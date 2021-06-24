For more than a century there has been a food processing factory on the eastern side of town. It has been known by various names: Stokely Brothers, Stokely's, Stokely-Van Camp, Quaker, Con-Agra. No matter the name, this operation has been a vital part of the local economy. There may be some readers who would like to know more about the history of this operation.
The following was part of an article, entitled "Talks to Farmers: Marketing to the Best Advantage," by Capt. Thomas F. Peck, Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, which appeared in the Putnam County Herald [Cookeville], October 20, 1911:
I was in Newport, Cocke County, a few weeks ago, and had an opportunity to inspect the canning plant of Stokely Brothers at that place and to learn something of the history of its development. The plant now covers several acres and is modern in every respect. They pack all the products of the farm that can be preserved in that way. They manufacture their own cans, and their shipping boxes and crates. They have their own heating, lighting and water systems and their own power plant. Their office building, separate from the plant buildings, is a model of convenience. During the shipping season several cars of canned goods are loaded and shipped daily.
I was curious to know how such a big business was developed. W.B. Stokely told me that when they returned from college, they decided their margin of profit on their crops, if grown and marketed in the usual way, would be small. They decided that they would try to get closer to the consumer with their products, and to do so, the products should be more thoroughly prepared for the consumer. So the first year they put up a small plant and put up 3,000 cans of tomatoes. Each year they have been increasing their capacity and the variety of products canned until now they can and supply anything that can be grown on the farm and packed.
At first they grew on their own farms everything they canned, but their business developed so rapidly that they are now furnishing a fine market for the product of the farmers in a large territory, and giving employment to all the available labor in the neighborhood. They produce a large number of livestock and sell the livestock for their neighbors.
The business of Stokely Brothers furnishes a feasible plan for community cooperative effort. They have made money from the start. Their success proves what a community organization could be formed to manufacture the products of a community, or some progressive farmer could take the initiative and provide the market, with profit to himself and the whole community. It would pay any progressive community to send a committee to the Stokely Plant to study its development and see what a family of energetic, ambitious boys can do and have done.
Capt. Thomas F. Peck (1865-1945) was a resident of McMinn County. He was Commissioner of Agriculture during the administrations of Gov. Ben W. Hooper and Alfred A. Taylor. He was the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Governor in 1924.
The Stokely family's roots are in Cocke County, but John B. Stokely had purchased the Evans farm on the French Broad River in adjoining Jefferson County in what is now known as the Swansylvania community. Mr. Stokely was a prominent Baptist layman and was active in farming circles in East Tennessee and had even been mentioned as a possible candidate for Governor of Tennessee when he was felled by typhoid fever in 1890, leaving a widow and eight children.
Just as Mr. Stokely said, the boys went to college and then returned to the farm. In 1898 they formed a partnership to can tomatoes, starting with capital of $3,900. Mrs. Stokely invested $1,300 as did a neighbor Col. A.R. Swann; W.B. Stokely and James R. Stokely each invested $650. Their output of canned tomatoes was taken by boat to Knoxville. After the first year, the Stokelys bought out Col. Swann's interest.
The operation remained there in Jefferson County until 1905 when it was moved to Newport, mainly because of the railroad. Shipping by water was unpredictable, as there were times that the water level in the French Broad was too low for a boat to reach their landing. Of course, the roads were really substandard, so that was not an option.
The following item appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel, August 18, 1905: A new enterprise was put in operation in Newport this week, the Newport cannery of which Stokely Brothers are proprietors. They will gradually increase the capacity of the plant. Every public spirited citizen hails with delight the increasing number of manufacturing plants here. A crying need of Newport today is more factories.
The need for factories was raised in 1905 and is still a concern in 2021. Factories have come and gone but the canning concern on that site has remained.
There were five Stokely brothers - William B., James R., John M., George S. and Hugh T. While all were involved in the business, each of them had a different area of expertise. W.B. was over the farms, James R. the office, while George handled the cannery and the machinery and John did marketing and sales. Hugh was an attorney in Birmingham but he could give legal advice when necessary.
The original operation in Eastport grew to its present size along East Broadway, then later to the Distribution Center on the old Tannery site. At one time, much of what was canned here was grown in this area. Stokely's itself farmed about 3,500 acres in Cocke and Jefferson counties. They also purchased produce from area farmers.
Many might not know that Stokely's contracted with A.J. Bush in 1904 in Chestnut Hill to oversee a tomato canning operation in that community. Mr. Bush was able to purchase the operation in 1908, and it could be said, "The rest is history." There were similar operations in Parrottsville, Rankin and Russellville, but they did not flourish as did Bush Brothers.
In addition to the canning operation, there was Stokely Dairy which began in 1925 when one of the Stokely wives became disgruntled with her local milk supplier. The dairy was located on the Jack farm adjacent to present Industrial Road and was in operation until 1962. The milk bottles are now collectors' items.
Beside plants in Newport, Jefferson City, Sevierville and Tellico Plains, the Stokley empire established numerous plants in Indiana, Delaware, California, Michigan, Kansas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas and Canada.
This was a seasonal business, of course, operating only when produce was available. This changed in 1933 when Stokely's merged with Van Camp Packing Company, which produced pork & beans and chili. After the merger the seasonal items continued to be marketed under the Stokely name where pork & beans and chili were marketed under the Van-Camp label. The seasonal items canned at the various plants included green beans, shellie beans, October beans, kidney beans, wax beans, lima beans, asparagus, succotash, beets, pears, applesauce, apricots, cherries, grapefruit, plums, fruit salad, fruit cocktail, pineapple, tomatoes, cranberry sauce, Spanish rice, corn, pumpkin, kraut, potatoes, apples, hominy, peas, peaches, carrots, greens, spinach, tomato catsup, chili sauce, tomato soup, vegetable soup, baby foods, pickles, jellies and preserves.
There was also a juice line: pineapple, tomato, orange, grapefruit and citrusip. In 1944 all products began being produced under the name of Stokely-Van Camp. Because it is dry pack, the pork & bean line could operate year round. In 1959 drink lines were added - Ping (pineapple/ grape-fruit), Pong (pineapple/orange), Pi-Li (pineapple/lime), Hawaiian Punch and then in 1967, their crown jewel, Gatorade.
Stokely-Van Camp was sold to Quaker in 1983 (The rumor was that the entire purchase was made just to obtain the Gatorade franchise.) Quaker, in turn, sold the Stokely line of products to Seneca in 1985 and the Van Camp products to Con-Agra in 1995.
How many local citizens have a connection with this plant? Most can name a friend or relative who worked there. Could you name any college students who made tuition money by working there in the summers? SVC was good to the community and to its employees. There were many local citizens whose life career was spent there.
It will be a sad day in our history when there is no longer a canning operation on that site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.