L. McGaha who is Cocke County’s only Medal of Honor recipient.
This coming Sunday, December 19, the wreaths will be placed on the graves within the park in the Cosby community. There will be a short program at the Cosby Campground off Highway 32. The program will begin at 1 p.m. and will include the reading of the names of the Veterans whose graves will be decorated.
Following the program volunteers will divide up and take the wreaths to the five local graves that are within a five-mile radius. When the wreaths are placed each individual’s name will be recited and a salute will be given.
If you would like to help place the wreaths on graves you can meet other volunteers at the Cosby Campground picnic pavilion at 1 p.m. For more information you can contact Veterans in Focus at 423-721-8918 or Sheila Evans at 865-654-8473.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Will not be having a meeting the month of December. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Any donations for replacing the roof can be made at the hall or contacting the Commander. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
